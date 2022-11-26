ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Suspected killer of 11-month-old daughter captured in Waterbury

Officials say Christopher Francisquini, the man accused of killing his 11-month-old baby in Naugatuck, has been found. Police say he was located at a bus stop in Waterbury after receiving a tip around 3 p.m. Friday from a resident who spotted Francisquini. Police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the call to apprehend the suspect.
Police: 2 Ronkonkoma men arrested for multiple November robberies

Suffolk police say two suspects have been arrested in connection to thefts at multiple big-box stores. The thefts happened on Nov. 17 around 9 p.m. Officers say Henry Sanders and Quintan Larkins, of Ronkonkoma, are accused of stealing several pieces of men's clothing from the Islandia Walmart and the Kohl's in Ronkonkoma.
Police: Woman struck by police car in Yonkers

Yonkers police say a police vehicle struck a female pedestrian on Wednesday. It happened at Ashburton and Palisade avenues. Police say the woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to a medical center for treatment. Officials say they believe the woman is in her 30s.
