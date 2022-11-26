ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Temple News

Battle, Miller guide Temple past Drexel for much-needed win

With just more than four minutes remaining in the second half, redshirt sophomore guard Khalif Battle converted on a contested step-back three-point shot that capped off a 12-0 run to put the Owls up 67-56 and help Temple secure a much-needed victory. “Khalif is just being Khalif,” said head coach...
TEMPLE, PA
Temple News

Temple’s at-large hopes may have ended at the Barclays Center

For the second consecutive season, Temple Men’s Basketball (2-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) went 1-2 during Feast Week and played in the last-place game of an early-season tournament. All three games in 2021 were part of the Charleston Classic. This year, it was the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase and the Empire Classic.
TEMPLE, PA
WTAP

Ava Barton signs with Saint Joseph’s University to play soccer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ava Barton has concluded her soccer career with the Parkersburg South Lady Patriots, and she will be continuing it out east at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. Ava signed her letter of intent on Monday, as she takes the next step of her athletic journey...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Prepping for Preps '22-23: Neumann-Goretti (Boys)

(Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Radio Ink

David Redpath Passes

Bob Stei fills us in on this sad news. Radio great Joe Mama (David Redpath) passed away last weekend. After working in New York (Poughkeepsie and Buffalo) in the 1980s, Redpath became a household name in Philadelphia for two decades as Joe Mama. He worked at WIOQ, WEJM, WLCE, WMWX and WOGL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
xpn.org

10 essential songs from the 90s hip-hop scene in Philly

Not only did Philly hip hop in the 90s build upon the stylistic growth and evolution that it enjoyed in the 80s, but it set a clear path for the music’s future. The 1990s were a defining decade for hip-hop both as a mass cultural movement and a vast commercial enterprise. As new superstars emerged from cities and neighborhoods around the country, the 90s saw rap music’s profitability and global reach increase exponentially. During this period, a thriving underground scene grew beneath (really parallel to) rap’s campaign of mainstream pop cultural dominance. This dynamic would play out here in Philadelphia as well with a handful of artists turning out major label releases while the majority recorded for small indie labels like IQ and Ragz To Riches, while playing local venues like Dances and The Fake Haus, and selling their own vinyl, cassettes, and CDs independently.
BROOKLYN TOWNSHIP, PA
Jules

Philadelphia's Byberry Insane Asylum

Philadelphia’s State Hospital for Mental Diseases, more commonly known as Byberry Insane Asylum, has a reputation for inhumane treatment with inmates and other patients. The history of the asylum is not just horrible but also extremely heartbreaking. Many people were sent to the asylum for their betterment or so they wouldn’t harm others around them. Little did anyone know what pain would be inflicted upon them on the hospital’s premises.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Which Supermarket Rules Philadelphia? The Answer May Surprise You

The Philadelphia Business Journal reports grocery shoppers in the Philadelphia area are more likely than not to load their carts at one of two supermarkets: Giant or ShopRite. Sales from the two supermarket chains make up more than 56% of the local market, according to data gathered from Food World.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman found decapitated inside Northeast Philadelphia home, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 41-year-old woman was found decapitated inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, police say. The woman was found dead around 12:45 p.m. at a home located on the 300 block of Magee Avenue. Police say they have a suspect in custody. Sources say the crime scene looks like something out of a horror movie. Police still have a large area blocked off and the crime scene unit is on the scene going in and out of the home.Neighbors are disturbed learning the details about the alleged incident. "The yellow house, it's the worst house on the block....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Inspired by Overcoming Her Own Weight Struggles, Willow Grove Student Targets Fitness Career

Upper Moreland student Vanessa Hurgunow is in her senior year at the township’s public high school, but she’s already enrolled in coursework she intends to lead to a health-fitness career. It’s a goal with special resonance for Hurgunow, who struggled with weight in her childhood. Jon Campisi stretched his journalistic muscles reporting her story in the Upper Moreland-Willow Grove Patch.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
DELCO.Today

Havertown’s Town Tap Closes Its Doors

Town Tap by Conshohocken Brewing Co. has closed its doors, writes Max Bennett for Patch.com. The 13 W. Benedict Ave. spot served its last customers yesterday. Now, Conshohocken Brewing Co. will be “handing over the keys to one of our good friends and industry partners”. A Nov. 11 Town...
HAVERTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy