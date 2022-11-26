Read full article on original website
Allen ISD School Board Approves Controversial Rezoning PlanLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Passenger Shot During Chase, Shootout on US 175 in Kaufman County
Two men are in custody after shooting at police officers during a chase in Kaufman County Tuesday morning that left one of the men hospitalized with a gunshot wound. According to Kaufman Police, an officer in a marked vehicle attempted to stop a driver reportedly running stop signs and driving erratically.
fox4news.com
McKinney police tight-lipped about shooting that killed man who allegedly threatened mom with axe
McKinney police tight-lipped about shooting that killed man who allegedly threatened mom with axe. It has been 3 days since a McKinney police officer shot and killed a man whose mother reported that he threatened her with an axe. The department still has not released any information about the victim or specifics surrounding the shooting on Friday afternoon.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police officer arrested, accused of domestic violence
SAGINAW, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer has been placed on restricted duty after being arrested for domestic violence early Monday morning. Officer Derek Maly was arrested by Saginaw police after 3 a.m. Monday after his wife reported she had been assaulted. Any criminal charges will be determined as...
Suspect wanted after robbing Fort Worth bank, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — The search is underway for a suspect wanted in connection to robbing a Fort Worth bank the day before Thanksgiving, police said. The crime happened at the Bank of America located in the 2700 block of W. 7th Street, the Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release.
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted by Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver Crashes After Tires Spiked in Chase in Kaufman County, Passenger Injured
The driver of a black Ford SUV and a passenger are in custody after leading sheriff's deputies and constables on a chase in Kaufman Tuesday morning. NBC 5 learned the chase started in the city of Kaufman before the driver attempted to get away on area freeways. The chase went...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Off-Duty Fort Worth Officer Arrested After Police Respond to Domestic Violence Call
A Fort Worth police officer is on restricted duty after being arrested Monday related to a domestic violence incident. The Fort Worth Police Department said Monday afternoon that officer Derek Maly was arrested sometime Monday by Saginaw Police responding to a domestic violence incident. Fort Worth Police said the incident...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Irving police officer crashes into car that ran red light
IRVING, Texas - Dashcam video shows a terrifying moment for an Irving police officer who crashed into a car that ran a red light early Monday morning. Irving PD released the video from the cruiser showing a silver car blowing a stop light and entering the intersection as the officer was driving through it.
fox4news.com
3 Arlington schools 'sheltering' after nearby shooting injures 1
ARLINGTON, Texas - Three Arlington ISD schools are ‘sheltering’ after a shooting nearby. The shooting happened Monday at 12:38 p.m on West Lamar Boulevard near North Cooper Street. Arlington police say there was an argument and a male pulled out a hand gun and shot another male. The...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 5000 Sharp Street
On November 27, 2022, at 3:05 AM officers responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Sharp Street. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found a male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene. The...
KXII.com
DWI suspect arrested after fleeing scene of accident
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated and fleeing the scene of a crash Sunday. Denison’s Communication and Media Manager, Emily Agans said Michael Ray Myers was arrested for fleeing the scene of the crash on Morton Street. Agans said officers responded to...
fox4news.com
Man killed in Thanksgiving night hit-and-run in Denton
DENTON, Texas - Denton police need help finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Thanksgiving night. The name and age of the victim have not been released. He was hit by a vehicle on University Drive, just west of Bell Avenue near the two residential towers at Texas Woman’s University.
Man shot in Fort Worth over "purchase of an item," gunman still on the loose
A gunman is still on the run after shooting a man in southwest Fort Worth Monday night. Police got calls about 6 p.m. saying a man had been shot several times at a home on Fox Run Drive
Passenger shot in the head on Fort Worth highway, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A passenger was shot in the head on a Fort Worth highway early Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported shortly before 4 a.m. off East Loop 820 and Grayson Street in southeast Fort Worth, according to a police news release. Officers were dispatched...
One teen wounded during fight in Arlington, second teen was arrested
The Monday afternoon shooting was on North Cooper within a mile of Butler Elementary, Lamar High School and Turning Point alternative. All three were put under what is described as a “shelter protocol”
fox4news.com
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Dallas
DALLAS - One woman is dead and another is in critical condition at a hospital following a triple shooting in Dallas overnight Saturday. Dallas police said the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m., after a fight outside a business. Two female victims were found in the parking lot of a...
Suspect wanted after deadly hit-and-run crash in Denton on Thanksgiving Day
DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton are searching for a vehicle and suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Thanksgiving Day. At around 9 p.m. Thursday, police said officers responded to an area near University Drive and Bell Avenue, just north of Texas Woman's University, where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3400 S. Great Trinity Forest Way
On November 27, 2022, at 1:26 AM officers responded to a local hospital regarding a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, Jose Delarosa 36, later died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined that the victim and passengers were traveling eastbound in the 3400 block of S. Great Trinity Forest Way when a black vehicle pulled up beside them. The suspect in the black vehicle then shot at the victim, hitting him.
wbap.com
Lead Attorney in Key Metro Murder Case Dies One Day Before Delayed Trial Begins
WFAA – (WBAP/KLIF)- Jim Lane was set to be in court Monday for a long delayed trial of former Fort Worth police officer Arron Dean. Dean faces murder charges in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, shot inside a family home following a welfare check as the home’s door was reported open at night.
Several shootings reported in Dallas over the holiday weekend
A woman is dead and two other people are in the hospital because of gunfire at an east Dallas strip shopping center on North Buckner near I-30. Sunday morning, two of the victims were found in the parking lot.
