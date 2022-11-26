Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Road conditions rapidly changing as storm moves across Iowa
Thousand of homes and businesses are without power today (Tuesday) as the winter storm moves across the state. Council Bluffs and Des Moines are the hardest hit by the outages. Out on the roadways, Sergeant Alex Dinkla, of the Iowa State Patrol says driving conditions have been getting worse. “Much...
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Pella this Thursday
PELLA, Iowa — Chick-fil-A lovers in central Iowa will have one more location to grab a bite starting Thursday, Dec. 1. The nationwide fast-food chain known for its chicken is expanding to 2771 Goldenrod Court in Pella this December, according to a press release. The drive-thru will be open...
beeherald.com
Jefferson, Carroll newspapers remain with Iowa family under new ownership
The Thursday edition of the Jefferson Herald is the final newspaper published by the Wilson and Burns families, the three-generation local owners of the publication the past 10 years. The Sheldon-based Wagner family, well regarded for its award-winning flagship newspaper, The N’West Iowa REVIEW, a growing portfolio of other publications,...
Is This Really The Best City in Iowa for Single People?
If you're in your 20s or 30s and you happen to be single, this can be one of the more frustrating times of the year for you. As you visit friends and family, you're hoping you don't get asked if you're dating anyone for the 10th time that day. For...
Iowa winter weather: Snow, wintry mix cover much of the state
IOWA, USA — Snow is falling across much of Iowa Tuesday as temperatures continue dropping into sub-freezing territory. Local 5 Meteorologist Dave Downey visited Webster County to see what northwest Iowa looked like, noting that many roads within Webster, Greene, Boone and Calhoun counties were at least partially covered with snow for most of the day.
iheart.com
Winter Weather Advisory Through 6pm in Central Iowa
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 6pm Tuesday evening that includes most of Central Iowa, including the counties of Cass, Dallas, Guthrie, Polk, and Story. ...Snow and a Light Glazing of Ice Today... .An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring snow...
KCRG.com
Decatur County Body
Millions of Americans are headed home after Thanksgiving on what is traditionally known as the busiest travel day of the year. Woman from eastern Iowa pushing for bone marrow donor time off. Updated: 10 hours ago. A woman in Cedar Rapids is part of an effort to make sure people...
How much snow will fall in Iowa on Tuesday
IOWA — Central Iowa will wrap up November with another chance for snow. A cold front moving in Tuesday will bring in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states on Tuesday will move across […]
KCCI.com
Parents raise concerns about Jordan Creek Town Center security camera
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A security camera at Jordan Creek Town Center is causing some anxiety for a Knoxville family. However, mall managers say the camera is not invading anyone’s privacy. The camera is mounted above a baby changing station. Tavian Muniz and Amber Roberts visited the...
When the snow will reach central Iowa today
Our next round of winter weather moves in today. A cold front is bringing in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states is moving across Iowa, dragging a cold front with it. Ahead of […]
Can Your Dog Legally Poop In Someone’s Yard in Iowa?
Owning any pet is a big responsibility. Some of the biggest jobs that come with owning a pet are to provide them with food, water, and adequate shelter. You also need to factor in training them, giving them exercise, and protecting them from other animals and/or humans. Good dog owners take them for a walk at least once a day as long as the weather permits and they should always bring a poop bag with them.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
Five to Ten Day Weather Outlook Mostly Dry in Southwest Iowa/Northwest Iowa snowy and Cold
(Des Moines) With Tuesday the exception, Allan Curtis with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says temperatures are expected to stay on the mild side over the next seven to ten days, and nothing on the horizon as far as widespread precipitation. There is a 65 percent chance of precipitation on Tuesday; otherwise, the rest of the week is forecast to be dry.
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
KCCI.com
Marshalltown day care closes suddenly
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Dozens of families in Marshalltown spent the end of the Thanksgiving weekend scrambling to find a new day care, after Little Scholars Learning Center closed suddenly. Parents received a notice Saturday morning that "Little Scholars is now closed for business." The notice from the owner apologized...
KCRG.com
Iowa couple’s prized birdhouse restored after being lost in tornado
RUNNELLS, Iowa (KCCI) - A couple from Runnells, in central Iowa, has been reunited with their prized birdhouse after losing it in a tornado in March. Stephen and Jean Warren said the tornado forced them to leave their home for months, and when they returned, the birdhouse was gone. The...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KCCI.com
Polk County residents have more time to apply for emergency rental assistance
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Polk County residents now have more time to apply for emergency rental assistance. IMPACT Community Action Partnership is allowing people to apply for federal pandemic-era relief until Dec. 5. You can find more information here. The application deadline was originally on Sunday.
kmaland.com
Michael J. Maher, 63, of Des Moines, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Private Graveside Service - Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors. Notes:Mike passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA, following a valiant...
kelo.com
Jury sides with mis-diagnosed Iowa man
DES MOINES, IA (AP) — An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The Polk County jury returned the verdict in the...
