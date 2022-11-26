Montana football survives another week after making the comeback against SEMO on Saturday to earn themselves a spot in the second week of playoffs. “It's always good to win, obviously, you beat a playoff team and keep your season alive is awesome. It was a great effort by our guys, and it was a lot of fun to win in the fashion we did. Good win, I think everyone's excited for this game," said head coach Bobby Hauck.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO