Ohio State defenders, special teamers receive all-conference honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Big Ten began naming its winners and honorees Tuesday for the 2022 season, which included numerous Buckeye defensive players and special teamers. In total, 13 Buckeyes were honored on the all-conference teams with three making it into a first-team: Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, and defensive ends J.T. Touimoloau and Zach Harrison. […]
Ohio State No. 5 in College Football Playoff after Michigan loss
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With no conference title to play for this weekend, the Ohio State University Buckeyes are still right in the mix to make the College Football Playoff. Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) is ranked No. 5 in this week’s penultimate College Football Playoff rankings, sitting behind Georgia (No. 1), Michigan (No. 2), TCU […]
Ohio State’s possible path to the College Football Playoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the second year in a row, Ohio State will not compete in the Big Ten championship game. As the Buckeyes watch Michigan play Purdue on Saturday, they instead will root for chaos and perhaps a way into the College Football Playoff. The Associated Press and USA Today polls, released Sunday, […]
Ohio State cracks AP men’s basketball poll for first time this season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a 2-1 record during its Hawaii trip, the Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team has made its debut in the college basketball rankings this season. Ohio State (5-1), has been ranked No. 25 in the latest AP poll, it’s first appearance in the rankings this season. This past week, the […]
Tell Me More: From the gridiron to a Columbus patrol car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There is a big man from Columbus who was a pro football prospect when he left the city on a full scholarship. He turned pro all right, just not in the uniform he expected. Columbus police officer Jason Sekinger is 6 feet, 9 inches tall and was the big man on […]
Look: Legendary Ohio State Player Is Demanding A Job
A legendary Ohio State football player is demanding a job following Saturday's loss to Michigan. The Buckeyes were throttled by the Wolverines at home on Saturday afternoon. Legendary Ohio State football player Maurice Clarett wants a job on the coaching staff. Clarett took to Twitter following the blowout loss on...
Nebraska Football: Urban Meyer replacing Ryan Day could be a Husker dream come true
For Nebraska football fans, this has been a better weekend than we have the right to have, considering the team just finished with a losing record for the sixth straight season. Matt Rhule being named the Huskers head coach might not even be the main reason why it’s been such a great weekend.
Student reaction mixed to Ohio State president’s resignation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Word Monday of Dr. Kristina Johnson’s plan to step down as president of Ohio State University spread quickly throughout the university community. Thoughts from students about how Johnson was as president are mixed, but everyone was surprised at the resignation. “I found it very shocking,” said senior Megan Foster. “It was […]
Ohio State falls to No. 5 in week 14 AP, coaches polls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday’s 45-23 defeat by the Buckeyes at the hands of Michigan leaves Ohio State without a conference title and a top four spot in the polls. Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) has been ranked No. 5 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches polls, a three place drop that leaves the […]
tigerdroppings.com
Maurice Clarett Tweets At Ohio State That He's Showing Up Everyday Until They Hire Him
Former Ohio State Buckeyes football star Maurice Clarett wasn't happy on Saturday after his team fell to rival Michigan. After the game he took matters into his own hands...
College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation
Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
Former Ohio State Coach Named Luke Fickell's Interim Replacement
The Cincinnati Bearcats are once again going back to the Ohio State well after losing Luke Fickell to Wisconsin over the weekend. Per The Athletic's Justin Williams, Kerry Coombs, a former Buckeyes defensive coordinator, will take over as the interim in Cincy. "Kerry Coombs has been named interim coach of...
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus schools address bus route changes
Columbus schools address bus route changes. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GVgg1m. Columbus schools address bus route changes. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GVgg1m. Columbus family thankful situation with gun didn’t …. Columbus family thankful situation with gun didn't end in tragedy. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VEKoSG. Teen hospitalized after west Columbus shooting. Teen hospitalized after west...
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus family thankful situation with gun didn't end in tragedy
Columbus family thankful situation with gun didn't end in tragedy. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VEKoSG. Columbus family thankful situation with gun didn’t …. Columbus family thankful situation with gun didn't end in tragedy. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VEKoSG. Columbus schools address bus route changes. Columbus schools address bus route changes. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GVgg1m.
WFMJ.com
Ohio, Michigan governors place wager on Ohio State vs. Michigan game
It's one of the biggest rivalries in all of college football and this year, even state governors are getting involved. Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine along with Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager on the big game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines highlighting regional delicacies from both states.
Columbus makes moves against ‘nuisance’ businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus city leaders held a public hearing Tuesday to take action against businesses with a violent history, with these businesses facing the possibility of losing their liquor license. Columbus’ liquor objection process is an annual process, and at the hearing, eight different establishments were discussed. Each location has a history of […]
Sixteen driving-related fatalities reported over holiday weekend in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that 16 people died, including two in Franklin County, in traffic accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to the Thanksgiving Holiday Report, during the five-day period between midnight Wednesday, Nov. 23 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 16 people died in 15 fatal crashes. […]
Crime victims stuck with red tape feel abandoned by Columbus city attorney’s office
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Tucked away on the seventh floor of the Municipal Court building in Downtown Columbus, crime victims patiently await a chance to press charges. The Intake Section, part of City Attorney Zach Klein’s Prosecution Resources Unit, opens its doors to citizens looking to formally accuse someone of a misdemeanor crime. Staff interview […]
Tips for keeping porch pirates at bay
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ryan Vinson lives in a townhome near Upper Arlington. Most days, he works remotely from there, just like he did on September 28. “I remember talking to my mailman earlier that day,” said Vinson. “And he asked me, as always, ‘Hey, are you going to be home?’ I said, ‘Yea, why?’ […]
Ohio lawmaker takes aim at traffic-camera tickets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Automated traffic cameras that ding drivers who speed are yet again on the receiving end of Ohio Rep. Tom Patton’s wrath. The Strongsville Republican, who has taken aim at traffic cameras for years, is set to rally behind a string of bills on Tuesday to crack down on municipalities that employ […]
