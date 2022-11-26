ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Passenger Shot During Chase, Shootout on US 175 in Kaufman County

Two men are in custody after shooting at police officers during a chase in Kaufman County Tuesday morning that left one of the men hospitalized with a gunshot wound. According to Kaufman Police, an officer in a marked vehicle attempted to stop a driver reportedly running stop signs and driving erratically.
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police officer arrested, accused of domestic violence

SAGINAW, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer has been placed on restricted duty after being arrested for domestic violence early Monday morning. Officer Derek Maly was arrested by Saginaw police after 3 a.m. Monday after his wife reported she had been assaulted. Any criminal charges will be determined as...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Suspect wanted after robbing Fort Worth bank, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — The search is underway for a suspect wanted in connection to robbing a Fort Worth bank the day before Thanksgiving, police said. The crime happened at the Bank of America located in the 2700 block of W. 7th Street, the Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release.
FORT WORTH, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted by Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Irving police officer crashes into car that ran red light

IRVING, Texas - Dashcam video shows a terrifying moment for an Irving police officer who crashed into a car that ran a red light early Monday morning. Irving PD released the video from the cruiser showing a silver car blowing a stop light and entering the intersection as the officer was driving through it.
IRVING, TX
fox4news.com

3 Arlington schools 'sheltering' after nearby shooting injures 1

ARLINGTON, Texas - Three Arlington ISD schools are ‘sheltering’ after a shooting nearby. The shooting happened Monday at 12:38 p.m on West Lamar Boulevard near North Cooper Street. Arlington police say there was an argument and a male pulled out a hand gun and shot another male. The...
ARLINGTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 5000 Sharp Street

On November 27, 2022, at 3:05 AM officers responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Sharp Street. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found a male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene. The...
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

DWI suspect arrested after fleeing scene of accident

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated and fleeing the scene of a crash Sunday. Denison’s Communication and Media Manager, Emily Agans said Michael Ray Myers was arrested for fleeing the scene of the crash on Morton Street. Agans said officers responded to...
DENISON, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed in Thanksgiving night hit-and-run in Denton

DENTON, Texas - Denton police need help finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Thanksgiving night. The name and age of the victim have not been released. He was hit by a vehicle on University Drive, just west of Bell Avenue near the two residential towers at Texas Woman’s University.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Dallas

DALLAS - One woman is dead and another is in critical condition at a hospital following a triple shooting in Dallas overnight Saturday. Dallas police said the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m., after a fight outside a business. Two female victims were found in the parking lot of a...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Suspect wanted after deadly hit-and-run crash in Denton on Thanksgiving Day

DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton are searching for a vehicle and suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Thanksgiving Day. At around 9 p.m. Thursday, police said officers responded to an area near University Drive and Bell Avenue, just north of Texas Woman's University, where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
DENTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3400 S. Great Trinity Forest Way

On November 27, 2022, at 1:26 AM officers responded to a local hospital regarding a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, Jose Delarosa 36, later died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined that the victim and passengers were traveling eastbound in the 3400 block of S. Great Trinity Forest Way when a black vehicle pulled up beside them. The suspect in the black vehicle then shot at the victim, hitting him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy