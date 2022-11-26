ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kezi.com

Chemical spill at University of Oregon forces evacuation

EUGENE, Ore. -- A chemical spill at the University of Oregon has forced the evacuation of several buildings, officials at Eugene Springfield Fire confirmed. The spill was reported in Pacific Hall at 1025 University St. on the UO campus at about 3:40 p.m. on November 29. Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed that a hazardous materials team was dispatched to the area, and surrounding buildings were evacuated. Officials also confirmed that one person had been taken to the hospital for evaluation, but did not comment on their condition. Officials say there is no threat to the public, but advise to avoid the area.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Wind advisory issued for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon

Mid-Willamette Valley residents might want to pack up the patio furniture and other outdoor items. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph are expected. Strong winds could...
CORVALLIS, OR
Emerald Media

Breaking: Students evacuated from multiple halls due to chemical spill

Eugene police and the Eugene Springfield Fire Department evacuated people in Pacific, Columbia and Lawrence Hall at the University of Oregon for a chemical spill Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., according to police. Onyx Bridge was also evacuated. Students said they were in class when an alarm rang and they were...
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

High Wind Watch; Safe Driving Encouraged; Flu Cases; Vax Clinic

High winds are expected to whip through the coastal area this evening into tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service says the potential for winds up to 60 mile per hour can be expected. Beaches and headlands can expect steady winds from 25 -35 mile per hour with gusts. High winds could cause downed trees, as well as downed power lines. Power outages are possible. High profile vehicles are also potentially in danger and travel could be difficult. Outdoor loose items, such as holiday decorations should be tied down ore taken in. the timetable for the winds are from 8pm this evening until 8 am tomorrow. In addition to the wind the National Weather Service says colder temperatures could cause roads to become icing in areas where the temperature will drop below freezing including portions of highway 126 from Mapleton to Eugene.
FLORENCE, OR
Lebanon-Express

This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently

In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
CORVALLIS, OR
kptv.com

Man hit by train, dies

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being hit by a train Friday in Oakridge, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO received information and Oregon State Troopers were the first to arrive at the scene. They found 57-year-old Derek Lee Berling on the tracks. Troopers tried CPR and lifesaving efforts but Berling did not survive.
OAKRIDGE, OR
Lincoln City Homepage

High winds predicted for Lincoln City

National Weather Service Portland issued a High Wind Watch from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, NWS predicts south winds 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph near beaches and headlands. The Central Oregon Coast could see damaging...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
kezi.com

Duck and Beaver fans react to viral video taken after rivalry game

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Beaver and Duck fans are weighing in after a video appears to show an Oregon linebacker punching a fan on the field at Reser Stadium. The short video now has more than 3.5 million views on Twitter, and it shows Oregon football linebacker No. 2, D.J. Johnson, allegedly throwing a punch at a fan who stormed the field.
CORVALLIS, OR
KOIN 6 News

Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death

Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
MOSCOW, ID
kezi.com

Local doctors say flu season is early and packing a punch

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- According to health officials, flu season has arrived earlier than usual this year and hospitals are seeing an overload of patients. Dr. Patrick Luedtke with Lane County Public Health said the flu has spread quickly across the county, and now Oregon is in the "high to very high" level. Two weeks ago, Oregon was in the "minimal to low" level.
LANE COUNTY, OR
traveloregon.com

3 Days of Food, Fun and History in Albany

Visit Albany to explore three historic districts full of architectural styles popular between the mid-1800s to early 1900s. Ride the hand-carved carousel, then indulge in some of Oregon’s great cuisine at one of Albany’s farm-to-table restaurants. With its famous carousel, late-1800s architecture and location in the heart of...
ALBANY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy