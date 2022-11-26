Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Crawford: "No Matter How Many Divisions You Conquer, There’s Gonna Be Fans That Don’t Like You"
When Terence Crawford isn't busy chasing his children around the house, the current WBO welterweight champion saunters past his trophy case with his eyes beaming with pride. After aggregating world titles in multiple weight classes, including an undisputed run at 140-pounds, Crawford believes that his ticket to the Hall of Fame was solidified quite some time ago. But while there appears to be no end in sight to his dominance, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has been consistently chastised for his level of opposition.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez On Crawford-Spence: Terence Is F------ Up His Money Due To His Pride
Teofimo Lopez Jr. enjoyed the first major breakout of his career on Dec. 14, 2019 as the co-feature to a Terence Crawford fight, knocking out Richard Commey to win the 135-pound IBF championship title. The event was broadcast on ESPN immediately following the NCAA Heisman Trophy presentation. Fast forward three...
Sporting News
Why is Tyson Fury fighting Derek Chisora instead of Oleksandr Usyk in 2022 heavyweight title boxing match?
Over the past few years, there was a glimmer of hope from boxing fans that an undisputed heavyweight title fight would take place. In 2022, the idea was close to becoming a reality. Now, fans may have to wait until 2023, dwindling that hope just a little bit. If both...
Sporting News
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 odds, predictions, betting trends, expert picks for 2022 boxing fight
The WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will renew ties with old foe Derek Chisora in an all-British trilogy bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 3. The 12-round bout will be broadcast live by BT Sport Box Office in the U.K. and by ESPN+ in the U.S. In early September,...
Famed boxing ref admits he 'prolonged the count' in 2000 Manny Pacquiao fight
Manny Pacquiao's career trajectory may have been different if he lost to Nedal Hussein early in his career. One referee admitted he gave the Filipino boxer a helping hand.
Sporting News
Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez 3 odds, betting trends, predictions, expert picks for 2022 boxing trilogy
Two game-changing fighters are ready to complete their rivalry following a historic second fight. Juan Francisco Estrada defends The Ring super-flyweight title against Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez on December 3. Also on the line will be the vacant WBC super-flyweight title. The fight takes place inside Arizona's Desert Diamond Arena. The...
Comments / 0