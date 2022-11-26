The victims shot by a gunman who opened fire inside a Walmart break room reportedly had their bodies carried out of the store in shopping carts following the aftermath of the devastating rampage, RadarOnline.com has learned.Andre Bing, the 31-year-old suspected shooter, who worked at the Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart for 12 years and served as a team leader at the store, reportedly opened fire at approximately 10:12 PM Tuesday night.Bing is accused of shooting at least ten of his co-workers during the rampage before taking his own life, and at least six of those co-workers have since died as a result...

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO