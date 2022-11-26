When in his prime, it was commonplace to see former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens in the headlines… for both good reasons and bad. These days, he’s a much more reserved and quieter version of the man that gave birth to the phrase “getcha popcorn ready”. He didn’t even attend his Hall of Fame induction, electing instead to host his own ceremony at his alma mater, the University of Tennesee at Chattanooga. Still, every so often, he still pops up occasionally. Unfortunately, this time, he’s again in the news, and we regret to inform you that the light is unflattering.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO