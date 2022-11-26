ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Storm will bring rain to Southern California; mudslides possible

After enjoying above-average temperatures through Thanksgiving weekend, rain is back in the forecast for Southern California. “Expect increasing cloud cover and rain to move into Ventura County and northern areas of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon,” said KTLA weather anchor Kirk Hawkins. “The precipitation expands to the entire Los Angeles area on Thursday and continues […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

This is the best California town to visit for Christmas

As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to […]
SOLVANG, CA
KEYT

Snow N Glow lights up Ventura County Fairgrounds

VENTURA, Calif.- Snow N Glow opened on Sunday afternoon in Ventura. The holiday festival is said to be new and improved with a million glowing lights. There will also be fireworks on select nights. Visitors may rent igloos and visit a S'mores bar. And people are invited to bring unwrapped...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Wet Work Week Wind-Up For Ventura County

Ventura County could be headed towards a wet end to the work week. The forecast is for a storm to arrive sometime late Thursday and continue into Friday. Rainfall amounts would be modest, maybe 1-2 inches in the coast and valleys, with maybe twice that for the foothills and mountains.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Birth Rates ‘Overwhelmingly’ Determined by Region

When Annette Ramirez, 23, gave birth to her daughter, Stevie, earlier this year, she was happy to welcome a healthy baby girl into the family. (Disclosure: Stevie is part of my extended family.) As she held her daughter in her arms for the first time, she probably wasn’t thinking about how demographics played a role in the outcome of her and Stevie’s health.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Public is Invited to Voice Opinions About the City of Santa Barbara’s Cruise Ship Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Thirty cruise ships were scheduled to arrive in Santa Barbara in 2022 – an all-time record number. When the City’s cruise ship program started, a small number would anchor off Santa Barbara each year. Despite the growing number of cruise ships, there has not been a robust opportunity for community discussion about this divisive program.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO resident crashed into couple found dead in creek bed

San Luis Obispo police investigators believe a 24-year-old resident was speeding when he crashed into a couple as they walked their dog on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive, police announced on Monday. More than a day later, officers discovered the bodies of Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Oxnard, CA

Oxnard, California, is a beach destination that is great for weekend and summer fun. It has several beaches since Oxnard is in Ventura County, California, which lies on the coast of the Pacific Ocean. Its location brings diverse animal species to the city’s numerous natural parks. Ordinary activities, including...
OXNARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy