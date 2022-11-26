Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Lionel Messi set for richest deal in MLS history, summer move to Beckham’s Miami
Lionel Messi is close to moving to Inter Miami next summer, where he’ll become the richest player in Major League Soccer history according to a sensational report in The Sunday Times. Considered by many to be the greatest player of his generation, the 35-year-old Messi is still playing at...
David Beckham Congratulates Gregg Berhalter After USMNT Tops Iran
Tuesday’s advancement comes after the team was unable to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
Kane extends World Cup goal drought but equals Beckham feat
For Harry Kane the wait for a first goal at this World Cup goes on
Breaking: Liverpool To Hold Talks With PSVs Cody Gakpo Immediately After The World Cup
According to a report out of Holland today, Liverpool and FSG plan to hold talks with Dutch forward Cody Gakpo's representatives once his involvement in the World Cup is over.
NBC Sports
VAR Review Wipes Out Moroccan Goal Vs. Belgium
Belgium was able to breathe a heavy sigh of relief heading into halftime against Morocco. With first-half stoppage time winding down, Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech hit a free kick past Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to put the game at 1-0. However, technology came to the aid of the No. 2 team in FIFA’s rankings and wiped the goal off the board.
NBC Sports
USMNT's Christian Pulisic Taken to Hospital, Diagnosed With Pelvic Injury
The United States men’s national team advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. Now, the Americans will be holding their breath until they find out whether they’ll have their star player in the Round of 16. Christian Pulisic...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. While Mexico and Poland battled to a 0-0 draw.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners
The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing. Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?. [ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]. Odds for not only who...
NBC Sports
Cameroon Scores Two Goals in Three Minutes to Draw Even Vs. Serbia
Two quick goals put Cameroon behind in Monday’s World Cup match against Serbia, and it was two quick goals that put them right back in the mix. Trailing 3-1 early in the second half, Cameroon roared back with two tallies in a three-minute span to draw level. Vincent Aboubakar...
Now streaming on Twitch: Luis Enrique, the most interesting coach at the World Cup
AL-RAYAN, Qatar – There was a brief pause, surely because FIFA’s Spanish-to-English translator was weighing how best to interpret for mixed company the vulgar term Luis Enrique had just applied to himself in the midst of the Spanish national team’s official press conference. The translator went with “stupid,” though Spanish-based media made clear that the coach’s wry word choice, “gilipollas,” is quite a bit stronger than that – more like “a––––––” or “idiot.”“You might find it interesting that I do so much better when I’m managing problems, I’m that much of a gilipollas,” he said, prompting laughter among the journalists present. “Don’t...
BBC
Benin Bronzes: Nigeria hails 'great day' as London museum signs over looted objects
A UK museum's signing over of its collection of objects looted from the Kingdom of Benin is "a really great day", the head of Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments has told the BBC. The Horniman Museum in south-east London is returning 72 items, including so-called Benin Bronzes, to...
