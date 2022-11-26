Read full article on original website
Middleburg man arrested Thanksgiving evening for strangulation, resisting arrest, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Update: Oakleaf High School students evacuated to football field due to odor from sewage trapZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Police Department searching for suspect involved in Bestbet shootingZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County residents asked for input on Clay Community TransportationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island Golden Eagles top All County football team with 18 playersAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Jacksonville will get $5.5M to build railway track at Cecil Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday $5.5 million will be awarded to the city of Jacksonville to construct a new railway system at Cecil Airport. DeSantis said the project will bring new jobs and more money to the community. The funds come from the Governor’s Job Growth Grant Fund.
A dog that arrived to the JHS in ‘terrible condition’ was adopted in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Oct. 31, a citizen found a small dog inside a crate in a public park. The dog was growing hair into the bars of the crate. The dog was taken into the Jacksonville Humane Society where he was observed to be severely matted, and his nails were so long that it would hurt the dog to walk.
Report: More than 5,000 student Baker Acts in Florida, including 325 in Northeast Florida schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report ordered in the wake of the Parkland massacre shines a light on the use of the Baker Act on school campuses in Florida. It shows a total of 5,077 incidents last year in which students were involuntarily committed under the mental health law known as the Baker Act. The law allows courts, law enforcement and some medical workers to involuntarily commit someone deemed a threat to themselves or others for up to 72 hours.
SPOTLIGHT: First weekend in December features several holiday-themed events
Jacksonville, Fl — The first weekend of December features several holiday-themed events throughout NE Florida. Deck the Chairs in Jacksonville Beach features a nightly light show Friday - Sunday, sponsored by Visit Jacksonville. Saturday night features the Moonlight Movie ‘Elf’ starting at 7:00 PM. Nights of Lights...
World Cup generating added excitement ahead of JAX USL's arrival in 2025
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is a desire for professional soccer in Jacksonville. It's something that's been missing for years. "I remember when the Armada (pro team) was active in Jacksonville and having that excitement for the sport was huge," Jacksonville native, Eric Washington, said. The World Cup generates a...
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Countdown to the end of the Atlantic hurricane season
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
Nationwide 'Sofia Scam' spotted in Jacksonville; FBI warns about charitable scams during the holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Charitable scams are on the rise this holiday season and a nationwide one has arrived in Florida and is also seen here in the First Coast. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is calling it the "Sofia Scam". This scam is where a group of people...
‘I hate this place’: Arlington residents outraged over current apartment conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents inside Miramar Apartments in Arlington say they are fed up with management, arguing the complex is failing to honor their lease agreements. Problems like broken windows, faulty air conditioning units, and plumbing riddled with leaks that haven’t been fixed in months. The City of...
Mayo Clinic Jacksonville starts foundation work on a new oncology building
The city of Jacksonville has issued a construction permit for the $76.27 million foundation and shell of the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building. The Robins & Morton Group of Orlando is the contractor and Perkins & Will of Atlanta is the architect. Prosser Inc. is the civil engineer.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to appear in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in Jacksonville Dec. 3, for fans who are interested in exclusive goodies from the brand. The truck will be located at the St. Johns Town Center. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Here are some exclusive...
University of Florida Withdraws Offer From High School QB Who Posted Video Mouthing N-Word
A top high school football quarterback has lost his college athletic scholarship after he was seen in a video mimicking the words from a hip-hop song that included the n-word in the lyrics. According to 3 Wear TV, high school quarterback Marcus Stokes, who several colleges have recruited, had a...
Man charged in connection to disappearing cats in Jacksonville previously fired from pet resort
First Coast News is learning more about a Jacksonville man charged in connection to several missing cats later dead in the Springfield neighborhood. Blake Miles, 35, was arrested on charges of animal cruelty and petit theft, police said. Miles has a criminal history in Jacksonville with multiple arrests dating back...
Man dies in overnight shooting at Jacksonville's Sanctuary Walk apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 30s was found dead in a car outside of the Sanctuary Walk apartments in Jacksonville at approximately midnight Tuesday morning, police said. The car was still in drive, according to police. The man had at least one gunshot wound. A full autospy...
City of Jacksonville opens applications for rent and utility assistance totaling $3 million
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville will reopen rental and utility assistance applications to allocate $3.3 million of federal funds, according to a press release. The program is intended to help people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2021, the city has distributed more than $62.6 million...
Mayday Ice Cream Teams up with St. Augustine Favorite to Bring Double Concept to the Town Center
The dual-branded concept will be right in the heart of Jacksonville’s shopping and dining district.
City leaders respond to 'put monuments back' banner flown over TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Take them down or leave them alone?. The conversation has picked up again after a banner with a confederate flag reading "put monuments back" was flown over Downtown Jacksonville near TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. "Of all places, the stadium where we're trying to unify our...
Welcome home, sailors of the USS Thomas Hudner!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, hundreds of sailors aboard the USS Thomas Hudner made it home just in time for the holidays. It was a heartfelt homecoming for the 350 sailors who came home. Action News Jax got to meet one special sailor on his special day. “It feels great...
Owner of Lake Butler slaughterhouse hit with dozens of charges after appalling conditions
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) More charges for the owner of a Union County slaughterhouse after disturbing conditions were discovered at the facility, forcing officers from the FWC to investigate claims of animal neglect and food safety issues. An incident report from...
Police: Man crushed between truck and trailer in Maxwell House parking lot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed when he was caught between a truck and trailer in the parking lot of the Maxwell House Coffee Company Building in Downtown Jacksonville, police said. First responders were dispatched to the parking lot around 11:35 a.m. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department...
Man dies after trying to help a truck hook up to a trailer, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called about a fatality near the Maxwell House warehouse parking lot. When police arrived, they discovered a man around his fifties dead in the parking lot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Police say it was a...
