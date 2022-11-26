ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Warner
3d ago

Queen Elizabeth was a strong, intelligent and lovely woman. I admired her strength and grace. HARRY broke her heart but she endured his humiliation with grace like a loving grandmother. REST IN PEACE. You were loved and admired around the world.

SUNNY
3d ago

Queen Elizabeth is now with the real King 👑 of kings & Lord of Lords .She was faithful until the end. Happy for her 🌷

Virgil Johnson
3d ago

She a very young woman when all the pressures of the times were not good. She did many good things to help

