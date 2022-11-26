Read full article on original website
Related
Teen victim of Walmart shooting used first paycheck to buy gift for mother
A 16-year-old Walmart employee who was shot dead by a co-worker in Virginia last week used his first paycheck to buy a gift for his mother, family say.Fernando Chavez-Barron was described as a “humble, loving, responsible” 11th grade honours student who had been excited his first job in a GoFundme post set up to assist his family.Relatives told WTKR that Chavez-Barron had only just started working as a driver at the big box store in Chesapeake and used his first wages to shower gifts on his mother.Chavez-Barron was the youngest of six victims shot dead by a supervisor at a...
Grace period for Marylanders to resolve outstanding toll fares ends on Wednesday
BALTIMORE -- The grace period for resolving outstanding video tolls is ending this month, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.Nov. 30 is the last day of the nine-month grace period. It will cease to exist at 11:59 p.m. on that day, according to transit authorities.The nine-month civil penalty waiver grace period has allowed people to develop payment plans, resolve their outstanding tolls, and switch to an E-ZPass to avoid future difficulties, transit authorities said.Those authorities estimate that 724,000 drivers and businesses have had $119 million in outstanding video tolls waived.MDTA officials say they have noticed that some people have deferred...
Food Stamps Schedule: North Carolina Benefits for December and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Like most states, North Carolina distributes its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits according to the same schedule every month, including December 2022. Benefits are paid...
‘A nature preserve where people happen to be buried’: Maryland’s first green cemetery to open next month in Windsor Mill
In the 1990s, Kim Holcomb battled for curbside recycling pickup as president of Owings Mills Green Action. She’s been interested in environmental issues ever since. And so, when she learned that Baltimore County would host Maryland’s first natural burial ground, Holcomb felt called to sign on for a plot. “It’s like the ultimate recycling to have a green burial,” said Holcomb, who now lives in ...
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Maryland: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Maryland: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Only a stone’s throw away from our nation’s capital, you may be wondering when the first snow in Maryland falls. A pleasant mix of forests and oceans, Maryland has a lot to offer the average outdoor enthusiast and traveler. But what can you expect out of visiting Maryland during the wintertime season and how much does it truly snow in this state?
Over 60% of people who shop online are 'bracketing' their online purchases — and it's creating a logistical nightmare for retailers
"Bracketing," or buying multiple sizes or colors, then returning what's not wanted, seems harmless, but it causes logistical headaches for retailers.
Maryland Weather: Weekend ends with a little rainfall
BALTIMORE-- Sunday looks overall uneventful spare a few showers. With rainfall for your Sunday, it will not be a complete wash for the holiday weekend. We could see some pockets of more moderate rainfall, but totals overall are low.We continue to stroll through the next day with temps in the 50s.
Toll penalty problems aggravate Maryland residents as grace period for paying fines ends
BALTIMORE -- Some people are outraged by the outstanding balances associated with Maryland's toll penalties and question whether the fines truly belong to them.One woman says she recently received an E-ZPass bill for $898. Some of those fines were associated with the wrong license plate number, she said.Ms. Thompson—who didn't want to appear on camera—says she tried to dispute the fine at the Maryland Transportation Authority office this week.She said she was told that if she did not pay her bill by Nov. 30 that it would jump to more than $7,000.Thompson told WJZ that she doesn't understand why she...
US lawmakers skeptical Kroger, Albertsons merger will mean lower prices
U.S. senators from both parties expressed skepticism Tuesday that a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons would result in lower prices for consumers. "Fewer local options mean less competition to keep prices low," said Sen. Alex Padilla, a California Democrat, in a hearing before the antitrust subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Padilla said Kroger and Albertsons compete in many California cities.
Choosing The Right Broom For Every Cleaning Task In Your House
Peruse our short and handy guide if you want to learn more about a few broom options that can help you with a variety of home maintenance tasks.
Dunkin' gives 10K grand to Maryland Food Bank, aims to match $1 million in donations
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Food Bank will be receiving a $10,000 grant from the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, according to staff for the foundation.The grant is part of the hunger-relief organization's overall commitment to supporting food banks across the country, foundation staff said.Overall, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation has provided $100,000 worth of grants to 10 Feeding America partner food banks, according to foundation staff.The hunger-relief organization aims to increase its impact on the community by matching up to $1 million in donations between Tuesday and Wednesday, foundation staff said.
Comments / 0