Antioch, CA

Chevron gas station employee killed during attempted robbery in Antioch

By Sophia Villalba
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A Chevron gas station employee was killed during an attempted robbery early Saturday morning, according to Antioch Police Department.

At around 2:05 a.m., APD received a call from an employee at the Chevron gas station convenience store that reported a person had been shot. Antioch police officers arrived on scene and found a male lying on the convenience store floor suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

Officers administered first-aid while waiting for paramedics, however the victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Officers later determined the victim was a gas station employee-clerk and was held at gunpoint during what appeared to be a ‘botched robbery’, police said.

The suspect(s) fled on foot from the scene and has not been located. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department at (925)-778-2441.

Comments / 52

Theresa Adams
3d ago

Prayers for the employees family. Sad thing when all you want to do is earn a living. This is happening way too often and there needs to be more police patrolling day and night. If there wasn't such a distain for police and less releasing of known criminals maybe people would feel safe. People dont even feel safe in their own homes.

Brenda Foster
3d ago

The Chevron Station at Lone Tree and Deer Valley Rd. locks its doors somewhere between 10-11:00 at night and you can only do business thru the little window with the slide-out cash drawer and I'll bet all the windows are bullet-proof. I figured all Chevron's were the same.

Sassy
3d ago

So sad. Why did you have to shoot the guy. You will get caught. And when you do you will have all the time you need to be sitting in a cell with a person that don’t like you.

