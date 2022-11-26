ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, fatally shot on South Side porch

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was sitting on the porch of a home around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of West 60th Street when two gunmen walked up and started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man hospitalized after armed robbery in South Side alley

CHICAGO - A man was in an alley in the Back of the Yards when he was shot and robbed Tuesday night. Police say a 47-year-old man was in an alley around 9:32 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Laflin Street trying to jump start a car when an armed man demanded his wallet.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with killing 60-year-old uncle inside South Side home

CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting his 60-year-old uncle during an argument inside their home in Auburn Gresham over the weekend. Harry Bowen, 46, and Gerald Bonner, 60, began arguing after Bowen entered the apartment they shared in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot outside of Waukegan shopping mall identified

WAUKGEGAN, Ill. - The man who was fatally shot outside of a Waukegan shopping mall last week has been identified. At 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Waukegan police responded to a shopping strip mall parking lot in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road for a possible shooting. When officers arrived,...
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot while walking down the street in Princeton Park

CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while walking down the street in Princeton Park Tuesday night. At about 6 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was walking down the street in the 9400 block of South Wentworth when two vehicles drove by and an unknown offender fired shots from one of the vehicles, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Man shot to death in Chatham

On Monday night in Chatham on the South Side, a man was shot and killed. In the 700 block of East 79th Street, the male, 20, was standing on the sidewalk when a gunman opened fire, according to Chicago police. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man robbed, battered man on CTA train: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested in connection to a CTA robbery that occurred last month. Tyree Wilson, 23, faces one felony count of robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery of a transit employee. Wilson was allegedly identified as one of the offenders who on Oct....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Beach Park home shot up while people were inside: officials

BEACH PARK, Ill. - An investigation has been launched after gunfire struck an occupied home Tuesday morning in the north suburban Beach Park. Lake County sheriff's deputies said they received a report of shots fired around 3:35 a.m. at a home in the 12800 block of West Wakefield Drive. Upon...
BEACH PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Two violent robberies on Northwest Side come amid spike in such crimes in many parts of city

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was beaten with a gun while walking out of a gas station on the city's Northwest Side – in one of two violent robberies there Monday morning.With such crimes continuing across the city, CBS 2's Tara Molina has tracked them nearly every day for weeks. Molina has been breaking down robbery statistics by Chicago community area – and found that in particular, The Loop has seen a spike in a big way this year, and this month.The Loop is one of the city's five neighborhoods seeing the most robberies, along with the Near North Side....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Red Line rider stabbed in neck on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed in the neck while riding a CTA Red Line train Thursday morning in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The 32-year-old was riding on the train around 5:22 a.m. near the Fullerton station when someone stabbed him in the neck, according to Chicago police. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Violent robberies reported blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Two men were robbed in separate attacks Monday morning blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side. The first robbery took place around 1:30 a.m. when a 62-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Cornelia Avenue, police said. Three suspects got out of a red...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy