Temple News
Battle, Miller guide Temple past Drexel for much-needed win
With just more than four minutes remaining in the second half, redshirt sophomore guard Khalif Battle converted on a contested step-back three-point shot that capped off a 12-0 run to put the Owls up 67-56 and help Temple secure a much-needed victory. “Khalif is just being Khalif,” said head coach...
Temple News
Temple’s at-large hopes may have ended at the Barclays Center
For the second consecutive season, Temple Men’s Basketball (2-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) went 1-2 during Feast Week and played in the last-place game of an early-season tournament. All three games in 2021 were part of the Charleston Classic. This year, it was the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase and the Empire Classic.
WTAP
Ava Barton signs with Saint Joseph’s University to play soccer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ava Barton has concluded her soccer career with the Parkersburg South Lady Patriots, and she will be continuing it out east at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. Ava signed her letter of intent on Monday, as she takes the next step of her athletic journey...
cityofbasketballlove.com
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Neumann-Goretti (Boys)
(Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
Orthopedic Surgeon on rib injury to C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Dr. Bernardini has distinguished himself as one of the leading sports medicine surgeons and specializes in arthroscopic shoulder and knee surgery and cartilage restoration.
Quakertown Baseball Stadium Used as a Setting for the Filming of Amazon Prime Show
A popular television show recently utilized a Bucks County baseball field to record episodes of their historical and beloved story. Tom Chang wrote about the field and the show for Bleeding Cool. The popular Amazon Prime show A League of Our Own, starring Abbi Jacobson and filmed in Pittsburgh, was...
phillyvoice.com
Eagles weather update: Will Birds, Packers be dealing with rain and slop?
The Eagles and Packers are slated to kickoff around 8:20 p.m. Sunday night, and if you check out the hourly forecast, it looks like it could be a wet one. Rain is forecast throughout the Philadelphia area, with a 100% chance of showers at 2 p.m., and a slowly diminishing probability of rain each hour after.
Hockey Player, Holy Ghost Prep Alum Shares His Story of Recovery After a Major Health Scare
The young player discussed his journey of medical recovery after a major health scare. A Bucks County hockey player has been sharing his story of his return to the ice following a harrowing health scare earlier this year. Staff writers at NBC 10 Philadelphia covered the young man’s journey.
Radio Ink
David Redpath Passes
Bob Stei fills us in on this sad news. Radio great Joe Mama (David Redpath) passed away last weekend. After working in New York (Poughkeepsie and Buffalo) in the 1980s, Redpath became a household name in Philadelphia for two decades as Joe Mama. He worked at WIOQ, WEJM, WLCE, WMWX and WOGL.
Philadelphia Neighborhood Safety Tracker
How safe is your Philadelphia neighborhood? This data tracker and searchable map show where different types of major crimes are happening and the trends over time.
xpn.org
10 essential songs from the 90s hip-hop scene in Philly
Not only did Philly hip hop in the 90s build upon the stylistic growth and evolution that it enjoyed in the 80s, but it set a clear path for the music’s future. The 1990s were a defining decade for hip-hop both as a mass cultural movement and a vast commercial enterprise. As new superstars emerged from cities and neighborhoods around the country, the 90s saw rap music’s profitability and global reach increase exponentially. During this period, a thriving underground scene grew beneath (really parallel to) rap’s campaign of mainstream pop cultural dominance. This dynamic would play out here in Philadelphia as well with a handful of artists turning out major label releases while the majority recorded for small indie labels like IQ and Ragz To Riches, while playing local venues like Dances and The Fake Haus, and selling their own vinyl, cassettes, and CDs independently.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Army unveils tank-inspired uniforms for the Navy game to honor 1st Armored Division
Army unveiled its uniforms for the annual game against Navy, which is set for 3 p.m. ET on Dec. 10 from Philadelphia. This year marks the 80th anniversary of Operation Torch and the commencement of American ground operations against Axis forces in the European theater, which included North Africa, for the 1st Armored Division during World War II.
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane Asylum
Philadelphia’s State Hospital for Mental Diseases, more commonly known as Byberry Insane Asylum, has a reputation for inhumane treatment with inmates and other patients. The history of the asylum is not just horrible but also extremely heartbreaking. Many people were sent to the asylum for their betterment or so they wouldn’t harm others around them. Little did anyone know what pain would be inflicted upon them on the hospital’s premises.
NBC Philadelphia
Which Supermarket Rules Philadelphia? The Answer May Surprise You
The Philadelphia Business Journal reports grocery shoppers in the Philadelphia area are more likely than not to load their carts at one of two supermarkets: Giant or ShopRite. Sales from the two supermarket chains make up more than 56% of the local market, according to data gathered from Food World.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with sandwich options. From the infamous cheesesteak to hoagies piled high with salami, ham, and provolone, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within this state.
Grant to give Philly region a trail network ‘unlike any other in the country’
Aiming for 800 miles of connected trail in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the Circuit Trails of Greater Philadelphia will connect additional trails to the system using a $90,000 grant from the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. It’s the largest trail grant made this year by the conservancy, which also awarded a $20,000 grant...
Charlie’s Hamburgers in Folsom Worth a 10-Minute Detour for Travelers on I-95
The staff at Charlie’s Hamburgers celebrates the Delco landmark's 80th anniversary in 2015. Image via Rick Kauffman, Digital First Media. Despite being slightly out of the way, Charlie’s Hamburgers in Folsom made it onto the list of the best eateries located near I-95 exits in Philadelphia, write Max Marin and Danya Henninger for Billy Penn.
Woman found decapitated inside Northeast Philadelphia home, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 41-year-old woman was found decapitated inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, police say. The woman was found dead around 12:45 p.m. at a home located on the 300 block of Magee Avenue. Police say they have a suspect in custody. Sources say the crime scene looks like something out of a horror movie. Police still have a large area blocked off and the crime scene unit is on the scene going in and out of the home.Neighbors are disturbed learning the details about the alleged incident. "The yellow house, it's the worst house on the block....
Inspired by Overcoming Her Own Weight Struggles, Willow Grove Student Targets Fitness Career
Upper Moreland student Vanessa Hurgunow is in her senior year at the township’s public high school, but she’s already enrolled in coursework she intends to lead to a health-fitness career. It’s a goal with special resonance for Hurgunow, who struggled with weight in her childhood. Jon Campisi stretched his journalistic muscles reporting her story in the Upper Moreland-Willow Grove Patch.
Havertown’s Town Tap Closes Its Doors
Town Tap by Conshohocken Brewing Co. has closed its doors, writes Max Bennett for Patch.com. The 13 W. Benedict Ave. spot served its last customers yesterday. Now, Conshohocken Brewing Co. will be “handing over the keys to one of our good friends and industry partners”. A Nov. 11 Town...
