fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, fatally shot on South Side porch
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was sitting on the porch of a home around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of West 60th Street when two gunmen walked up and started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Man hospitalized after armed robbery in South Side alley
CHICAGO - A man was in an alley in the Back of the Yards when he was shot and robbed Tuesday night. Police say a 47-year-old man was in an alley around 9:32 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Laflin Street trying to jump start a car when an armed man demanded his wallet.
Chicago crime: Man stabbed in neck on CTA train in Lincoln Park, police say
A man was stabbed on a CTA train on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint in University Village
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a carjacking last June in the University Village neighborhood. Shamar Washington, 21, is accused of stealing a vehicle from a 41-year-old woman at gunpoint on June 27 in the 700 block of South Ada Street, police said. He was...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with killing 60-year-old uncle inside South Side home
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting his 60-year-old uncle during an argument inside their home in Auburn Gresham over the weekend. Harry Bowen, 46, and Gerald Bonner, 60, began arguing after Bowen entered the apartment they shared in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Two men charged with fatal shooting of 12-year-old Chicago girl out celebrating birthday
CHICAGO - Two Chicago men have been charged with fatally shooting a 12-year-old girl in March as she was heading home from her birthday party in West Englewood, police officials announced Tuesday. Nyzireya Moore was riding in a Buick SUV with her family on March 1 when a group began...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot outside of Waukegan shopping mall identified
WAUKGEGAN, Ill. - The man who was fatally shot outside of a Waukegan shopping mall last week has been identified. At 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Waukegan police responded to a shopping strip mall parking lot in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road for a possible shooting. When officers arrived,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man heard shots, felt pain; taken to hospital in critical condition
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot in the back and critically wounded Tuesday night in Chicago's New City neighborhood. Around 6:20 p.m., police say the male victim was in a gangway in the 4400 block of South Wood Street when he heard shots and felt pain. The man was...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, shot while walking down the street in Princeton Park
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while walking down the street in Princeton Park Tuesday night. At about 6 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was walking down the street in the 9400 block of South Wentworth when two vehicles drove by and an unknown offender fired shots from one of the vehicles, Chicago police said.
theeastcountygazette.com
Man shot to death in Chatham
On Monday night in Chatham on the South Side, a man was shot and killed. In the 700 block of East 79th Street, the male, 20, was standing on the sidewalk when a gunman opened fire, according to Chicago police. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man robbed, battered man on CTA train: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested in connection to a CTA robbery that occurred last month. Tyree Wilson, 23, faces one felony count of robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery of a transit employee. Wilson was allegedly identified as one of the offenders who on Oct....
fox32chicago.com
2 Chicago police officers injured after Jeep crashes into CPD vehicle in South Loop: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago Police Department vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the South Loop Tuesday night. At about 8:30 p.m., a CPD vehicle was struck by a black Jeep in the 1600 block of South State Street, police said. Two police officers were transported to an area hospital...
3 injured, 1 critically, in shooting and car crash on South Side, Chicago police say
Three people were injured in a shooting and crash on Chicago's South Side Monday afternoon, CPD said.
Woman found shot dead on Waukegan street, police say
Waukegan police said patrol officers responded to May and Grand, at about 1 a.m., after calls of a shooting in the area. Once there, officers found a woman, identified in her 30s and possibly from Waukegan, on the ground with gunshot wounds.
fox32chicago.com
Beach Park home shot up while people were inside: officials
BEACH PARK, Ill. - An investigation has been launched after gunfire struck an occupied home Tuesday morning in the north suburban Beach Park. Lake County sheriff's deputies said they received a report of shots fired around 3:35 a.m. at a home in the 12800 block of West Wakefield Drive. Upon...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to 15 years for pouring paint thinner in Oak Brook theater, attempting to set it on fire
OAK BROOK, Ill. - A Chicago man has been sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for pouring paint thinner on the floor of the Oak Brook AMC Theater, and then attempting to light a cigarette while being escorted out of the building. David Ferguson, 33, pled...
Two violent robberies on Northwest Side come amid spike in such crimes in many parts of city
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was beaten with a gun while walking out of a gas station on the city's Northwest Side – in one of two violent robberies there Monday morning.With such crimes continuing across the city, CBS 2's Tara Molina has tracked them nearly every day for weeks. Molina has been breaking down robbery statistics by Chicago community area – and found that in particular, The Loop has seen a spike in a big way this year, and this month.The Loop is one of the city's five neighborhoods seeing the most robberies, along with the Near North Side....
Chicago attempted robbery: Woman arrested after taking bag of money from armored truck outside bank
Chicago police said a woman tried to steal a bag of money from an armored truck parked outside a bank in Edgewater Monday.
fox32chicago.com
Red Line rider stabbed in neck on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed in the neck while riding a CTA Red Line train Thursday morning in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The 32-year-old was riding on the train around 5:22 a.m. near the Fullerton station when someone stabbed him in the neck, according to Chicago police. He was...
fox32chicago.com
Violent robberies reported blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Two men were robbed in separate attacks Monday morning blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side. The first robbery took place around 1:30 a.m. when a 62-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Cornelia Avenue, police said. Three suspects got out of a red...
