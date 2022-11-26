Read full article on original website
Ravens film study: Why Greg Roman’s offense needs to be ‘faster’ before the snap
If anything has summed up the Ravens’ slow-going, late-snapping, barely-beating-the-play-clock offense this season, it might not be the delay-of-game penalty they took in the first quarter Sunday. It might be what came immediately afterward. After watching a flag turn second-and-goal at the Jaguars’ 10-yard line into second-and-goal at Jacksonville’s 15, the Ravens broke their huddle with ...
NFL World Not Happy With Lamar Jackson Tonight
The NFL World isn't very happy with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday night. Jackson went off on a fan following the Ravens' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. The Ravens quarterback went a bit overboard with his message. Jackson's vulgar response has gone viral on social media...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns
When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Look: Nasty Weather At 2 NFL Games On Sunday
We have some pretty nasty weather in the forecast for a couple of NFL games on Sunday. Both Cleveland and Washington are getting some heavy rain leading into kickoff on Sunday. The Browns are set to host the Bucs, while the Commanders are taking on the Falcons. Kickoff for both...
NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's Graphic Message
It wasn't a good day at the office for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. They blew another double-digit fourth-quarter lead as they lost 28-27 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their defense gave up the game-winning two-point conversion with 14 seconds left and kicker Justin Tucker wasn't able to hit a game-winning 67-yard kick as time expired.
NFL World Wants Buccaneers Coach To Be Fired
Buccaneers fans have seen enough from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Tampa Bay lost in overtime to Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. Throughout the season, fans have been frustrated with their offensive coordinator. Now, they believe it's time to finally make a change. "Todd Bowles/Byron Leftwich pretty much made a loud statement...
Augusta Free Press
Lamar Jackson goes anti-gay, is mad about being called out on it: This is not OK
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson went full-out anti-gay in an angry post-loss tweet, then blasted an ESPN reporter who called him out on it, using the legal term “defamation of character” in his defense. Sorry, but actually, no, actually, not sorry, Lamar, because there is no defense for...
Mike Vrabel Reveals His Pick For The NFL's Best Team
Mike Vrabel was extremely complementary of the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles as his team prepares to face off against them next Sunday. Speaking on Philly, Vrabel said: "The Eagles are playing like the best team in the National Football League ... A big challenge on Sunday." Philadelphia kept it rolling with...
Bills prepare for life without Von Miller
Bills will be without their star pass rusher for at least one game
Football World Furious With NFL Network Reporter Tuesday
Tom Pelissero knew what he was doing with this one. On Tuesday, the NFL Network insider reported that Lamar Jackson was headed to the Denver Broncos, but took his time distinguishing which one... The football world's hearts collectively stopped. "Tom," commented NFL Network colleague Ian Rapoport. "My stomach just dropped...
Jets Announce This Week's Starting Quarterback Decision
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That's the approach Jets head coach Robert Saleh is taking at quarterback this week. Saleh said Monday that Mike White will start again at quarterback for New York this weekend. White, who got the nod yesterday in place of a benched Zach Wilson, threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty: Effective filling in for Etienne
Hasty rushed the ball 12 times for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens. He added five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Travis Etienne (foot) was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Ravens after just two carries, which opened the door for Hasty. Hasty wasn't all that effective as a rusher, but he had a number of impact receptions, highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown as well as gains of 23 and 13 yards. Etienne's injury was downplayed after the game, and even if he were unable to play in Week 13 against the Lions, Darrell Henderson could mix into the offense and take work away from Hasty.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Disappointing game
Boyd had just two catches for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Titans. Boyd struggled to gain separation on his targets, and he slipped on his cut on one of the passes he didn't corral. Meanwhile, the Bengals found a good matchup on the opposite side of the field for Tee Higgins most of the time, and Trenton Irwin on one key first down. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, we expected more from Boyd and didn't get it the last two weeks. Now, Chase should return next week against the Chiefs.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Exits Sunday's game
Hill exited Sunday's game against the Texans due to cramping, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Prior to his departure from the contest, Hill caught six of his nine targets for 85 yards and carried once for five yards. In his absence, River Cracraft, Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson are available to handle added WR snaps alongside Jaylen Waddle.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers coach offers bizarre explanation for not letting Tom Brady try to beat Browns in regulation
There were definitely some questionable clock management decisions in the NFL in Week 12 -- hello, Colts -- but one of the most bizarre decisions came in Cleveland where Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles decided for some reason that he wasn't going to let Tom Brady try to beat the Browns in regulation on Sunday.
Ex-Bills, Syracuse football coach hands off play-calling for Broncos (SU, CNY in the NFL)
Former Buffalo Bills and Syracuse football coach Nathaniel Hackett has handed over play-calling duties to one of his assistants on the Denver Broncos. Hackett, the Broncos head coach who was previously an offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bills and Syracuse University, put quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak in charge of calling plays to quarterback Russell Wilson after a disappointing 3-6 start to the season. But the move hasn’t helped much, as the Broncos dropped two more games, including a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. Bellarmine: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Bellarmine Knights will hit the road for the fifth straight game as they head to Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The #15 Kentucky Wildcats will be strutting in after a victory while the Knights will be stumbling in from a loss. Bellarmine...
Ravens Announce Decision On Running Back JK Dobbins
The Baltimore Ravens are back in the familiar position of awaiting J.K. Dobbins' return. After missing all of last season recovering from a torn ACL, the running back played four games before aggravating his injured knee in Week 6. He went on the injured reserve after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery last month.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hurts oblique on SNF
Rodgers (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles. Rodgers went to the locker room in the second half, and it remains to be seen if he'll manage to return. Jordan Love's next in line for snaps at quarterback. Prior to getting hurt, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing once for minus-1 yard.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Solid showing before early exit
Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Hill put together an efficient...
