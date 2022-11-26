ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Viva Satire!
3d ago

Gunnut Nation: Gun violence Victims are not discriminated against due to their age, race, creed, or color.

Reason.com

2 Years After Police Broke a 73-Year-Old Woman's Arm, A New Report Reveals Even More Misconduct

Two years after the violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman, a newly released report reveals further misconduct from police. In 2020, Loveland, Colorado police violently arrested Karen Garner—resulting in a broken arm and dislocated shoulder. While two officers were convicted of charges related to the incident, the city has only now released a 2021 report detailing further officer misconduct.
LOVELAND, CO
People

N.Y. 3-Year-Old and Baby Brother Were Found Stabbed to Death in Bathtub, and Mom Is Suspect

Dimone Fleming, 22, who may have been suffering from postpartum depression, is charged with murder A woman in the Bronx borough of New York City has been accused of killing her two young sons, who were found dead in a bathtub, according to multiple reports. On Sunday, Dimone Fleming, 22, was charged with multiple counts of murder after her two young boys were found dead inside her apartment, located within the Echo Place Family Shelter, a facility for homeless families. The previous night, the children — 11-month-old Octavius Canada...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Bodies of Walmart Shooting Victims Carried Out In SHOPPING CARTS After Rampage Left At Least 6 Dead

The victims shot by a gunman who opened fire inside a Walmart break room reportedly had their bodies carried out of the store in shopping carts following the aftermath of the devastating rampage, RadarOnline.com has learned.Andre Bing, the 31-year-old suspected shooter, who worked at the Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart for 12 years and served as a team leader at the store, reportedly opened fire at approximately 10:12 PM Tuesday night.Bing is accused of shooting at least ten of his co-workers during the rampage before taking his own life, and at least six of those co-workers have since died as a result...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Law & Crime

‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children

A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
CELINA, TX
WGAU

18-year-old held captive in her room for a year, escapes; 3 charged

A young woman who said she was held captive in her locked room for at least a year has escaped, police in North Las Vegas said this week. Police have arrested Addy Gonzales, the young woman’s mother; Maria Pasarin, the young woman’s grandmother; and Daniel Omezcua, KVVU reported. They all face charges of false imprisonment and child abuse, NBC News reported.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

10-Year-Old Boy Evades Abduction By Asking Cashier To Pretend To Be His Mom

A ten-year-old boy's quick thinking saved him from being kidnapped. Sammy Green was walking home from school when a woman started following him. Sam Green, the boy's father, told WPVI that the woman claimed she knew his family and said the young boy was supposed to come with her. She...
NBC News

