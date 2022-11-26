ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead in Caltrain collision in San Francisco tunnel

By Tori Gaines
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was struck by a Caltrain and died in San Francisco on Saturday morning, according to a Caltrain official.

Just before 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, the #221 train heading northbound collided with a person on the track of Tunnel 3 in San Francisco. Caltrain says the person was trespassing on the tracks when the collision occurred.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and the tracks were on hold going in both directions. An update from Caltrain reads that trains are single tracking through the area. This is the tenth person killed in a Caltrain incident since the start of 2022.

Caltrain says there were 178 passengers aboard the #221 train at the time of the collision, and there have been no injuries reported onboard. A later tweet from Caltrain stated that the #221 train was back on the move.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.

KRON4 News

Community Policy