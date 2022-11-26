Read full article on original website
Police: Suspected killer of 11-month-old daughter captured in Waterbury
Officials say Christopher Francisquini, the man accused of killing his 11-month-old baby in Naugatuck, has been found. Police say he was located at a bus stop in Waterbury after receiving a tip around 3 p.m. Friday from a resident who spotted Francisquini. Police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the call to apprehend the suspect.
Shortage of Nassau crossing guards forces police officers to fill in the gaps
Police officers have to work at empty intersections where there are not enough crossing guards.
WATCH: Yonkers police provide update on crash that killed sergeant
Officials say Sgt. Frank Gualdino, 53, a supervisor assigned to the traffic unit, was killed in a multivehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass in Yonkers around 3:30 p.m.
Suffolk DA: Man faces 2 to 4 years in prison for scamming Huntington woman out of $200,000
The county's district attorney's office says 59-year-old Nicholas Spano pleaded guilty to scamming a Huntington woman out of $200,000 while posing as a home improvement contractor.
NYPD: Train-surfing 15-year-old boy falls off subway car, dies in Brooklyn
Police say a 15-year-old was killed while train surfing on a city subway.
NYPD: Passenger killed in Queens crash; driver suspected of DUI
They say a sedan was driving on the Van Wyck Expressway past Jewel Avenue when it crashed into a tractor-trailer that was pulled over on the side of the road.
Police: 14-year-old in Fairfield facing charges for posting threat on TikTok
Tomlinson Middle School sounded the alarm on the posts Thursday.
Police: Man arrested for stabbing another man in Taco Bell parking lot
The incident happened at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road in Farmingdale.
Stamford police take over investigation of fire that hospitalized two toddlers
Stamford police have taken over the investigation into a fire that sent two toddlers to the hospital. Investigators want to know if the children’s mother was home at the time – and if not, where she was. Firefighters said the children were semiconscious when they were rescued from...
Fatal shooting of 14-year-old in Bronx leads to calls for change from advocates
Police responded to a call at 2249 Morris Ave. and found Shabazz with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police: On-duty sergeant dies following crash on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers
The accident happened on the overpass of the Sprain Ridge Parkway near the entrance to Ridge Hill.
FBI to Naugatuck man accused of killing daughter: 'The search will not stop until we find you.'
The FBI is warning a Naugatuck man accused of killing his own daughter that their search for him will not stop until they find him. Christopher Francisquini is accused of stabbing his 11-month-old daughter Camilla to death. "We stand here today united," said Assistant Special Agent Michael Butsch with the...
Police: 2 Ronkonkoma men arrested for multiple November robberies
Suffolk police say two suspects have been arrested in connection to thefts at multiple big-box stores. The thefts happened on Nov. 17 around 9 p.m. Officers say Henry Sanders and Quintan Larkins, of Ronkonkoma, are accused of stealing several pieces of men's clothing from the Islandia Walmart and the Kohl's in Ronkonkoma.
First responders across the Hudson Valley mourn loss of Yonkers police sergeant
The Yonkers police sergeant was killed in a multi-car crash on Thursday evening
Police: Woman struck by police car in Yonkers
Yonkers police say a police vehicle struck a female pedestrian on Wednesday. It happened at Ashburton and Palisade avenues. Police say the woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to a medical center for treatment. Officials say they believe the woman is in her 30s.
Police ID teen driver in fatal Lynbrook crash as former Roosevelt HS football player
According to police, Nasir Reid, was behind the wheel of a BMW on Ocean Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday.
Police, FBI provide update on search for Naugatuck man accused of killing 11-month-old daughter
Local and federal law enforcement officials are giving an update on the search for Christopher Francisquini, the Connecticut man accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter and fleeing Naugatuck. - This live event has ended.
New Rochelle police: Suspect in custody for stabbing pregnant woman in stomach
Officer say the woman was stabbed in the stomach at an apartment building at 26 Lafayette Ave.
Police: Man wanted for stealing from unlocked car in Hauppauge
Police tell News 12 the man stole a pair of sunglasses and other items from an SUV parked in a driveway on Busch Street.
2 Suffolk men face up to 25 years in prison for alleged involvement in state ghost gun trafficking ring
Fritz Pierre-Louis is accused of ordering ghost gun parts online and shipping them to his Suffolk County home.
