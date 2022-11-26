ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, IN

Huntington University files motion to dismiss lawsuit

By Clayton McMahan
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

(WANE) — On Wednesday, Huntington University and the university’s Board of Trustees filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against the university by two former university cross country and track runners.

The lawsuit against the university made claims of doping and sexual assault within the cross country and track programs, and it also claims school officials and other coaches did not stop what was going on.

‘I deny all allegations’: Former Huntington University coach responds to federal lawsuit claims of rape and doping in program

Former Huntington coaches Nicholas Johnson and his wife, Lauren Johnson, as well as former assistant coach Curtis Hines, the university, the university’s board of trustees as well as unnamed administrators are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

However, the university claims the lawsuit failed to state a claim under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, according to court documents.

The court documents also say the complaint from the plaintiffs “fails to allege facts to support the most basic elements of a claim under Title IX.”

Huntington also wants the plaintiffs to refile their state-law claims in the appropriate state court if the lawsuit is dismissed, according to court documents.

WEHT/WTVW

