Viva Satire!
3d ago
Gunnut Nation: Gun violence Victims are not discriminated against due to their age, race, creed, or color.
Maryland woman who accused her husband of molesting kids pleads guilty to shooting him
WASHINGTON — A woman is pleading guilty to shooting her husband, who is also a retired Baltimore police officer, after she accused him of molesting children at her daycare business. According to officials, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems shot her husband, James Weems in late July in the formerly-named Mandarin Oriental...
Walmart shooting suspect wrote 'death note' before killing spree
The city of Chesapeake, Virginia, published an alleged "death note" found on the phone of the Walmart shooting suspect Friday.
13-year-old gunned down while raking leaves in front yard of Maryland home
Antoine and Juanita Agnew joined 'Fox & Friends First' on Monday to discuss the murder of their 13-year-old son who was shot while raking leaves.
Idaho police ask for public’s help after tips that 1 of the 4 students murdered had a stalker
Police are investigating claims that one of the victims killed in Moscow, Idaho, had a stalker. Four University of Idaho students were found dead with multiple stab wounds the morning of Nov. 13: Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. Police have not located...
2 Years After Police Broke a 73-Year-Old Woman's Arm, A New Report Reveals Even More Misconduct
Two years after the violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman, a newly released report reveals further misconduct from police. In 2020, Loveland, Colorado police violently arrested Karen Garner—resulting in a broken arm and dislocated shoulder. While two officers were convicted of charges related to the incident, the city has only now released a 2021 report detailing further officer misconduct.
Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.
The store has not announced when it plans to reopen. Store damage is reported as extensive. Suffolk, VA Walmart Accident SceneSuffolk Department of Fire and Rescue (released to media)
N.Y. 3-Year-Old and Baby Brother Were Found Stabbed to Death in Bathtub, and Mom Is Suspect
Dimone Fleming, 22, who may have been suffering from postpartum depression, is charged with murder A woman in the Bronx borough of New York City has been accused of killing her two young sons, who were found dead in a bathtub, according to multiple reports. On Sunday, Dimone Fleming, 22, was charged with multiple counts of murder after her two young boys were found dead inside her apartment, located within the Echo Place Family Shelter, a facility for homeless families. The previous night, the children — 11-month-old Octavius Canada...
Bodies of Walmart Shooting Victims Carried Out In SHOPPING CARTS After Rampage Left At Least 6 Dead
The victims shot by a gunman who opened fire inside a Walmart break room reportedly had their bodies carried out of the store in shopping carts following the aftermath of the devastating rampage, RadarOnline.com has learned.Andre Bing, the 31-year-old suspected shooter, who worked at the Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart for 12 years and served as a team leader at the store, reportedly opened fire at approximately 10:12 PM Tuesday night.Bing is accused of shooting at least ten of his co-workers during the rampage before taking his own life, and at least six of those co-workers have since died as a result...
Virginia Walmart gunman's manifesto claims he was 'betrayed' by coworkers he killed, felt 'led by' Satan
The manifesto left behind by Andre Bing — the suspected gunman behind six killings at a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart where he worked — has been released by Chesapeake police.
‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children
A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
The man accused of killing a teen's family after 'catfishing' her was hired by a Virginia sheriff's office earlier this month. Here's what we know
Roughly 10 days after a former Virginia state trooper was hired by a sheriff's office in that state, he traveled to Southern California and allegedly killed the family of a teenager he had catfished online, officials said.
18-year-old held captive in her room for a year, escapes; 3 charged
A young woman who said she was held captive in her locked room for at least a year has escaped, police in North Las Vegas said this week. Police have arrested Addy Gonzales, the young woman’s mother; Maria Pasarin, the young woman’s grandmother; and Daniel Omezcua, KVVU reported. They all face charges of false imprisonment and child abuse, NBC News reported.
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family Members
Chaka Singh (Top Left), Jamarion Gillette (Bottom Left), Jaqwan Gillette (Top Right), Martaysha Flack (Bottom Right)East Valley View Crime Stoppers. A Knoxville, Tennessee family has suffered immeasurable loss not once, not twice, but four times in the last year.
Washington woman allegedly buried alive by husband over retirement money seen for first time since attack
Young An, the Washington mother of two who survived a violent attempted kidnapping last month, was seen shopping as her estranged husband pleaded not guilty.
Tyneka Johnson, slain Walmart worker, remembered as 'loving, beautiful soul'
A 22-year-old woman who was killed in a mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart is being remembered by a friend as a "real loving, beautiful soul."
Hear what the Walmart shooter told this survivor
Jessie Wilczewski was an employee for only five days at Walmart in Chesapeake, VA, when a fellow employee opened fire in the store's break room. She recounts her horrifying experience to CNN's Erica Hill.
10-Year-Old Boy Evades Abduction By Asking Cashier To Pretend To Be His Mom
A ten-year-old boy's quick thinking saved him from being kidnapped. Sammy Green was walking home from school when a woman started following him. Sam Green, the boy's father, told WPVI that the woman claimed she knew his family and said the young boy was supposed to come with her. She...
Father of UVa shooting suspect says son told him people were ‘picking on him,’ seemed ‘paranoid’
The father of the student suspect arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players said he’s in shock by the violence and that his son recently told him some people were “picking on him.”. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was arrested...
2 people injured in drive-by shooting at funeral for teen gun violence victim
Two people were injured during a shooting at a church in the Bordeaux neighborhood of Nashville on Saturday while mourners attended the funeral for another gun violence victim.
Virginia Walmart worker who escaped shooting files $50M suit, says she complained of gunman's 'bizarre' behavior
A Walmart worker who was shot at during last week's mass killing in a Virginia store filed a $50 million lawsuit, saying she wrote a formal complaint about the shooter's "bizarre" behavior two months ago and nothing was done about it. Donya Prioleau was in the break room at the...
Comments / 1