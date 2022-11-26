ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

USGS: Lava crossed over, blocking road to NOAA's Mauna Loa Observatory

Despite ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials say still no threat to communities. USGS and Hawaii County officials provided an update on the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa on Tuesday morning. They urge residents to remain vigilant as the situation is always changing. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated:...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KHON2

When to expect vog to hit your area

MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

VIDEO: Big Waves Bury Highway, Hilo Locals React

HILO, Hawai'i - Bayfront Highway in Hilo was closed on Saturday, as high surf pounded north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island. (BIVN) – Huge waves rolled into Hilo on Saturday, crashing over the Bayfront Highway and flooding surrounding parking areas. As of Sunday morning, the High Surf Warning that...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘It’s epic’: People flock to view Mauna Loa eruption as lava flow lights up sky

bigislandnow.com

Portion of Manono Street in Hilo to be closed for utility work

Motorists are advised that a Hilo street will be temporarily closed at the end of this month for utility work. Hawaiian Electric crews will be removing and replacing a utility pole near Hawai‘i Community College, requiring Manono Street, near the intersection of Kawili Street, to be closed from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 1.
HILO, HI
HuffPost

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Erupts, Spewing Ash And Debris Nearby

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defense officials to warn residents on Monday to prepare in case the eruption causes lava to flow toward communities. The eruption began late Sunday night in...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes near Pahala coast; no tsunami threat

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.0-magnitude earthquake in the Pahala area of Hawaii Island early Tuesday morning. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake was not large enough to trigger a tsunami. Officials said the quake happened around 3:30 a.m. east of Pahala at...
PAHALA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mauna Loa eruption triggers flight cancellations, delays

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The eruption of Mauna Loa prompted Southwest Airlines to cancel most of its flights in and out of Hilo on Monday but rival Hawaiian Airlines kept flying. Jon Snook, Hawaiian’s chief operating officer, explained: “Because we’ve experienced this many times before in our history, we’re cautious about...
HILO, HI
959theriver.com

Volcano’s Erupting. Just Not Here!

PAHOA, HI - MAY 5: In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava errupts from a new fissure from Luana Street after the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on May 5, 2018 in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The governor of Hawaii has declared a local state of emergency near the Mount Kilauea volcano after it erupted following a 5.0-magnitude earthquake, forcing the evacuation of nearly 1,700 residents. (Photo by U.S. Geological Survey via Getty Images)
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing Hilo woman

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a missing Hilo woman. Twenty-nine-year-old Chelsey Lee Hemingway has not been heard from by her family — who live in California — since early November and they are concerned for her well-being. Hemingway also has an outstanding criminal contempt warrant and in believed to be avoiding police contact.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo man faces charges after reportedly stealing rental car from East Hawai‘i hotel

A Hilo man is facing various charges after reportedly stealing a rental vehicle that left a visiting family from Japan without transportation. The incident occurred on Thursday evening after it was a reported a family’s rental vehicle was stolen while they were checking into their hotel on Banyan Drive. Hawai‘i police responded to the scene and determined the victims pulled up fronting the hotel and began unloading their luggage, when they were approached by a male who told them he would park their vehicle.
HILO, HI

