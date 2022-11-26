Read full article on original website
Two cars totaled in car battery fire in Los Alamos
Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a car fire in the 9100 block of Highway 101 in Los Alamos at 6:15 a.m. The post Two cars totaled in car battery fire in Los Alamos appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Deputy resuscitates man overdosing in Goleta
A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy successfully resuscitated a man he found overdosing in Goleta Monday.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department to conduct second half of Midland controlled burn
Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Santa Barbara Air Pollution Control District to conduct the remainder of a planned October controlled burn near Midland School in Los Olivos beginning Tuesday. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department to conduct second half of Midland controlled burn appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Two lanes closed on southbound I-5 in Lebec due to semi crash
Two lanes are closed for approximately four hours due to a non-injury traffic collision on the southbound I-5, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident page.
Storm will bring rain to Southern California; mudslides possible
After enjoying above-average temperatures through Thanksgiving weekend, rain is back in the forecast for Southern California. “Expect increasing cloud cover and rain to move into Ventura County and northern areas of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon,” said KTLA weather anchor Kirk Hawkins. “The precipitation expands to the entire Los Angeles area on Thursday and continues […]
AOL Corp
Rain on the way to SLO County this week. Here’s how much we might get
Areas of San Luis Obispo County may see more than an inch of rain this week as a storm approaches Southern California. The National Weather Service is predicting that the coastal and central areas of the county may see the rain start to fall as early as Wednesday evening, but the heaviest will likely occur from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
This is the best California town to visit for Christmas
As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to […]
Friends remember couple killed in San Luis Obispo crash
Both Matthew Chachere and Jennifer Besser worked at E and J Gallo Winery. Chachere was also a Cal Poly alum and former football player.
Road closures planned for local Christmas holiday parades
The public will encounter road closures for the City of Lompoc Children’s Christmas Parade and for the 46th annual Downtown San Luis Obispo Holiday Parade.
Fish and Wildlife experts begin tracking mountain lion in San Luis Obispo
Wildlife officials said they think multiple mountain lions have been spotted in the San Luis Obispo region
Police: Speed a factor in crash that killed San Luis Obispo residents
San Luis Obispo police released new information Monday about a crash last week and the deaths of two San Luis Obispo residents.
SLO County weather: Strong winds, light rain ahead
Strong winds to clear by Thursday, larger storm expected on Dec. 4.
KEYT
Snow N Glow lights up Ventura County Fairgrounds
VENTURA, Calif.- Snow N Glow opened on Sunday afternoon in Ventura. The holiday festival is said to be new and improved with a million glowing lights. There will also be fireworks on select nights. Visitors may rent igloos and visit a S'mores bar. And people are invited to bring unwrapped...
KEYT
One arrested for suspected DUI after driving into light pole Sunday morning
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested the driver for a suspected DUI after the driver collided with a traffic light pole at the intersection of Johnson and San Luis Drive around 1:50 a.m Sunday. The single passenger was injured in the crash and was taken...
kvta.com
Wet Work Week Wind-Up For Ventura County
Ventura County could be headed towards a wet end to the work week. The forecast is for a storm to arrive sometime late Thursday and continue into Friday. Rainfall amounts would be modest, maybe 1-2 inches in the coast and valleys, with maybe twice that for the foothills and mountains.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Birth Rates ‘Overwhelmingly’ Determined by Region
When Annette Ramirez, 23, gave birth to her daughter, Stevie, earlier this year, she was happy to welcome a healthy baby girl into the family. (Disclosure: Stevie is part of my extended family.) As she held her daughter in her arms for the first time, she probably wasn’t thinking about how demographics played a role in the outcome of her and Stevie’s health.
kclu.org
Members of Central Coast badly injured in camping accident: Hundreds contribute to GoFundMe campaign
Hundreds of people are stepping up to help a Central Coast family hit by tragedy over the holiday weekend. Lompoc High School teacher Gretchen Flaherty, her father, her husband, and their 16-year old son were all seriously burned during a camping trip. An outdoor heating device apparently caught on fire, spewing burning fuel.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Public is Invited to Voice Opinions About the City of Santa Barbara’s Cruise Ship Program
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Thirty cruise ships were scheduled to arrive in Santa Barbara in 2022 – an all-time record number. When the City’s cruise ship program started, a small number would anchor off Santa Barbara each year. Despite the growing number of cruise ships, there has not been a robust opportunity for community discussion about this divisive program.
calcoastnews.com
SLO resident crashed into couple found dead in creek bed
San Luis Obispo police investigators believe a 24-year-old resident was speeding when he crashed into a couple as they walked their dog on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive, police announced on Monday. More than a day later, officers discovered the bodies of Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36,...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Oxnard, CA
Oxnard, California, is a beach destination that is great for weekend and summer fun. It has several beaches since Oxnard is in Ventura County, California, which lies on the coast of the Pacific Ocean. Its location brings diverse animal species to the city’s numerous natural parks. Ordinary activities, including...
