City worker killed in snow removal accident identified

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The city worker who was killed during snow removal on Wednesday has been identified as 67-year-old Michael Muscarella.

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that the incident happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. Wednesday when a high-loader truck was dumping snow into a dump truck on the McKinley Parkway. It appeared the high-loader went in reverse and fatally struck Muscarella. He was declared dead at the scene.

Mayor Byron Brown said that he was an experienced member of the city team with decades on the job. The vehicle was operated by a third-party contractor that had been hired by the city after a major lake effect snowstorm dropped multiple feet of snow in the area. Brown said Wednesday that driver of the high-loader is cooperating with investigators.

Snow removal efforts resumed on Friday morning. The New York State Department of Labor is investigating the incident.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Joseph Jarosz
3d ago

🙏 R.I.P and my prayers go out to your family and friends and your community and also to the rest of the city of Buffalo and thank you for your service 🇺🇲.

Strwbrryshrtck
2d ago

This is and was dead wrong! Mafia is smooth and no one says anything! Sorry my condolences Michael for you and your family ! Investigation into WHAT? Experienced third party driver and he goes in reverse and kills a man he didn’t even know 🤨 God knows ! 🙏🏼🙏🏽❤️✝️ Jesus Christ got this! 🤗🤫

Tony Kelly
2d ago

My Condolences to his family, Wow the fella was out there doing this job to provide for his family and helping others🙏🙏🙏 prayers up!

