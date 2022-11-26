On November 27, 2022, at 1:26 AM officers responded to a local hospital regarding a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, Jose Delarosa 36, later died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined that the victim and passengers were traveling eastbound in the 3400 block of S. Great Trinity Forest Way when a black vehicle pulled up beside them. The suspect in the black vehicle then shot at the victim, hitting him.

