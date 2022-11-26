ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

VAR Review Wipes Out Moroccan Goal Vs. Belgium

Belgium was able to breathe a heavy sigh of relief heading into halftime against Morocco. With first-half stoppage time winding down, Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech hit a free kick past Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to put the game at 1-0. However, technology came to the aid of the No. 2 team in FIFA’s rankings and wiped the goal off the board.
NBC Sports

USMNT's Christian Pulisic Taken to Hospital, Diagnosed With Pelvic Injury

The United States men’s national team advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. Now, the Americans will be holding their breath until they find out whether they’ll have their star player in the Round of 16. Christian Pulisic...
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing. Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?. [ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]. Odds for not only who...
NBC Sports

Cameroon Scores Two Goals in Three Minutes to Draw Even Vs. Serbia

Two quick goals put Cameroon behind in Monday’s World Cup match against Serbia, and it was two quick goals that put them right back in the mix. Trailing 3-1 early in the second half, Cameroon roared back with two tallies in a three-minute span to draw level. Vincent Aboubakar...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Now streaming on Twitch: Luis Enrique, the most interesting coach at the World Cup

AL-RAYAN, Qatar – There was a brief pause, surely because FIFA’s Spanish-to-English translator was weighing how best to interpret for mixed company the vulgar term Luis Enrique had just applied to himself in the midst of the Spanish national team’s official press conference. The translator went with “stupid,” though Spanish-based media made clear that the coach’s wry word choice, “gilipollas,” is quite a bit stronger than that – more like “a––––––” or “idiot.”“You might find it interesting that I do so much better when I’m managing problems, I’m that much of a gilipollas,” he said, prompting laughter among the journalists present. “Don’t...

Comments / 0

Community Policy