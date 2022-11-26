That’s a wrap! East St. Louis state champs for the 10th time in program history
The championship weekend of the 2022 high school football postseason is happening Saturday afternoon and the East St. Louis Flyers won their game 57-7.
Here’s a quarter-by-quarter round-up for the game between East St. Louis (11-2, No. 6 seed) and Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (12-1, No. 2 seed).
1st quarter
Prairie Ridge: Tyler Vasey 14-yard run. Brogan Amherdt PAT. 7-0, 7:13
East St. Louis: TaRyan Martin 34-yard run. Robert Battle 2-point conversion pass to Antwon Hayden. 8-7, 5:10
2ND QUARTER
East St. Louis: Martin 8-yard run. Rico Bond PAT. 15-7, 11:19
East St. Louis: Martin 6-yard run. Bond PAT. 22-7, 3:39
3RD QUARTER
East St. Louis: Battle 27-yard pass to Jesse Watson. Bond PAT. 29-7, 8:43
East St. Louis: Battle 26-yard run. Bond PAT. 36-7, 5:28
East St. Louis: Christopher Bennett Jr. 12-yard run. Bond PAT. 43-7, 2:10
East St. Louis: Battle 41-yard pass to Bond. Bond PAT. 50-7, 33 seconds
4th quarter
East St. Louis: Hayden 69-yard touchdown run. Bond PAT. 57-7, 6:42
