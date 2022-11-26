The Detroit Pistons didn’t show up last night against the New York Knicks and got eviscerated in a 30 point loss. The Pistons have now lost 11 straight games to the Knicks, including three this season, all by wide margins. Either Detroit is just plain bad (they are) or the New York is tailor-made to beat them, either way, the Pistons can’t seem to get a “W” against what has been a mostly mediocre Knicks team over the last few years.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO