ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Crawford: "No Matter How Many Divisions You Conquer, There’s Gonna Be Fans That Don’t Like You"

When Terence Crawford isn't busy chasing his children around the house, the current WBO welterweight champion saunters past his trophy case with his eyes beaming with pride. After aggregating world titles in multiple weight classes, including an undisputed run at 140-pounds, Crawford believes that his ticket to the Hall of Fame was solidified quite some time ago. But while there appears to be no end in sight to his dominance, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has been consistently chastised for his level of opposition.
Sporting News

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez 3 odds, betting trends, predictions, expert picks for 2022 boxing trilogy

Two game-changing fighters are ready to complete their rivalry following a historic second fight. Juan Francisco Estrada defends The Ring super-flyweight title against Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez on December 3. Also on the line will be the vacant WBC super-flyweight title. The fight takes place inside Arizona's Desert Diamond Arena. The...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy