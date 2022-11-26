Read full article on original website
KCBY
Injuries continue to plague Oregon men's basketball
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon men's basketball left the Phil Knight Invitational going 1-2 over the weekend in Portland. Now the Ducks are back home to tip-off conference play this week with the same issues they've faced all season long. Injuries continue to plague the Ducks as they held practice...
KCBY
Oregon's Mimi Colyer wins Pac-12 Freshman of the Year
EUGENE, Ore. — In Pac-12 volleyball, no surprise as Oregon's Mimi Colyer was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. She led all freshman in the country with 4.89 points per set. Colyer is just the 2nd Duck ever to receive the award. She also made the All-Pac Team...
KCBY
Oregon State moves up to No. 15 in CFP rankings; Oregon lands at 16
EUGENE, Ore. — In the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Oregon State checks in at 15th, with Oregon right behind them at 16th - a seven-spot plummet from last week for the Ducks. The top four looks exactly like anticipated, with the unbeatens ranked one, two and three. USC...
KCBY
Duke hands Oregon State women loss in final day of Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thrilling week of basketball has wrapped up in Portland. Sunday night, the Oregon State women played their final game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Oregon State women faced former Beaver Kennedy Brown and Duke at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Martha Pietsch knocked down a...
KCBY
Oregon men beat Villanova despite slew of injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team cannot seem to shake off the injury bug. The Ducks were without N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle on Sunday. Jermaine Cousinard, Keeshawn Barthelemy and Brennan Rigbsy continue to deal with injuries as well. But despite their dilapidated lineup, the...
KCBY
Video shows Ducks' player throwing postgame punch after loss
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon's athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after a video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday's game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being...
KCBY
UO, OSU investigating video of Oregon player striking OSU fan
EUGENE, Ore. — A viral video which drew millions of views shows Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson apparently striking an Oregon State fan who was on the field after the Beavers' comeback win in Saturday's rivalry game. In the video, Johnson is seen punching the person from behind before being...
KCBY
Oakridge man running on railroad tracks wearing headphones struck and killed by train
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A man running along the railroad tracks in Oakridge was struck by a train and killed, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. On Friday, November 25, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says it was informed that an adult male had been struck by a train along the Union Pacific rail line by Salmon Creek Road in Oakridge.
KCBY
Firefighters rescue puppy who became stuck down an embankment near the Willamette River
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue were called to help rescue a dog that got stuck near the Willamette River. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. crews were called to the 8000 block of Southwest Edgewater E in Wilsonville. Crews from Truck 56 used ropes to lower...
KCBY
KVAL's Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive kicks off Tuesday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — Tuesday is the beginning of KVAL's Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive, helping those suffering from food insecurity in our area. In Eugene, the food drive will be benefiting Food for Lane County. The Eugene donation box will be at the Bi-Mart on 18th...
KCBY
One fatality in fiery Coburg Road crash; driver fled scene, captured after manhunt
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — One person died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Coburg Road north of Eugene Sunday night, the Lane County Sheriff's Office has announced. The accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. on November 27, on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection. The sheriff's...
KCBY
Commissioners updated on legal review into renaming of Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. — Renaming Lane County has been an idea thrown around for years. In a virtual meeting Tuesday morning, Lane County commissioners got an update on the possible renaming or rededication. If the county were rededicated, the name "Lane" would remain, while renouncing the legacy of General Joseph...
