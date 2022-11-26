ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okctalk.com

Tulsa King series shows off OKC

To date, there have been three episodes of Tulsa King aired, the new fish-out-of-water gangster series starring Sylvester Stallone and supposedly set in Tulsa. However, all the soundstage work was done at Prairie Surf Studios (the former Cox Center downtown) and many of the outdoor scenes are filmed in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Castle Row Studios is putting Del City on the map, and the entertainment world is on notice.

Throughout his childhood, Garrett Starks spent untold hours on the family tractor blasting the radio. It was in that very seat that he decided to become a drummer. In middle school, he performed with friends and recorded some of their original songs. After high school, he studied audio production at New York University. When he returned to Oklahoma, the Cherokee native built a small studio in his home. But then, he started thinking bigger.
DEL CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OnCue presents St. Jude's with check for over $300,000

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — St. Jude was presented with a check for over $300,000 from OnCue on Tuesday. The check presented to St. Jude was for $324,000. OnCue has partnered with the children's hospital for 15 years and has helped raise more than $3-million. The $324,000 presented to St....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!

Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahomans celebrate Small Business Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Small Business Saturday promotes shopping small and local, to give back to the community during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. The holidays are right around the corner, and many Oklahomans are spending their weekend buying gifts in preparation. Many have already taken...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Penn Square Mall Reopened Following Commercial Fire

Oklahoma City Fire crews are investigating what sparked a fire Sunday at the Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City. Firefighters say they received a call about smoke coming from the food court's roof. The three-alarm commercial fire forced shoppers and workers to leave the mall during a busy day for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
travelawaits.com

The Charming Oklahoma Town That Transports You To A Victorian-Era Christmas

In the early evening hours of December, the red-brick cobbled streets of the territorial-themed small town of Guthrie, Oklahoma, were alive with the sound of carolers. With the clatter of turn-of-the-century carriages and the clopping of horse hooves on the streets combined with the smell of warmed spiced cider, the crowds of people dressed in their finest Victorian attire do not seem out of place at all.
GUTHRIE, OK

