Mary Warner
3d ago
Queen Elizabeth was a strong, intelligent and lovely woman. I admired her strength and grace. HARRY broke her heart but she endured his humiliation with grace like a loving grandmother. REST IN PEACE. You were loved and admired around the world.
Reply(2)
30
SUNNY
3d ago
Queen Elizabeth is now with the real King 👑 of kings & Lord of Lords .She was faithful until the end. Happy for her 🌷
Reply(10)
28
Virgil Johnson
3d ago
She a very young woman when all the pressures of the times were not good. She did many good things to help
Reply(4)
24
