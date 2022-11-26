ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

3 treated in separate overnight shooting calls: Charlotte Medic

By Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYxSV_0jOPmbdU00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three victims were treated after emergency crews responded to two separate overnight shooting calls in Charlotte, Medic said Saturday.

The first incident occurred sometime before 11 p.m. near St. Johns Street in north Charlotte. Two victims were found, one suffering from minor injuries and the other with life-threatening injuries.

The second incident occurred sometime before 4 a.m. near N. Brevard St. in NoDa. One victim was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area medical center to be treated.

CMPD has not yet responded to an inquiry for more details at the time of publication.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Identifies Victim after Deadly Shooting At McDonalds On South Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting Monday night at a McDonalds in South Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene on South Boulevard near East Arrowood Road at 7:45pm. CMPD tells WCCB that the shooting stemmed from an argument between two people. In a press...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Person killed in shooting at south Charlotte McDonald’s identified

A 30-year-old was killed in a shooting Monday night at a south Charlotte McDonald’s. Man charged in 32-year-old woman’s killing in east Charlotte. A man wanted in connection with the death of a woman in east Charlotte last month was arrested in Guilford County, authorities said. Homicide investigation...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigates Fatal Shooting At McDonalds On South Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting Monday night at a McDonalds in South Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene on South Boulevard near East Arrowood Road at 7:45pm. CMPD tells WCCB that the shooting stemmed from an argument between two people. Police are not...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fortmillsun.com

Victim of Fort Mill Shooting Lived a Half Hour Away in Rock Hill

Fort Mill police issued a statement on Tuesday reassuring residents that a shooting the night before was an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public. The victim, 22-year-old Chandler Buckson of Rock Hill, lives a half hour away from the area where he was shot on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill in an area owned by the housing authority. A motive was not released.
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Rock Hill teens charged with murder appear before judge

Pineville Police making changes after woman escapes handcuffs, jumps out of police car. On July 17, Pineville Police arrested 27-year-old Morgan Johnson, citing she assaulted her boyfriend and resisted arrest. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating its third homicide in the city in less than 24...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

One Victim Linked to Overnight Shooting in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Police Department says one person has been shot after a shooting overnight on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill. Detectives say they notified of the 22 year old victim who was found at Gold Hill Emergency Department with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

CMPD arrests 3, charge 8 in large ‘Street Takeover’ operation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that they conducted a large ‘Street Takeover’ operation that resulted in multiple stops, charges and arrests. Police say the operation targeted suspects involved in racing and other reckless driving acts around Charlotte. On Nov. 18 and 19, officers made...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy