Rochester Police Now Offering Catalytic Converter Marking Kits
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester has joined the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office in offering free catalytic converter marking kits. The kits, offered by the Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau, feature a label that etches a unique number onto a catalytic converter. Once the label is attached to one of the emission control devices, it uses a chemical process to permanently etch the number onto the catalytic converter.
Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center expanding number of primary care appointments
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center have announced they are expanding the number of primary care appointments available for people who have children with illnesses. Health officials say Olmsted County is seeing an increase in families seeking testing and care in emergency rooms for upper...
2 New Flights Out of Rochester Just Announced By Sun Country
Escape Rochester, Minnesota On Two New Flights From Sun Country Airlines. As soon as the snow started flying today, I hopped on the 'ol internet and searched "where can I fly to that is warm". Before I even heard about the new flights leaving from Rochester, I found a flight to one of my happy places, California, for just $74. Yes, $74. That flight is from MSP but starting December 15th, I can hop on a plane from Rochester to MSP and catch my flight to sunny California without needing to find a van to take me up to the Twin Cities or a place to park my car.
Popular Rochester Restaurant Planning To Reopen Soon at New Location
Remember that restaurant that used to be in the basement of Porch? A huge rush of people showed up to say goodbye when Porch announced it was closing in Rochester, Minnesota back in September 2021. When that restaurant closed, it also meant that the doors closed for Boxcar Hippie. Well,...
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Tuesday, November 29, 2022
A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 9 PM tonight across SE MN. Mixed precipitation is expected with snow and ice accumulation. Here are the school closings, delays, and other weather-related cancellations and announcements across the Rochester and Southern Minnesota area for Tuesday, November 29, 2022:. Schools:. Alden-Conger Public Schools: Closing...
Rochester police offering free kits to discourage catalytic converter thefts
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are now offering free catalytic converter marking kits to Rochester residents as part of a state pilot program to help prevent thefts. Each kit from the Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau includes a label that etches a unique number onto a catalytic converter making the part traceable when registered. The Rochester Police Department says to get a kit:
Rochester Area Unemployment Rate is Lowest Since June
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Seasonal factors helped drop total employment in the Rochester area below the 90,000 level last month for the first time in eight months. The latest jobs data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the overall number of jobs in Olmsted County dipped to about 89,750 in October. That was down about 500 from September and about 1500 when compared to July when employment peaked at a record high of more than 91,200 jobs.
Rochester explains how roads will be cleared of snow and ice this winter
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester is spelling out how it’s going to handle snow and ice covered streets this winter. The Public Works Department says its snow plows have to clear over 458 miles of roads, 10.5 miles of alleys, 650 cul-de-sacs, as well as 40 miles of sidewalks and bike paths within Rochester’s city limits. Snow removal will be done according to the following prioritization:
Rochester Woman Accused of Stealing $1,400 in Coats from Scheels
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Rochester woman they say stole $1,400 worth of coats from Scheels in October and November. 22-year-old Vena Noch was arraigned in Olmsted County Court Monday and was released without bail but with conditions. The criminal complaint accuses Noch of stealing the four different jackets during four separate trips to the sporting goods store.
Big Watch Party for World Cup in Rochester’s Peace Plaza
Watch the FIFA World Cup at A Viewing Party In Rochester's Peace Plaza!. The viewing party will be like watching Minnesota at Green Bay...but the action will not be on a heated grass field. Instead, it'll be on a 19-foot LED screen in Peace Plaza. From the Rochester Downtown Alliance...
A Minnesota College Professor Is Lucky To Be Alive, Thanks To Two Students
Neil Lutsky a professor at Carleton College in Northfield Minnesota is lucky to be alive today thanks to two quick-thinking students who happened to be at the right place at the right time. Average citizens come to the rescue on a daily basis thanks to some basic training that they pursued on their own or from a job and these two guys can thank their job for knowing what to do.
Empty vehicle found in median on Highway 14 leads to Rochester man being arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 21-year-old Rochester man is facing DUI charges following a crash early Sunday morning that left authorities searching for the driver. The sheriff’s office said it found a vehicle just after 2 a.m. upside down in the median at Highway 14 and County Rd. 3 in Kalmar Township.
Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit
Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. This theft is devastating for our programming as it will take several...
3 of 4 weekend DWIs arrested at more than twice legal limit, including Rochester man
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reported four DWI arrests over the holiday weekend, plus two “partial” DWIs who were arrested but tested under the legal limit later in custody. Of those four DWI arrests, three blew a BAC over twice the legal...
Rochester Included in Winter Weather Advisory on Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester area is included in a winter weather advisory for much of the day tomorrow because of an approaching storm system that could dump more than half of a foot of snow on parts of southern Minnesota. The National Weather Service posted the advisory...
TV Station Predicts Snowfall In Most Minnesota Way Ever
This time of year, we're used to seeing snow in the forecast, but leave it to one TV station to predict our latest snowfall in the most Minnesota way ever. Snow in the North Star State in November and December is about as common as encountering a red light at one of the 216 stoplights along West Circle Drive here in Rochester. So I'm guessing that forecasting more of the white stuff-- even if it IS one of our first snowfall events of the season-- can get a bit monotonous.
Rochester man, 81, remains in serious condition following crosswalk accident
ROCHESTER, Minn. - An 81-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle last week remains in serious condition. The Rochester Police Department said the man was struck last Wednesday on 14th St. The driver, a 37-year-old Rochester man, said he looked both ways and was going about 5 miles per hour when he struck the man.
Zumbrota Woman Accused of Felony Drug Sales, DWI
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A driving complaint over the Thanksgiving weekend has led to felony drug sales charges against a Zumbrota woman. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 40-year-old Tanya Veal with felony first degree drug sales, felony second-degree drug possession and misdemeanor DWI Monday. An Olmsted County judge set her conditional bail at $50,000.
Three Injured, One Critically in Rollover Crash Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Wisconsin woman with serious injuries was one of three people sent to a hospital as the result of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Winona County Monday afternoon. The State Patrol says an SUV, driven by 76-year-old Duane Foulkes of Beaver Dam, WI, left the westbound...
MN DNR: mass goose die-off caused by pneumonia
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The MN Department of Natural Resources has determined the cause of death of the over 100 geese that were found at Loon Lake in Waseca. The DNR says the birds died of pneumonia, pulmonary aspergillosis, which is a fungal disease. The source of the fungal infection...
