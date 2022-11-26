Read full article on original website
KVAL
Oregon's Mimi Colyer wins Pac-12 Freshman of the Year
EUGENE, Ore. — In Pac-12 volleyball, no surprise as Oregon's Mimi Colyer was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. She led all freshman in the country with 4.89 points per set. Colyer is just the 2nd Duck ever to receive the award. She also made the All-Pac Team...
KVAL
Injuries continue to plague Oregon men's basketball
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon men's basketball left the Phil Knight Invitational going 1-2 over the weekend in Portland. Now the Ducks are back home to tip-off conference play this week with the same issues they've faced all season long. Injuries continue to plague the Ducks as they held practice...
KVAL
Oregon State moves up to No. 15 in CFP rankings; Oregon lands at 16
EUGENE, Ore. — In the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Oregon State checks in at 15th, with Oregon right behind them at 16th - a seven-spot plummet from last week for the Ducks. The top four looks exactly like anticipated, with the unbeatens ranked one, two and three. USC...
KVAL
Oregon volleyball earns #3 seed in NCAA volleyball tournament
EUGENE, Ore. — The NCAA volleyball regular season has ended – but there’s good news for the Ducks. The Oregon volleyball team found out Sunday night that they are the #3 seed in the Louisville bracket, meaning Oregon will host both the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena.
KVAL
UO, OSU investigating video of Oregon player striking OSU fan
EUGENE, Ore. — A viral video which drew millions of views shows Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson apparently striking an Oregon State fan who was on the field after the Beavers' comeback win in Saturday's rivalry game. In the video, Johnson is seen punching the person from behind before being...
KVAL
Duke hands Oregon State women loss in final day of Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thrilling week of basketball has wrapped up in Portland. Sunday night, the Oregon State women played their final game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Oregon State women faced former Beaver Kennedy Brown and Duke at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Martha Pietsch knocked down a...
KVAL
Oregon men beat Villanova despite slew of injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team cannot seem to shake off the injury bug. The Ducks were without N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle on Sunday. Jermaine Cousinard, Keeshawn Barthelemy and Brennan Rigbsy continue to deal with injuries as well. But despite their dilapidated lineup, the...
KVAL
Oakland wins 2A state football title
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Oakland Oakers jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held off a late surge by Weston-McEwen/Griswold en route to a 46-32 win in the OSAA 2A football championship game Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. The Oakers, the No. 1-seeded team, led 34-14...
KVAL
HazMat incident at 13th & University in Eugene sends 1 to hospital
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Department is responding to a HazMat incident at 13th and University avenues in Eugene. The incident is contained to one building and there is no threat to the public at this time, the fire department stated. The building and surrounding buildings have...
KVAL
California man sent to federal prison for trafficking drugs between California and Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — According to court documents, in October 2020, investigators from the Douglas Area Interagency Team received a tip that 42-year-old Jose Baldemar Izar of Lancaster, California, was trafficking drugs from California to Oregon for distribution in the Roseburg, Oregon area. The investigation revealed that Izar was in...
KVAL
Oakridge man running on railroad tracks wearing headphones struck and killed by train
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A man running along the railroad tracks in Oakridge was struck by a train and killed, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. On Friday, November 25, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says it was informed that an adult male had been struck by a train along the Union Pacific rail line by Salmon Creek Road in Oakridge.
KVAL
KVAL's Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive kicks off Tuesday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — Tuesday is the beginning of KVAL's Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive, helping those suffering from food insecurity in our area. In Eugene, the food drive will be benefiting Food for Lane County. The Eugene donation box will be at the Bi-Mart on 18th...
KVAL
Holiday shopping season kicks off at Valley River Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The holiday shopping season has kicked off at Valley River Center in Eugene. Our newsroom visited a handful of stores Monday. Managers we spoke with say staffing isn't a major concern, and that inflation isn't keeping shoppers away. "Honestly, I think that people want to have...
KVAL
Eugene-area gas prices seeing steady decline
EUGENE, Ore. — GasBuddy reports that average gas prices in Eugene have fallen 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week. GasBuddy surveys 78 stations in Eugene. This average puts prices in Eugene 45.6 cents/gallon lower than a month ago and 59.2 cents/gallon higher than a year ago. The...
KVAL
Firefighters rescue puppy who became stuck down an embankment near the Willamette River
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue were called to help rescue a dog that got stuck near the Willamette River. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. crews were called to the 8000 block of Southwest Edgewater E in Wilsonville. Crews from Truck 56 used ropes to lower...
KVAL
Commissioners updated on legal review into renaming of Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. — Renaming Lane County has been an idea thrown around for years. In a virtual meeting Tuesday morning, Lane County commissioners got an update on the possible renaming or rededication. If the county were rededicated, the name "Lane" would remain, while renouncing the legacy of General Joseph...
KVAL
One fatality in fiery Coburg Road crash; driver fled scene, captured after manhunt
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — One person died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Coburg Road north of Eugene Sunday night, the Lane County Sheriff's Office has announced. The accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. on November 27, on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection. The sheriff's...
KVAL
Oregon couple linked to fentanyl death sentenced to federal prison for dealing drugs
An Oregon couple known for dealing drugs was sentenced to federal prison time Tuesday after they were linked to a fentanyl poisoning death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said. Brian Ramos, 49, was sentenced to 70 months in prison while his wife, 41-year-old Christine Ramos,...
KVAL
High number of serious and fatal crashes prompts safety reminder for holiday travel
EUGENE, Ore. — There have been 2 fatal crashes and 3 injury crashes on Lane County roads in the past week. “We have seen this heartbreaking trend over the past few years, but the last seven days have been really rough,” said Sergeant Tom Speldrich with the Lane County Sheriff's Office. “With many of these fatal and serious injury crashes there is a mix of speeding, intoxication or distraction. The worst part is they’re so preventable.”
KVAL
Giving Tuesday: Cottages of Hope at Everyone Village looks to build up to 50 cottages
EUGENE, Ore. — There are over 3,000 people who are homeless in Lane County. That's according to the latest count from Point-in-Time. For "Giving Tuesday," Cottages of Hope at Everyone Village is hoping to build up to 50 cottages to provide temporary housing and get more people off the street.
