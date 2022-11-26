ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State defenders, special teamers receive all-conference honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Big Ten began naming its winners and honorees Tuesday for the 2022 season, which included numerous Buckeye defensive players and special teamers. In total, 13 Buckeyes were honored on the all-conference teams with three making it into a first-team: Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, and defensive ends J.T. Touimoloau and Zach Harrison. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State No. 5 in College Football Playoff after Michigan loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With no conference title to play for this weekend, the Ohio State University Buckeyes are still right in the mix to make the College Football Playoff. Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) is ranked No. 5 in this week’s penultimate College Football Playoff rankings, sitting behind Georgia (No. 1), Michigan (No. 2), TCU […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State’s possible path to the College Football Playoff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the second year in a row, Ohio State will not compete in the Big Ten championship game. As the Buckeyes watch Michigan play Purdue on Saturday, they instead will root for chaos and perhaps a way into the College Football Playoff. The Associated Press and USA Today polls, released Sunday, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Legendary Ohio State Player Is Demanding A Job

A legendary Ohio State football player is demanding a job following Saturday's loss to Michigan. The Buckeyes were throttled by the Wolverines at home on Saturday afternoon. Legendary Ohio State football player Maurice Clarett wants a job on the coaching staff. Clarett took to Twitter following the blowout loss on...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Student reaction mixed to Ohio State president’s resignation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Word Monday of Dr. Kristina Johnson’s plan to step down as president of Ohio State University spread quickly throughout the university community. Thoughts from students about how Johnson was as president are mixed, but everyone was surprised at the resignation. “I found it very shocking,” said senior Megan Foster. “It was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State falls to No. 5 in week 14 AP, coaches polls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday’s 45-23 defeat by the Buckeyes at the hands of Michigan leaves Ohio State without a conference title and a top four spot in the polls. Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) has been ranked No. 5 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches polls, a three place drop that leaves the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation

Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus schools address bus route changes

Columbus schools address bus route changes. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GVgg1m. Columbus schools address bus route changes. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GVgg1m. Columbus family thankful situation with gun didn’t …. Columbus family thankful situation with gun didn't end in tragedy. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VEKoSG. Teen hospitalized after west Columbus shooting. Teen hospitalized after west...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus family thankful situation with gun didn't end in tragedy

Columbus family thankful situation with gun didn't end in tragedy. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VEKoSG. Columbus family thankful situation with gun didn’t …. Columbus family thankful situation with gun didn't end in tragedy. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VEKoSG. Columbus schools address bus route changes. Columbus schools address bus route changes. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GVgg1m.
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio, Michigan governors place wager on Ohio State vs. Michigan game

It's one of the biggest rivalries in all of college football and this year, even state governors are getting involved. Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine along with Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager on the big game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines highlighting regional delicacies from both states.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus makes moves against ‘nuisance’ businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus city leaders held a public hearing Tuesday to take action against businesses with a violent history, with these businesses facing the possibility of losing their liquor license. Columbus’ liquor objection process is an annual process, and at the hearing, eight different establishments were discussed. Each location has a history of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tips for keeping porch pirates at bay

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ryan Vinson lives in a townhome near Upper Arlington. Most days, he works remotely from there, just like he did on September 28. “I remember talking to my mailman earlier that day,” said Vinson. “And he asked me, as always, ‘Hey, are you going to be home?’ I said, ‘Yea, why?’ […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmaker takes aim at traffic-camera tickets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Automated traffic cameras that ding drivers who speed are yet again on the receiving end of Ohio Rep. Tom Patton’s wrath. The Strongsville Republican, who has taken aim at traffic cameras for years, is set to rally behind a string of bills on Tuesday to crack down on municipalities that employ […]
OHIO STATE

