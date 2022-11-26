Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Thanksgiving with Luna & Miles Ahead of Next Baby

Read full article on original website
Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Family Photo with Her Two Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'My Heart'
Brooke Shields shares daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, with husband Chris Henchy Brooke Shields is feeling grateful for family this Thanksgiving. Over the weekend, the actress, 57, shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram from her Thanksgiving celebrations with her family. The first picture showed Shields and husband Chris Henchy with their two daughters, Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, as they posed for a family photo with palm trees in the background. Shields and her girls wore florals for the occasion while Henchy opted for a...
Eva Longoria Calls Mini-Me Son Santiago, 4, Her 'Favorite Person' in Sweet Beachside Photo
Eva Longoria welcomed son Santiago with husband José "Pepe" Bastón in June 2018 Eva Longoria is all smiles with her little boy. The actress, 47, shared an adorable photo with her son Santiago Enrique, 4, on Instagram Monday featuring the mother-son pair posing together in front of a scenic beach. In the sweet snap, Longoria holds Santiago as he cups his mom's face and they smile with their cheeks touching one another. Santiago wears a pair of water shoes, bathing suit bottoms and a hoodie while his mom looks...
Madonna Shares Sweet Photo from Thanksgiving Featuring All 6 of Her Kids: 'What I'm Thankful for'
Madonna is mom to six children — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Chifundo "Mercy" James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 10 Thanksgiving was a family affair for Madonna and her squad! The pop superstar, 64, celebrated the holiday this year with all six of her children by her side: Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Chifundo "Mercy" James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 10. Posing for a handful of family photos on Instagram, all of Madonna's children dressed up for the occasion in differing attire, as their mom...
Nick Carter Spends 'Quality Time with All Our Loved Ones' on Thanksgiving After Brother Aaron's Death
Nick Carter was joined by his wife Lauren Kitt and their three children to celebrate Thanksgiving weeks after his brother, Aaron Carter, died at age 34 Nick Carter spent his Thanksgiving surrounded by his biggest support group. The Backstreet Boys singer, 42, was joined by his wife Lauren Kitt and their three children — Odin Reign, 6½, Saoirse Reign, 3, and 19-month-old Pearl — as they celebrated the November holiday as a unit with other extended family members. "So thankful to spend some quality time with all our loved...
Jessica Biel Says She Feels Like She's 'Constantly Being Pulled in a Million Directions' as a Mom
The actress also shared the best piece of parenting advice she's ever received while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show Jessica Biel is opening up about the challenges of finding balance as a working mom. While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show Tuesday, the actress shared that she feels she's "constantly being pulled in a million directions" as a mom of two kids, sons Phineas, 2, and Silas, 7, whom she shares with husband Justin Timberlake. "It's not easy sort of balancing your whole life trying to be around your kids and...
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Wed — Again! — in American Ceremony: All the Details
After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and customary ceremony on Friday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and businessman tied the knot again in a second, American wedding on Saturday Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are celebrating their love two times over! After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, and the Nigerian-born businessman, 57, tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday, which was planned by Eliana Baucicault of Elly B events. The...
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." ...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Smiles in Snaps with Daughter Sterling, Who 'Said No to Photos Today'
Brittany Mahomes is still attending game days with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, to cheer on husband Patrick Mahomes as they await the birth of their second baby Brittany Mahomes is capturing memories with her little girl, even when she isn't the most into it. The pregnant mom, 27, shared photos from the pair's outing to Patrick Mahomes' NFL game, where the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Kansas City Current co-owner was happy to cheer her husband on in the victory, though daughter...
Chicago Med Wedding! Get a First Look at April and Ethan's 'Classic and Yet Glamorous' Nuptials
April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) are set to tie the knot during Tee's final episode of the NBC hit on Dec. 7 Bells are about to be ringing on Chicago Med! We're all invited to the wedding of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), happening on the Dec. 7 episode of the hit NBC series, which is also Tee's final episode. April left the show in May 2021 following a failed engagement to the Emergency Department doc — but returned recently and they quickly...
Dwayne Johnson Visits 7-Eleven Where He Used to Shoplift as a Kid to 'Right the Wrong'
"That felt really good," The Rock said after buying out an entire shelf of Snickers bars to give Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is making up for his past mistakes. The Black Adam action star over the weekend shared a video on social media documenting a recent visit to a 7-Eleven in Hawaii in which he bought out the stores supply of Snickers bars and left them for any hungry customers to take for free. It wasn't just a generous move, but one Johnson, 50, was doing as...
Joanna Gaines Breaks Down to Mom About Not Embracing Her Korean Heritage: 'I Always Wanted to Say I Was Sorry'
The Magnolia Network star opened up to her mom in the final episode of her podcast, The Stories We Tell with Joanna Gaines Joanna Gaines had a tearful moment with her mom on the final episode of her podcast The Stories We Tell with Joanna Gaines. The Fixer Upper star, 44, invited her mom, Nan, on the show for an emotional deep-dive into her past. Having grown up with an American father and a Korean mother, Joanna has not always been accepting of her "halfness," a difficult...
Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Ceiling-Skimming 2022 Christmas Tree: 'Tis the Season'
The beauty mogul, 25, showed off her towering Christmas tree on social media Sunday Kylie Jenner is going all-in for the festive season. The beauty mogul, 25, showed off her towering Christmas tree Sunday on a social media post set to Michael Bublé's holiday hit, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas." "Tis' the Season," Kylie captioned the post of the ceiling-skimming tree getting set up at home with the help of an equally-as-high ladder and a small team of workers — assisted by two younger...
Elton John Says He and David Furnish 'Will Fully Support' Sons Whether They Take Up Music or Not
"They are still so young, so not entirely sure," Elton John said of his and husband David Furnish's sons Zachary and Elijah when asked whether they're interested in taking up music Elton John is letting his sons follow their own dreams. The Grammy Award winner, 75, told E! News whether his and David Furnish's sons Zachary Jackson, 11, and 9½-year-old Elijah Joseph are musically-inclined as the family appeared Wednesday at the unveiling of Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday windows in New York City. "They are still so young, so not...
Will Smith Says He Loses Sleep Thinking He 'Penalized' His Emancipation Team After Oscars Slap
Emancipation premieres in theaters Dec. 2 and begins streaming globally on Apple TV+ Dec. 9 Will Smith says he loses "a couple winks of sleep every night" worrying that his Oscars controversy will overshadow the work of other creatives he collaborated with on Emancipation. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly published Monday, Smith, who won Best Actor earlier this year at the 94th Academy Awards shortly after smacking Chris Rock onstage, told the outlet that the "only discomfort my heart has around" continued fallout from the incident "is that so many people have...
Erin Napier Asks Fans to 'Pray' for Her Christmas Tree as Baby Daughter Mae Tries to Get Close
Erin Napier is trying to protect her Christmas tree at all costs. Over the weekend, the HGTV star, 37, shared a photo of her beautifully decorated Christmas tree on her Instagram Story as her 17-month-old daughter Mae tries to get close and touch the tree. Mae, whom Erin shares with...
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy, Son Patrick 'Bronze' — See the Sweet Photo
"Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍," the couple wrote on Monday in a joint Instagram post, announcing the arrival of their second baby Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are now parents of two! The couple announced the arrival of their second baby together by revealing the name of their son via a joint Instagram post on Monday. Alongside a photo of the infant's legs in a brown and white onesie, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife simply wrote in the caption, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs...
See Kris Jenner's Epic 'Elf on a Shelf' Dolls of Her and Her 12 Grandkids amid Holiday Prep
Kris Jenner is "Lovey" to twelve grandchildren with ages ranging from 4 months to 12 years old Kris Jenner is sharing yet another priceless piece of Christmas decor. The self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas and momager, 67, shared a video on her Instagram Story Monday of a large group of "Elf on a Shelf" figures situated on a staircase in her home. A closer look shows that the elves represent each of her grandchildren, with a "Lovey" elf in the middle of the group of twelve. As the video pans,...
Porsha Williams Says Her 7 Bridal Gowns Between Her Double Weddings Made a 'Fashion Extravaganza'
Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna Porsha Williams wed Simon Guobadia during weekend-long nuptials that included Nigerian and American ceremonies When Porsha Williams wed her husband, Simon Guobadia, during their weekend-long nuptials, she made sure she had all of the fashion grounds covered. Over the weekend, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 41, and the Nigerian businessman, 57, said their "I Dos" over the course of two wedding ceremonies that spanned across cultures — and an elaborate seven-gown collection worn by the bride herself! Described by the bride as a "true fashion extravaganza,"...
Meghan Markle Tells Andy Cohen She Stopped Watching 'Real Housewives': 'My Life Had Its Own Level of Drama'
The Duchess of Sussex joked that her podcast interview with Andy Cohen was her audition for the "Real Housewives of Montecito" Meghan Markle has watched The Real Housewives — but she's not looking to become a Bravolebrity. For the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, welcomed Andy Cohen, Trevor Noah and Judd Apatow — the first men to join the show this season. In a chat titled "Man-ifesting a Cultural Shift," Meghan and her guests spoke about the labels that hold women back,...
Jessie James Decker Responds to Instagram Comments About Her Children's Bodies: 'It's Unkind'
"Please don't call my children's appearance strange," Jessie James Decker replied to a follower after posting an image of her children on a beach in Mexico Jessie James Decker is clapping back at discussion of her children on Instagram. After the country star, 34, shared an image Saturday of her three children posing together on a beach in Mexico, she responded to commenters that said that the kids were "jacked" or accused Decker of editing the photo of sons Forrest Bradley, 4, Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 7, and...
