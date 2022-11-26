Little Falls Council looks at residential fiber expansion

Little Falls resident Brian Klosowski believes it’s time for the city to have a serious discussion about expanding fiber broadband services to residents.

Monday, Klosowski and Bruce Krych spoke to the City Council at the invitation of Council Member Frank Gosiak. They said the current infrastructure is outdated, and the future is in fiber optics.

“I’ve been talking to a number of people around the community, particularly on the west side, that are interested in broadband,” Gosiak said. “They’re wondering why we don’t have it.”

He said Klosowski’s father started the first cable service in Little Falls. He works in IT at Camp Ripley and has a good understanding of how the respective systems for internet, cable TV and phone service work.

Speaking to the Council, Klosowski said most of the city receives cable internet service through Spectrum. He asserted that is a “very old” and “very outdated” system. It was his belief that the company will not invest any money into updating the infrastructure that is in place.

“There is no progress left in copper cable coming to home,” Klosowski said. “There is no technology in it. Nobody would do a technology in it because it’s a dead-end thing. The biggest problem with what we have in town is, it’s so old.”

While he said the current system “works OK,” it is not the future. Meanwhile, he said surrounding communities have already made fiber broadband available for residents, or are at least in the process of doing so.

According to City Administrator Jon Radermacher, CTC has fiber broadband services within the city of Little Falls. It is primarily located in commercial and industrial areas, but there are some residential areas in which it is available. However, they won’t deliver the service to residential customers unless it is requested by the property owner.

“In theory, they have most of the town, but not residential areas,” Radermacher said. “The problem is, the most expensive part of the construction is the connection to the home, which means they would only build out residential areas if service is requested until they reach a certain penetration level.”

Klosowski said Long Prairie was in a similar situation to Little Falls not long ago. An issue it ran into, he said, when they explored ways to get grants to help pay for fiber build out, Spectrum challenged it.

He said the easiest way to work around that issue is to bond the money for the build up and have subscribers pay it down. He added that CTC is the only company that offers the same services as Spectrum — cable TV, internet and phone — that would be willing to bring fiber to the home.

“Any time you have a company that’s willing to even look at a town like Little Falls, to put fiber in, you should take advantage of that,” Klosowski said. “I think we’ve already wasted time. It’s just a very bad deal. We’ve waited too long.”

He said, with Spectrum, he is “paying fiber prices and then some” but not receiving the same quality of service.

The reason Klosowski said he likes CTC is because it is a local company — out of Brainerd — and that it is a cooperative. In general, he said co-ops are easier to work with than larger corporations. For example, he said a cooperative is more likely to work with the city to keep prices affordable. He added it is also easier to get in touch with someone from Brainerd if there are issues, as opposed to getting an automated phone tree on a help line.

“I know you guys before have talked about keeping things local,” Klosowski said. “I don’t know how much more local a person would want.”

He said he was not “trying to slam Spectrum,” and said they have their place in areas where there is nothing else available. However, he said Little Falls is in a bad place right now in that there are no other options available for residents.

Klosowski added that the fact many businesses in Little Falls are on CTC fiber was further evidence of its superiority over what most residents have in their homes.

“The network that Spectrum does have, even when it’s working decent, is so over-provisioned and so overbloated with customers that it just can’t take it,” he said. “It comes to a snail crawl over the weekend. You can tell when the kids are home.”

He said Little Falls is the “last town” in the area that has no fiber for residential customers. Other towns, he said, received money from grants and other sources. Many, however, bonded the implementation costs and had subscribers pay it back, as he suggested.

The way to see if there would be interest among residents to go that route, Klosowski said, would be to conduct a survey. That, too, was something he felt Little Falls should have done long ago.

“We are so far behind the 8-ball on the survey,” he said. “I was just shocked that we can’t even get the survey off the ground. That really shocked me.”

He said CTC would run the survey, so the city would not have to devote staff time to getting that done.

Klosowski said CTC is already offering residential fiber in Long Prairie, Browerville, Staples, Motley, Fort Ripley, Randall, Fredhem, Opal, Sobieski and Bowlus, to name some towns.

“Here in Little Falls, we don’t even have a gameplan, or a road plan yet, which is quite shocking to me,” he said. “I figured Little Falls was going to be the one that’s going to show the rest how to take care and do this. Instead, that’s not the case.”

Further, he said he has had conversations with representatives from CTC who are also surprised by Little Falls’ perceived lack of interest in fiber to home build out.

“I know it’s a cost, but boy, you’ve got to look for the future,” Klosowski said.

Following Klosowski’s presentation, Gosiak asked what would prevent CTC from essentially monopolizing service in Little Falls, if it were to develop in town. Klosowski said, in most cases, Spectrum will “counteract.” He added that the company would also likely retain some of its customers.

Ultimately, he said they would try to “undercut” CTC.

“That’s one thing we do have to look at,” Klosowski said. “It will be healthy for our community because they’re going to have options. Spectrum might offer a deal and some people might say, ‘You know what, I’m fine with having this like this.’ Some people are fine with Spectrum.”

In speaking to neighbors, he said they all indicated they would switch to fiber, if it were available. As such, he was confident Little Falls would have enough interest from residents to pay down a bond in a reasonable timeframe.

“Having fiber to home is the gold standard moving forward,” Klosowski said. “There is nothing better. Moving forward, I really hope we can at least get the ball rolling and get a survey and just see how many people would be interested in CTC fiber to home.”

Ultimately, he said the residents of Little Falls at least deserve an option.

“I agree,” said Mayor Greg Zylka. “We do need to get the ball rolling on that. We will do our best.”

In order to do that, Klosowski said he would even be willing to pay for the survey to be conducted. That, he said, was because of the old infrastructure in Little Falls, and his believe that Spectrum will not invest in the community.

Krych, who also lives on the west side of Little Falls, told the Council that when he was managing the Crestliner complex, any possible tenets wanted “no part of” cable internet. Instead, he said they all insisted on having access to fiber.

“Something has to happen; especially in the hub of the county,” he said.

“There’s (pedestals) everywhere in this town,” he said, later. “What the hang up is, we don’t understand.”

Radermacher said he has been working with CTC since he began in his position with the city. He said he would continue to work with them in hopes of completing the build out.

“If you want to affect the community in the most positive manner, this is the way to do it,” Klosowski said.