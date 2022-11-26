Read full article on original website
How Karim Benzema could return for France at World Cup
Faces of Football: Germany - a letter to the national team
Ecuador 1-2 Senegal: Player ratings as Lions of Teranga take La Tri's last 16 spot
Japan vs Spain - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
South Korea vs Portugal - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Cameroon predicted lineup vs Brazil - World Cup
France predicted lineup vs Tunisia - World Cup
South Korea 2-3 Ghana: Player ratings as Black Stars edge World Cup classic
Update on Lionel Messi's proposed move to Inter Miami
Inter Miami are in negotiations with Lionel Messi's representatives and are willing to meet the legendary forward's wage demands to bring him to MLS, 90min understands. MLS commissioner Don Garber confirmed this weekend that a number of clubs were keen to sign the diminutive forward, with 90min understanding that Inter Miami are one of said clubs who are interested and have the financial capacity to sign Messi.
World Cup Group H: What do Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea need to qualify?
World Cup day 9 roundup: Portugal & Brazil qualify; Cameroon & Serbia entertain; Ghana win
Netherlands 2-0 Qatar: Player ratings as Gakpo & De Jong secure top spot
Christian Pulisic confirms injury status ahead of crunch Netherlands clash
World Cup team of the round: Group stage round 2
World Cup day 8 roundup: Germany hold Spain; Croatia demolish Canada after Costa Rica & Morocco shocks
Portugal 2-0 Uruguay: Player ratings as Fernandes double secures qualification
Gareth Southgate sends Phil Foden warning ahead of Wales clash
Croatia 4-1 Canada: Player ratings as Kramaric helps overturn historic Davies goal
Tottenham ask Inter about availability of key player
Tottenham Hotspur have made enquiries to Inter over right wing-back Denzel Dumfries, 90min understands.
