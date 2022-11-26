ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Pick 5 Midday” game were:

3-5-1-7-0

(three, five, one, seven, zero)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Corrections has broken ground on an expansion of Little Sandy Correctional Complex in eastern Kentucky. The expansion will allow officials to transition inmates from Kentucky State Reformatory in LaGrange, and it will create 166 new jobs in the region, a statement on Monday from the Justice & Public Safety Cabinet said. The move is the first step toward closing the reformatory due to significant aging infrastructure and staffing challenges. The expansion will include two new housing units with an open dorm concept as well as electronic security measures, perimeter detection and camera system upgrades, the statement said. When the expansion is complete, Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County will house 1,882 male inmates and be second-largest state prison in Kentucky, officials said.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee accepting applications for Supreme Court vacancy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee panel is accepting applications to fill the vacancy that will be left by Justice Sharon Lee’s planned retirement next summer. The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments says applicants must be at least 35 years old, a state resident for at least five years and a resident of the Eastern Tennessee Grand Division. Applications are due by midday on Dec. 12. Instructions on how to apply can be found at www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources. Applicants will be interviewed on Jan. 4 at the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy in Knoxville.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Correction: Hawaii Volcano story

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — In a story published Nov. 28 and 29, 2022, about the eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano, The Associated Press incorrectly described the mountain’s volume. It should have been expressed in cubic miles and cubic kilometers, not square miles and square kilometers.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

Federal disaster declaration approved for 2 WVa counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved a federal disaster declaration for two southern West Virginia counties hit by severe storms over the summer. The White House announced the president’s approval Tuesday for federal assistance for communities hit by storms in McDowell County on July 12 and 13, and in Fayette County on Aug. 14 and 15. Heavy rains damaged homes, bridges and roads in both counties. In Fayette County, flooding washed out a public service district’s sewage collection system serving the Mount Olive Correctional Center.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
The Associated Press

3 South Carolina family members killed in crash, 4 injured

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the seven people were traveling in a pickup truck from North Charleston, South Carolina to the west Phoenix area on Nov. 23 when the vehicle drove into the median and rolled over in the Casa Grande area south of Phoenix around 4 a.m. DPS officials said three people were ejected from the pickup and declared dead at the scene. They have been identified as 74-year-old John Henry White and two of his great-grandchildren — a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Associated Press

Turnpike traffic tops estimates early in Thanksgiving week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike was heavier than expected during the first two days of the Thanksgiving travel week, state officials said. More than 721,000 vehicles passed through Turnpike toll booths from Tuesday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 27, state transportation officials said. Traffic was heaviest the two days before the Thanksgiving holiday and the weekend after. Traffic for the two days before Thanksgiving was nearly 2,000 vehicles higher than predicted, officials said. The highest traffic day on the Turnpike was Sunday, when 159,366 vehicles passed through toll booths.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Official: Toxic fire suppressant spill in Hawaii 'egregious'

HONOLULU (AP) — A clean up is underway after about 1,100 gallons of toxic fire suppressant was spilled at the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility Tuesday, according to Hawaii Department of Health officials. The Honolulu-Star Advertiser reported that the Aqueous Film Forming Foam is used to suppress fires caused by flammable liquids such as fuel and contain PFAS, so-called “forever chemicals” that are slow to degrade when released into the environment. Health investigators said excavators are currently digging up contaminated soil. No surface water was contaminated. According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, PFAS may lead to a higher risk of kidney and testicular cancer, increased risk of high blood pressure in pregnant women, among other health problems. “This is egregious,” Kathleen Ho, DOH’s deputy director of environmental health said in a news release. “AFFF contains PFAS forever chemicals — groundwater contamination could be devastating to our aquifer. While details are limited at this time, the Joint Task Force and Navy need to be transparent about how this happened.”
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
583K+
Post
622M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy