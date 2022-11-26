ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siouxland shoppers say the Black Friday crowd was unexpectedly small

By Jason Takhtadjian, Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Black Friday tends to bring millions of Americans out of their homes and into the shopping malls, all to find the best deals of the year KCAU 9 spoke with Black Friday shoppers about their shopping experience here in Sioux City.

