4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
RIVERSPORT Holiday River Parade returning to Boathouse District this Saturday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — RIVERSPORT will be bringing back an Oklahoma family-favorite event this Saturday. On Saturday, Dec. 3, RIVERSPORT is bringing back the Holiday River Parade from Braum's. This year's event happens in the Boathouse District and will feature water skiing elves, holiday-themed boats on the Oklahoma River,...
Stockyards City comes to life with Cowboy Christmas Parade
If you want to celebrate the holiday season in style, take a trip back in time with the Cowboy Christmas Parade.
Free Santa Market returns to Oklahoma City
Christmas is just around the corner, so now is the time to start purchasing presents for those you love.
Unused items from The Canton at Classen Curve available for auction
The Canton at Classen Curve will have unused items available for auction after the luxury apartment complex caught fire earlier in 2022.
Banda MS to make tour stop at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Billboard Latin Music Award winning band Banda MS will perform in Oklahoma City next year. The group will take the state at the Paycom Center on Saturday, February 25. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 2 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
Tulsa King series shows off OKC
To date, there have been three episodes of Tulsa King aired, the new fish-out-of-water gangster series starring Sylvester Stallone and supposedly set in Tulsa. However, all the soundstage work was done at Prairie Surf Studios (the former Cox Center downtown) and many of the outdoor scenes are filmed in Oklahoma City.
Castle Row Studios is putting Del City on the map, and the entertainment world is on notice.
Throughout his childhood, Garrett Starks spent untold hours on the family tractor blasting the radio. It was in that very seat that he decided to become a drummer. In middle school, he performed with friends and recorded some of their original songs. After high school, he studied audio production at New York University. When he returned to Oklahoma, the Cherokee native built a small studio in his home. But then, he started thinking bigger.
Oklahoma City Erects 50 Foot Replica Of Iconic Lamp From “A Christmas Story”
There are certain movies that we watch every year and when Christmas rolls around, we tend to watch the same ones over and over again. This includes A Christmas Story, and it is a Christmas classic that many of us could probably quote word for word. There are some things...
Oklahoma City man’s cremated remains to be launched into outer space to grant his final wish to be amongst the stars
An Oklahoma City man’s cremated remains are going to be launched into space at the end of this month. The family is granting their father’s final wish to be amongst the stars. They said this will finally give them closure.
Penn Square restaurant working to open again after fire
Owners of the Texas de Brazil restaurant connected to Penn Square Mall are working hard to recover from a fire The post Penn Square restaurant working to open again after fire appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
‘Holiday Pop-Up Shops’ In Midtown Encourage Folks To Shop Local
Thanksgiving weekend is the opening weekend of holiday pop-up shops in Midtown. Several local businesses have set up pop-up shops hoping to attract holiday shoppers. The “Holiday Pop-Up Shops” are celebrating its 10th season. Amy Downes with “A Date with Iris” said they’ve been attending since the very...
OnCue presents St. Jude's with check for over $300,000
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — St. Jude was presented with a check for over $300,000 from OnCue on Tuesday. The check presented to St. Jude was for $324,000. OnCue has partnered with the children's hospital for 15 years and has helped raise more than $3-million. The $324,000 presented to St....
Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!
Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
Shooting in northeast OKC leaves one shot in the leg
Oklahoma City Police say an argument led to one person being shot in the leg.
Oklahomans celebrate Small Business Saturday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Small Business Saturday promotes shopping small and local, to give back to the community during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. The holidays are right around the corner, and many Oklahomans are spending their weekend buying gifts in preparation. Many have already taken...
Penn Square Mall Reopened Following Commercial Fire
Oklahoma City Fire crews are investigating what sparked a fire Sunday at the Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City. Firefighters say they received a call about smoke coming from the food court's roof. The three-alarm commercial fire forced shoppers and workers to leave the mall during a busy day for...
The Charming Oklahoma Town That Transports You To A Victorian-Era Christmas
In the early evening hours of December, the red-brick cobbled streets of the territorial-themed small town of Guthrie, Oklahoma, were alive with the sound of carolers. With the clatter of turn-of-the-century carriages and the clopping of horse hooves on the streets combined with the smell of warmed spiced cider, the crowds of people dressed in their finest Victorian attire do not seem out of place at all.
Metro truck driving students left high and dry after driving school closes
Metro truck driving students have been left high and dry after a SW OKC driving school shuts its doors.
First-of-its-kind implant to help heart failure performed in OKC
An Enid man was one of the first heart failure patients to receive a new implant.
