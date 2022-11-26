Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Bears to start Trevor Siemian at quarterback versus Jets in Week 12
The Chicago Bears will start Trevor Siemian at quarterback in their Week 12 game against the New York Jets. Siemian will get the start today as Justin Fields recovers from a painful shoulder injury. Nathan Peterman will serve as the backup this week as the Bears take on one of the toughest defenses in the league so far this season.
numberfire.com
NFL Betting Guide: Can the Eagles Cover the Spread As Home Favorites in Week 12?
With the calendar getting close to hitting December, the haves and the have nots are starting to separate themselves. While many expected Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to be a strong squad yet again, their 4-7 record leaves quite a bit to be desired. We can't exactly say...
numberfire.com
Allen Robinson (ankle) ruled out for Rams in Week 12
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Robinson was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. He'll be held out due to an ankle injury. In his absence, expect more work for Ben Skowronek and Brandon Powell.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson (hip) active for Week 12
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (hip) is available for Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robinson has been upgraded to available and will play against Jacksonville on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 5.2 targets against the Jaguars. Devin Duvernay (hamstring) is also available. Robinson's Week 12...
numberfire.com
Jets' Michael Carter (ankle) doubtful to return in Week 12
New York Jets running back Michael Carter (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears. Carter limped off the field to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury in Week 12 and has been labeled doubtful to return. With Carter sidelined and James Robinson a healthy scratch, Ty Johnson and Zonovan Knight will carry the backfield.
numberfire.com
Josh Allen (elbow) practicing in full for Bills Monday
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) was listed as a full participant in the team's Monday injury report. The Bills will take on the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 13, and put out an estimated injury report for their Monday afternoon walkthrough. Allen has been dealing with an elbow injury over the past few weeks, but it hasn't stopped him from putting up elite numbers as a fantasy option more often than not.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (knee) out for Week 12
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) has been ruled out of Week 12's game against the Houston Texans. As expected, Mostert has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Texans on Sunday. Jeff Wilson is expected to handle the majority of touches in Miami's backfield against Houston. Our models expect him to see 17.0 carries and catch 2.5 passes in Week 12.
numberfire.com
Bears reverse course, Trevor Siemian (oblique) to start at quarterback for Week 12
The Chicago Bears announced that Trevor Siemian (oblique) will in fact start in their Week 12 game against the New York Jets. Siemian suffered an oblique injury in warmups, forcing the team to announce backup Nathan Peterman as the starter. However, Siemian must be feeling better, as the team reversed course and reinstated him as the starter.
numberfire.com
Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers (ribs) plans to play in Week 13
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (ribs) plans to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. According to Rodgers, Green Bay's quarterback plans to play after he "got good news with the scans." In a potential matchup versus a Bears' defense allowing 17.3 FanDuel points to quarterbacks this season, our models project Rodgers to score 18.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
New England's Damien Harris (thigh) absent for Tuesday's practice
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (thigh) did not practice on Tuesday. Harris' Week 13 status appears in doubt after New England's running back was a non-participant in Tuesday's session. Expect Rhamondre Stevenson to see a feature role versus a Buffalo Bills' defense allowing 19.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs if Harris is unable to suit up on Thursday night.
numberfire.com
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 13
Don't let your foot off the gas now. A year ago, guys like Rashaad Penny and Amon-Ra St. Brown were off the radar at this time of the season before going on to be league-winning players. Stick with the grind. You never know what move will propel your team to the next level.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Steelers' Najee Harris (abdominal) will not return Monday night
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (abdominal) will not return to the team's Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris suffered an abdominal injury in Monday's game and was unable to return to the game. With Jaylen Warren (hamstring) sidelined, the Steelers should be expected to utilize Anthony McFarland and Benny Snell in the backfield.
numberfire.com
Jaylen Brown (neck) questionable for Boston's Wednesday matchup
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (neck) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Brown' status is currently in question after he sat out one game with neck stiffness. Expect Derrick White to see more minutes against a Heat team ranked ninth in defensive rating if Brown is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (calf) available for Lakers Monday
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (calf) will play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Davis did not play in the Lakers' second game against the Spurs on Saturday, but he should be fully healthy tonight after the days of rest. Davis has a $10,900 salary on FanDuel and...
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 13
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
numberfire.com
Terrence Ross (illness) won't return for Orlando Sunday night
Orlando Magic guard/forward Terrence Ross will not return Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ross is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team is holding him out for the remainder of the second half versus a shorthanded 76ers team. Expect more minutes for R.J. Hampton and Caleb Houstan.
numberfire.com
Thunder leave Jalen Williams off Monday lineup
The Oklahoma City Thunder did not list Jalen Williams in their lineup for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Thunder will opt to go with a bigger lineup versus the Pelicans tonight, sitting Jalen Williams for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Our models project Williams for 23.6 fantasy points, with 11.6...
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (illness) ruled out for Hornets Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Rozier was listed probable on the injury report due to a non-COVID illness. His situation seems to have worsened over the last few hours, as the veteran has now been ruled out as a result of his ailness. Theo Maledon and James Bouknight should see more work at the point.
numberfire.com
Nikola Jovic (foot) questionable for Miami on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jovic is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable to face Boston on Wednesday. Jovic is averaging 12.4 FanDuel points per game this season.
