Madison, WI

WIS 30 back open near I-39/90 after crash

By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago

As of 12:15 p.m., all lanes are open near the scene of the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol has not released any details regarding the incident.

MADISON, Wis. — A crash is blocking eastbound traffic along WIS 30 near I-39/90 and I-94.

The incident was reported just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The left lane is blocked just past North Thomson Drive and Commercial Avenue.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the crash.

