West Palm Beach, FL

cw34.com

New Video: Officer on paid leave after fatal hit-and-run in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An officer was placed on paid leave following a fatal crash in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department tells CBS12 News this investigation is being handled by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office after a motorcyclist was killed on Friday night. Typically, that kind of thing happens when an employee of the agency with jurisdiction may be involved. Neither the PBSO or Riviera Beach PD are confirming that an officer was involved or broke protocol.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

PBSO looking for missing 19 year old

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a young adult last seen over the weekend. Deputies said Ozalers Damis, 19, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 26 and was later reported missing by his mother on Nov. 28. The sheriff's office...
wflx.com

Alleged Thanksgiving burglary investigated at Lantana grocery store

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after burglars allegedly broke into a Latin grocery store on Thanksgiving and stole cash and valuables. "This store is home," Joseph Abdin told WPTV. His dad's Caribbean market in Lantana has been in the family for almost 20 years. "This is my...
LANTANA, FL
wflx.com

Police search for driver in hit-run crash that killed motorcyclist

A search is underway for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a motorcyclist in Riviera Beach. The crash happened Friday along Blue Heron Boulevard near Avenue S. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a Nissan Altima ran a red-light, striking Nicholas Baccari,...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Triple shooting on I-95 injures man, woman, girl in Broward County

Three people were taken to a hospital after a Sunday night shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County, the sheriff's office said. The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on I-95 southbound between the Sunrise Boulevard exit and the Broward Boulevard exit. The Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Body found floating in Broward canal next to Florida Turnpike

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities asked for the public's help after a body was found floating Tuesday morning in a canal next to the Florida Turnpike.In a written statement, the Florida Highway Patrol said a worker was performing fiber optic work in a canal on the northbound side of the turnpike and Mile Marker 67 around 8:35 a.m.The worker found the floating body who is believed to be a white male of unknown age, according to the statement.The Broward County Sheriff's Office's dive team recovered the body, which was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.Officials said it is believed that the body  had been in the canal for over 48 hours.Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's office at 954-493-8477.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Martin County business under investigation following dog's death

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating Pawsitively Paradise, a dog training, grooming and pet-sitting company in Palm City. The investigation comes after a Palm City couple, Dan and Adelle Csontos, told NewsChannel 5 that one of their flat-coated retrievers died while in the company's care. "There's no explanation for...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Suspect, victim identified in fatal stabbing in Hobe Sound

HOBE SOUND, Fla. (CBS12) — A man killed in a weekend stabbing has been identified, and investigators are hunting for his suspected killer. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Robert Tyler Meadows died on Saturday, Nov. 26, following an altercation at a home inside the Preserve. That's a gated community off Seabranch Avenue in Hobe Sound.
HOBE SOUND, FL
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach doctor victimized by check washing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach doctor is issuing a warning but not about anything medical. Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi wants everyone to know about check washing. Osiyemi wrote two checks last week and put them in the mail. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

That Really Was A Body By The Turnpike South Of Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A body was found floating in a canal in the area of the Coconut Creek Parkway exit to the Florida Turnpike. The body was found around 8:30 Tuesday morning by a fiber optics worker laying cable in the area. […]
BOCA RATON, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Nov. 28

Abel Erives, 43, Fort Pierce; Status: Held on $25,000 bond; Charge(s): aggravated battery great bodily harm. Tommie A. Wilson, 24, of the 4300 block of 27th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): burglary dwelling/structure/conveyance with assault and battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest without violence, possession of a firearm/ammunition/electric devices by convicted felon, two counts of violation of probation.
VERO BEACH, FL

