FIFA Rules That Cristiano Ronaldo Did NOT Touch The Ball As Portugal's First Goal In Win Over Uruguay Is Given To Bruno Fernandes
Ronaldo celebrated as if he had scored himself and was therefore given the goal by the stadium announcer. FIFA initially agreed but later ruled otherwise.
As World Cup Kicks Off, not all Americans are Rooting for Team USA
As the FIFA World Cup — the world’s largest sporting event — gets underway, it turns out that not everyone in the U.S. will be rooting for their hometown team. America is after all the great melting pot, and online soccer store Soccer.com has uncovered some surprising hotbeds of international fandom across the country based on the bestselling men’s national team jerseys by state over the last month.
Christian Pulisic injury: USA star's status ahead of Netherlands match
AL WAKRAH, Qatar – United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic sustained an abdomen injury and was taken to a local hospital for scans after his thrilling goal lifted the USMNT to a 1-0 win over Iran in a win-or-go-home match on Tuesday night. U.S. Soccer later announced...
Scot describes 'fight to survive' in Iraqi jail
A Scottish engineer who spent two months in custody in Iraq over an unpaid debt says every day was a "fight to survive". Brian Glendinning arrived home earlier this month after being locked up in an overcrowded prison in Baghdad. The 43-year-old was held over a conviction he was unaware...
Christian Pulisic’s Sister Devyn: Meet The World Cup US Soccer Star’s Supportive Sibling
Christian Pulisic is the attacking midfielder for Premier League club Chelsea and the U.S. men’s national team. He has one sister, Devyn Pulisic. Devyn is a businesswoman and mom of one. Christian Pulisic, 24, has earned the nickname “Captain America” for his high-level soccer play. Christian joined Premier League...
Portugal vs Uruguay player ratings: Bruno Fernandes upstages Cristiano Ronaldo with brace
Portugal got through a tricky contest with Uruguay at the Qatar World Cup on Monday, with Bruno Fernandes scoring from a cross and then from the penalty spot to secure a 2-0 win in Group H.Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the first goal as his own, suggesting he had nodded Fernandes’ second-half cross past Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, but the record books will say otherwise. That moment came shortly after a pitch invader took to the field with a rainbow flag and a T-shirt with messages in support of Ukraine and Iranian women.It was Fernandes who also put the game to...
Portugal vs Uruguay LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score as Bruno Fernandes penalty seals progress
Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 on Monday with two goals from midfielder Bruno Fernandes to become the third team after France and Brazil to qualify for the World Cup knockout stage.The Europeans had dominated possession before Fernandes’ 54th minute cross floated past Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, who was rooted to the spot as Cristiano Ronaldo rose to head the ball and initially celebrated the goal as his.Fernandes scored the second in injury time after a penalty was awarded for handball following a video review.Uruguay, who had knocked Portugal out of the 2018 World Cup, will rue a string of chances...
Portugal beats Uruguay as Bruno continues red-hot World Cup
Portugal made it two wins from two games as Bruno Fernandes scored twice to beat Uruguay 2-0 and advance to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup on Monday. Fernandes was awarded the opening goal in the 54th minute, perhaps to the dismay of Cristiano Ronaldo, who immediately insisted the he got his head on the ball as it sailed over everyone — himself included, according to the review panel — and found its way into the back of the net from the opposite corner of the penalty area.
Watch: Casemiro Incredible Goal For Brazil v Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022
Casemiro has scored an absolute rocket to give Brazil the lead vs Switzerland. Watch it here.
Poland vs Argentina predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture
It all comes down to this: Argentina and Poland clash on a decisive day in Group C at the Qatar World Cup, with neither having yet confirmed their place in the round of 16.Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their competition opener, before the Paris Saint-Germain forward found a moment of inspiration to inspire a win against Mexico next time out. It means the pre-tournament favourites are on three points, like Saudi Arabia, who were beaten by Poland in their last outing.Poland, led by Robert Lewandowski, drew with Mexico in their first game...
Janusz Walus stabbed in South African prison
The far-right gunman who killed South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has been stabbed in prison, officials say. The stabbing of Janusz Walus comes days before he was due to be released on parole after nearly 30 years in jail. He was allegedly stabbed by another prisoner and is in...
Messi And Lewandowski's World Cup Dreams In The Balance
Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski head into Wednesday's showdown between Argentina and Poland with the futures of what could be their final World Cup adventures hanging in the balance. Either one of two of the biggest stars of European club football could fail to qualify for the knockout stages in...
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Poland vs. Argentina
Two-time World Cup champion Argentina looks to advance out of Group C when La Albiceleste takes on Poland on Wednesday. Poland did not advance past the group stage in 2018, but it has a rich history in the tournament. The team has finished third twice, doing so in 1982 and 1974.
Antitrust authority rejects Canal's claim in Amazon French soccer rights row
PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - France's antitrust authority said on Wednesday it has rejected a claim by pay TV channel Canal Plus (VIV.PA) and beIN Sports that the French football professional league (LFP) abused its dominant position when it awarded Amazon (AMZN.O) broadcasting rights to the main League 1 matches.
Pakistan v England: Tourists' illness could delay first Test
Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. Talks over postponing the first Test between England and Pakistan by a day have been held after...
Lewandowski and Messi lead Poland and Argentina in clash of styles
Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the sharpest of them all? On Wednesday night all eyes at Stadium 974 will be drawn, inexorably, to football’s version of a beauty contest: can Lionel Messi’s rich attacking gifts guide Argentina into the knockout phase or might Robert Lewandowski’s uncanny efficiency in front of goal enable Poland to eclipse the Group C favourites?
Watch: Bruno Fernandes Goal For Portugal v Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022
Bruno Fernandes has given Portugal the lead vs Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup. Watch the goal here.
Bruno Fernandes’s Double Sends Portugal to World Cup Last 16
The Man United midfielder scored twice—including one off a cross that just evaded Cristiano Ronaldo—in a 2–0 win over Uruguay.
German cabinet approves exit from Energy Charter Treaty
BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Wednesday announced his country's exit from the Energy Charter Treaty, as growing dissatisfaction with the agreement in Europe casts doubt over its future.
