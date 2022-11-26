Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
The Importance Of Martin MaldonadoIBWAAHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Related
NFL exec predicts where Odell Beckham Jr. will sign
Odell Beckham Jr. is scheduled to meet with at least three teams before finally making his free agent decision, but one executive who is familiar with the situation believes the star wide receiver may have already made up his mind. Beckham appears to be deciding between three teams — the...
Chiefs Add Another Weapon, Sign Veteran Running Back To Practice Squad
Fresh off of their fifth straight win on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a two-time Pro Bowler to their practice squad this afternoon. After being released by the Denver Broncos last week, veteran tailback Melvin Gordon III is expected to ...
Yardbarker
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores
It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
Eagles Win - But 'We're Dangerous,' Cowboys Say, for 1 Main Reason
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz has highlighted the team's selfless football as a reason for the flipping the script after halftime against the New York Giants.
CBS Sports
Watch Wichita State vs. Missouri: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Missouri Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last seven games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Wichita State Shockers at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Charles Koch Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Disappointing game
Boyd had just two catches for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Titans. Boyd struggled to gain separation on his targets, and he slipped on his cut on one of the passes he didn't corral. Meanwhile, the Bengals found a good matchup on the opposite side of the field for Tee Higgins most of the time, and Trenton Irwin on one key first down. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, we expected more from Boyd and didn't get it the last two weeks. Now, Chase should return next week against the Chiefs.
CBS Sports
Jalen Hurts rewrites Eagles record book on career night; teammates aren't surprised how QB1 has become elite
PHILADELPHIA -- There's nothing that surprises Jalen Hurts' teammates when the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback breaks off an electric run or makes a throw only the best quarterbacks in the NFL can convert. Perhaps the Eagles' front office didn't know initially how good QB1 could be, but plenty of his playmakers saw performances like Sunday night coming.
Cowboys BREAKING: Pass-Rusher Tarell Basham Cut By Dallas
The Cowboys have always valued great depth at defensive end, and with the 2022 collection of pass-rushers, they have it. ...So much so that on Tuesday comes the decision to cut respected play-making defensive end Tarell Basham.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Exits Sunday's game
Hill exited Sunday's game against the Texans due to cramping, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Prior to his departure from the contest, Hill caught six of his nine targets for 85 yards and carried once for five yards. In his absence, River Cracraft, Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson are available to handle added WR snaps alongside Jaylen Waddle.
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. Bellarmine: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Bellarmine Knights will hit the road for the fifth straight game as they head to Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The #15 Kentucky Wildcats will be strutting in after a victory while the Knights will be stumbling in from a loss. Bellarmine...
Cowboys release of DE indicator of coming roster move, but not likely Beckham
The Cowboys have made a move that is going to do nothing but fuel speculation, leaving Dallas fans wondering when the next shoe is going to drop. After a Thursday win and a mini-bye, Dallas is getting back to work in preparation for their Week 13 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. One player who has been on and off in contributing in 2022 will be permanently off, as the club released DE Tarell Basham.
NBC Sports
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Solid showing before early exit
Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Hill put together an efficient...
NBC Sports
Deebo tweets message to Mostert after his 49ers critique spreads
Six days remain on the calendar before the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. The anticipation just keeps building. In light of former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert’s recent comments about the 49ers, star “wide back” Deebo Samuel tweeted some advice to his former teammate.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Monster volume day in loss
Godwin secured 12 of 13 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday. Godwin comfortably paced the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also securing the only touchdown among the team's wideouts. Godwin's score came from 10 yards out in the first quarter, his second trip to the end zone in as many games after not recording any in the first seven contests of the campaign. Godwin has no fewer than six receptions in any game since Week 1, giving him a very safe fantasy floor ahead of a Week 13 Monday night divisional clash against the Saints.
OBJ 'Cleared to Play,' Begins Visits; Do Cowboys Believe Him?
Is OBJ (via his camp) leaking that he's "cleared to play'' information enough? The Cowboys, and the other suitors, will need to know much more.
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Mixed results on SNF
Brown caught four of six targets for 46 yards and a touchdown Sunday, but he also lost a fumble in a 40-33 win over Green Bay. Brown converted a short catch for a score -- his seventh of the campaign -- to help offset an early turnover in an eventual shootout victory. Overall, it was a step in the right direction after the star wideout produced just 67 yards and no scores over his last two contests. Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders did the heavy lifting against the Packers' porous rush defense (300 combined rushing yards), but Brown and the passing attack may need to flip that script against the Titans' far-superior defensive front Sunday.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury downplayed
Etienne, who exited Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens after just two carries due to a foot injury, downplayed the issue afterward, Adam Stites of USA Today reports. Etienne told John Shipley of SI.com after Sunday's contest that "we'll be straight by next weekend." Meanwhile, head coach Doug Pederson said that Etienne could have returned to the game if necessary, but the Jaguars opted to hold the running back out as a precaution, per The Associated Press. With that in mind, Etienne's status is still worth monitoring ahead of next weekend's game against the Lions, but at this stage it appears as though the he avoided a major setback with his foot Sunday. Etienne finished the day with three yards on two carries and wasn't targeted in the passing game.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Dakota Allen: Injured in Denver debut
Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of the Broncos' game against the Panthers. Allen was making his first appearance with Denver after signing with the team's active roster Tuesday. Over four games with Cleveland earlier this season, the 27-year-old logged two tackles while playing all 57 of his snaps on special teams. With Jonas Griffith (ankle) on IR, Allen's absence will leave Alex Singleton, Josey Jewell and Justin Strnad as the Broncos' only available inside linebackers Week 12.
Comments / 0