East Saint Louis, IL

That’s a wrap! East St. Louis state champs for the 10th time in program history

By Garen Vartanian, Ahmad Lathan
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

The championship weekend of the 2022 high school football postseason is happening Saturday afternoon and the East St. Louis Flyers won their game 57-7.

Here’s a quarter-by-quarter round-up for the game between East St. Louis (11-2, No. 6 seed) and Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (12-1, No. 2 seed).

1st quarter

Prairie Ridge: Tyler Vasey 14-yard run. Brogan Amherdt PAT. 7-0, 7:13

East St. Louis: TaRyan Martin 34-yard run. Robert Battle 2-point conversion pass to Antwon Hayden. 8-7, 5:10

2ND QUARTER

East St. Louis: Martin 8-yard run. Rico Bond PAT. 15-7, 11:19

East St. Louis: Martin 6-yard run. Bond PAT. 22-7, 3:39

3RD QUARTER

East St. Louis: Battle 27-yard pass to Jesse Watson. Bond PAT. 29-7, 8:43

East St. Louis: Battle 26-yard run. Bond PAT. 36-7, 5:28

East St. Louis: Christopher Bennett Jr. 12-yard run. Bond PAT. 43-7, 2:10

East St. Louis: Battle 41-yard pass to Bond. Bond PAT. 50-7, 33 seconds

4th quarter

East St. Louis: Hayden 69-yard touchdown run. Bond PAT. 57-7, 6:42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVLxE_0jOPxS2800
The East St. Louis High School football team takes to the field Saturday for the IHSA Class 6A state championship game against Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge at Memorial Stadium on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat

