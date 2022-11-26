ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Commercial Appeal

Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

After Jose Abreu signing, Houston Astros send message to MLB foes

At the Tuesday press conference where the Houston Astros introduced their biggest acquisition of the offseason so far, owner Jim Crane made it very clear that the addition of Jose Abreu was not the end of Houston’s offseason to-do list. Houston Astros send warning shot to rest of MLB...
NBC Sports

Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win

Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LehighValleyLive.com

Where does Eagles’ Jordan Davis fit in with new-look defensive line?

The tunnel that leads Eagles players from Lincoln Financial Field to the locker room is always bustling after games with both teams, coaching staff, game officials and assorted staff. When the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, 40-33, to maintain their NFL-best record at 10-1, some players ran directly to the locker room, while others stopped momentarily at a nearby lounge to celebrate with fans, who shook hands, and shot videos and selfies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

One Eagles’ player is having a resurgence that may be unexpected

Two weeks ago the Philadelphia Eagles lost their first game of the season on Monday Night Football to the Washington Commanders. It came by way of a few costly errors, and the Eagles hurting themselves more than anything. The Eagles’ outstanding start was predicated on taking care of the ball,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Former Eagles star Terrell Owens scores TKO victory versus heckler

When in his prime, it was commonplace to see former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens in the headlines… for both good reasons and bad. These days, he’s a much more reserved and quieter version of the man that gave birth to the phrase “getcha popcorn ready”. He didn’t even attend his Hall of Fame induction, electing instead to host his own ceremony at his alma mater, the University of Tennesee at Chattanooga. Still, every so often, he still pops up occasionally. Unfortunately, this time, he’s again in the news, and we regret to inform you that the light is unflattering.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

