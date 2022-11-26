ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne to see more snow before sunny days return

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents are set to see more snow today before the sun returns later this week. Today, Nov. 29, residents have an 80% chance of snow before 11 a.m. There will be a high of 14, with windchill values between minus 10 and zero degrees. Winds will be in the north at 10 mph before shifting to the west in the afternoon. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of -2. Windchill values will sit between minus 15 and minus 25 degrees. Winds will be at 10–15 mph in the west, with possible gusts as high as 25 mph.
Cheyenne to have snowy days followed by sun

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Snow is likely for residents today and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 28, there is a 60% chance of snow before 5 p.m., with the remainder of the day being mostly sunny with a high of 41. There will be west-southwest winds at 15–25 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph. The evening has a 100% chance of snow, with 3–5 inches possible. There will be a low of 10 with windchill values between minus 5 and 5 degrees. Winds will blow at 20–25 mph in the north.
Heavy snow expected in Wyoming: Up to 10 inches along I-80, 2 feet possible in the mountains

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is falling in Wyoming and is impacting travel in some areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on Wyoming Highway 22 over Teton Pass, according to WYDOT. The Tetons, the Gros Ventres and southwest Yellowstone National Park can expect 10–16 inches by 5 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Northern Yellowstone can expect 4–8 inches.
Wintry mix forecast for southeast Nebraska

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Cass and Otoe counties. Snow and freezing drizzle are expected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday in portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. Ice accumulation is possible with wind gusts up to 40 mph. The National...
Cheyenne to see snow Monday and Tuesday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a slight chance of snow in Cheyenne today, but that probability will grow to a near certainty in the coming days, with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne forecasting snowfall on Monday and Tuesday. Today, Nov. 27, the NWS in Cheyenne reports a slight...
Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska Tuesday

(Omaha) -- Portions of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through most of Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the advisory is in effect for southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Otoe...
Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Parts Of SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Laramie and the summit on I-80 were included in the advisory, but Cheyenne was not. The agency posted this statement...
Strong winds develop across New Mexico Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds already started picking up Monday across New Mexico, but the strongest winds will develop Tuesday. Wind gusts as high as 70-75 mph will be possible for some. A storm system will scrape New Mexico Tuesday bringing strong wind gusts across the state. Ahead of...
'High-end' snow forecast shows up to 24 inches could hit Colorado

According to the National Weather Service's 'high-end' snow forecast, up to 24 inches of snow could land in parts of Colorado between Monday morning and Tuesday at 5 PM. Mapping from the weather service, seen below, shows that mountainous pockets outside of Steamboat Springs, Estes Park, and Aspen could get totals in the range of 18 inches to two feet if the heaviest snowfall occurs. While this scenario is less likely, with just a 10 percent chance, it is a possibility that travelers and outdoor recreators should be aware of, as this could mean major travel impacts in high elevation areas.
Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts

The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
Snowy Saturday Followed By Windy Sunday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Snow showers came from the north Saturday missing northwest Wyoming and impacted the central region and southeast more than yesterdays forecast. Snowfall was not very significant as were the changes to snow shower locations as forecasted. The shift was more southerly with a wide swath of snow from Riverton to Casper and another line of showers that swept from Medicine Bow to the Laramie Mountains southeastward to Cheyenne. The weather reporting day ended before much of the snowfall totals could be taken. Riverton is the lone reporting site with 1.4 inches. More will be gathered by tomorrow. This verifies in at least one location the amount range from 1-2″ inches forecasted for central Wyoming. Out east plus to minus 1 inch or less is what we are expecting.
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 28, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Tim Newton of Cody, Wyoming. Tim writes: “I went out to Beck Lake to catch the sunrise and it was spectacular. Coming back into town I got this! It looked like downtown Cody was on fire. Pretty crazy!”
Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
Does Wyoming Allow People To Sleep In Their Car?

Driving in Wyoming can be rough. You wake up early to hit the road and you can be driving for a long period of time. After listening to the hum of the road for a while, your eyes start to get heavy and you're in trouble. You need to get some rest before you can continue your drive.
