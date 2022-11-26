Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
New subdivision proposal on Miller Creek Road stirs controversy
MISSOULA, Mont. — Plans for a new subdivision stirred up controversy at the Miller Creek Neighborhood meeting in Missoula. Developers are proposing a new Riverfront Trails Major Subdivision on Miller Creek Road that would include 176 lots. It would require annexation of the southern portion of the property into...
NBCMontana
Temporary bus stop set up at Missoula VA clinic after transportation confusion
MISSOULA, Mont. — NBC Montana is working for you to see why buses won't stop at the VA clinic near the Missoula airport. A viewer told us her father recently walked along the busy stretch of Broadway since the bus won't stop at the clinic. We took a ride...
NBCMontana
Bus stop closure leads to transportation confusion at Missoula VA clinic
MISSOULA, Mont. — NBC Montana is investigating after we received an email from Brianne Walker, a concerned viewer who says there are problems with bus service to Missoula’s VA clinic. Walker said her veteran father recently shared with her that when he takes the Mountain Line bus to...
NBCMontana
Missoula standoff resolved, suspect transported for medical care
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department says a standoff on the 2300 block of Johnson Street is resolved. The suspect was transported for medical care after reportedly having been shot. Police say they received a report of a person shot on the 2100 block of South 13th Street...
NBCMontana
Fort Missoula museum hosts fundraiser to preserve history
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula is hosting a fundraising campaign called Preserving Pieces of Our Past, which will raise money to support over 50,000 items in the museum's collection. The collection ranges from tiny pins to a trolley. Donations can be made here.
NBCMontana
UM's online public health program named No. 16 in U.S.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana was recently honored for its online public health education. EduMed.org named UM’s online master of public health program the No. 16 program in the U.S. UM released the following information:. Monica Difort grew up in Kalispell and graduated from Glacier High...
NBCMontana
Montana airports pleased with start to holiday travel season
BOZEMAN, Mont — Montana airline agencies are grateful for a smooth start to the holiday travel season. We reached out to two Montana airline agencies to see the number of Thanksgiving travelers going in and out of the airports. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport had 62,000 inbound and outbound travelers.
NBCMontana
ZACC sets up for holiday open house
MISSOULA, Mont. — Businesses and organizations in downtown Missoula are getting into the holiday spirit by setting up for the annual holiday window decorating contest. The Zootown Arts Community Center is in the running this year, and their gingerbread house theme is based on repurposing materials. Organizers say the design reflects creativity and resourcefulness.
NBCMontana
Missoula YMCA announces $2 million gift for new child care center
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Family YMCA received a $2 million gift to build a new early child care center. The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation donated the money to replace the current building that was given to the organization 55 years ago. The money benefits the Y’s Here...
NBCMontana
Snow-covered roads this morning, next weather maker arrives Wednesday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys-Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains until 9 AM. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte/Blackfoot Region until 9 AM. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Flathead/Mission Valleys until 9 AM. Additional snow accumulations...
NBCMontana
Multiple rounds of snow ahead
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Lower Clark Fork Region through tomorrow morning at 5 AM. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Higher amounts up to 5 inches for I-90 over Lookout Pass and Highway 93 over Evaro Hill. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys-Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains...
NBCMontana
UM hopes to make playoff run similar to 2009 effort
Montana football survives another week after making the comeback against SEMO on Saturday to earn themselves a spot in the second week of playoffs. “It's always good to win, obviously, you beat a playoff team and keep your season alive is awesome. It was a great effort by our guys, and it was a lot of fun to win in the fashion we did. Good win, I think everyone's excited for this game," said head coach Bobby Hauck.
NBCMontana
Money Cents: Preparing for life events
MISSOULA, Mont. — Investing money is an important part of preparing for certain life events. Whether it's paying for college, having cash on hand for an emergency, or retirement, investing is important and also can be a little tricky. Our best advice in this area is to seek professional...
NBCMontana
Malik Flowers kickstarts comeback for Montana
Montana football trailed against Southeast Missouri in the first round of playoffs until late in the 3rd- thanks to a kick return by Malik Flowers. The senior brought it straight to the house after an 80-yard return making this the 7th of his career. This also ties the all-time record...
