Update on Lionel Messi's proposed move to Inter Miami

Inter Miami are in negotiations with Lionel Messi's representatives and are willing to meet the legendary forward's wage demands to bring him to MLS, 90min understands. MLS commissioner Don Garber confirmed this weekend that a number of clubs were keen to sign the diminutive forward, with 90min understanding that Inter Miami are one of said clubs who are interested and have the financial capacity to sign Messi.
