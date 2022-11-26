Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Cheyenne to see more snow before sunny days return
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents are set to see more snow today before the sun returns later this week. Today, Nov. 29, residents have an 80% chance of snow before 11 a.m. There will be a high of 14, with windchill values between minus 10 and zero degrees. Winds will be in the north at 10 mph before shifting to the west in the afternoon. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of -2. Windchill values will sit between minus 15 and minus 25 degrees. Winds will be at 10–15 mph in the west, with possible gusts as high as 25 mph.
oilcity.news
Ground blizzard warning along I-80 in Wyoming with gusts up to 60 mph possible until Wednesday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Ground blizzard warnings are in effect on Tuesday afternoon in areas of southeast Wyoming, including along the Interstate 80 corridor from Laramie to Rawlins, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. With wind gusts of up to 60 mph possible until 2 p.m. Wednesday, blowing...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have snowy days followed by sun
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Snow is likely for residents today and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 28, there is a 60% chance of snow before 5 p.m., with the remainder of the day being mostly sunny with a high of 41. There will be west-southwest winds at 15–25 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph. The evening has a 100% chance of snow, with 3–5 inches possible. There will be a low of 10 with windchill values between minus 5 and 5 degrees. Winds will blow at 20–25 mph in the north.
capcity.news
Heavy snow expected in Wyoming: Up to 10 inches along I-80, 2 feet possible in the mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is falling in Wyoming and is impacting travel in some areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on Wyoming Highway 22 over Teton Pass, according to WYDOT. The Tetons, the Gros Ventres and southwest Yellowstone National Park can expect 10–16 inches by 5 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Northern Yellowstone can expect 4–8 inches.
Cheyenne Under Winter Storm Warning, Blizzard Warning For Summit
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Tuesday had Cheyenne listed under a Winter Storm Warning. The agency said that while snow should taper off today, Cheyenne could see wind chills of -15 on Wednesday. The agency had the Buford and Vedauwoo as well as...
News Channel Nebraska
Wintry mix forecast for southeast Nebraska
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Cass and Otoe counties. Snow and freezing drizzle are expected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday in portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. Ice accumulation is possible with wind gusts up to 40 mph. The National...
UPDATE: No Unnecessary Travel Restriction Cheyenne South Lifted
UPDATE 8:30 a.m.--The restriction on unnecessary travel between Cheyenne and the Colorado line has been lifted. ORGINAL POST: As of 6 a.m., Interstates 80 and 25 were open in southeast Wyoming despite a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the region. But WYDOT was urging people to avoid...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to see snow Monday and Tuesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a slight chance of snow in Cheyenne today, but that probability will grow to a near certainty in the coming days, with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne forecasting snowfall on Monday and Tuesday. Today, Nov. 27, the NWS in Cheyenne reports a slight...
Tuesday snowstorm: Timing, totals, temperatures
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
capcity.news
Chain law in effect on I-80 near Evanston; heavy snow to spread into southeast Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling in southwest Wyoming, Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect as of 3:20 p.m. Monday on Interstate 80 from Evanston to Exit 30, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is seeing slick conditions with snowfall between Utah and Quaely...
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska Tuesday
(Omaha) -- Portions of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through most of Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the advisory is in effect for southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Otoe...
Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Parts Of SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Laramie and the summit on I-80 were included in the advisory, but Cheyenne was not. The agency posted this statement...
News Channel Nebraska
Weather service upgrades Kimball, Banner, and east Laramie County to winter storm warning
PINE BLUFFS - A total of five to nine inches of snow is possible in Kimball, Pine Bluffs, and Harrisburg according to a winter storm warning posted by the National Weather Service Office in Cheyenne. The warning for Kimball, Banner, and east Laramie County is in effect until to 2...
KRQE News 13
Strong winds develop across New Mexico Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds already started picking up Monday across New Mexico, but the strongest winds will develop Tuesday. Wind gusts as high as 70-75 mph will be possible for some. A storm system will scrape New Mexico Tuesday bringing strong wind gusts across the state. Ahead of...
'High-end' snow forecast shows up to 24 inches could hit Colorado
According to the National Weather Service's 'high-end' snow forecast, up to 24 inches of snow could land in parts of Colorado between Monday morning and Tuesday at 5 PM. Mapping from the weather service, seen below, shows that mountainous pockets outside of Steamboat Springs, Estes Park, and Aspen could get totals in the range of 18 inches to two feet if the heaviest snowfall occurs. While this scenario is less likely, with just a 10 percent chance, it is a possibility that travelers and outdoor recreators should be aware of, as this could mean major travel impacts in high elevation areas.
Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts
The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Snowy Saturday Followed By Windy Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Snow showers came from the north Saturday missing northwest Wyoming and impacted the central region and southeast more than yesterdays forecast. Snowfall was not very significant as were the changes to snow shower locations as forecasted. The shift was more southerly with a wide swath of snow from Riverton to Casper and another line of showers that swept from Medicine Bow to the Laramie Mountains southeastward to Cheyenne. The weather reporting day ended before much of the snowfall totals could be taken. Riverton is the lone reporting site with 1.4 inches. More will be gathered by tomorrow. This verifies in at least one location the amount range from 1-2″ inches forecasted for central Wyoming. Out east plus to minus 1 inch or less is what we are expecting.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 28, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Tim Newton of Cody, Wyoming. Tim writes: “I went out to Beck Lake to catch the sunrise and it was spectacular. Coming back into town I got this! It looked like downtown Cody was on fire. Pretty crazy!”
Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
Does Wyoming Allow People To Sleep In Their Car?
Driving in Wyoming can be rough. You wake up early to hit the road and you can be driving for a long period of time. After listening to the hum of the road for a while, your eyes start to get heavy and you're in trouble. You need to get some rest before you can continue your drive.
