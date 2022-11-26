Read full article on original website
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent FundingTom HandyNew York City, NY
greenwichsentinel.com
Historical Society holiday extravaganza returns
The Historical Society will dazzle for the holidays with a series of events for the entire family to enjoy, beginning December 1 through December 10. “We’ve designed a full roster of specially curated events that will appeal to all age groups,” says Historical Society’s Manager of Marketing and Communications Dianne Niklaus. “A winter wonderland awaits visitors to our campus and to Christ Church where our enormously popular Winter Market takes place. Proceeds from all the activities are crucial for funding our extensive programs in education, arts and historic preservation.”
Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CT
It’s December and all the holiday markets and events in lower Fairfield County are in full swing. And here in Connecticut there are plenty of merry events taking place for the entire month.
ctbites.com
Breaking News: L'escale to Remain Open at Delamar Greenwich Harbor
This just in…Following the announcement this past summer that the popular French restaurant L'escale would close its doors on November 30th, 2022, after 20 years in business, L'escale restaurant and Greenwich Hospitality Group, owners of Delamar hotels, announced today that it will remain open. Greenwich Hospitality Group will operate the restaurant at the Delamar Greenwich Harbor Hotel under a new licensing agreement. Executive Chef Frederic Kieffer, General Manager David Fletcher, and members of the staff will stay in place.
Gwyneth Paltrow visits New Haven pizza shop
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Legendary actress and Goop businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow stopped in New Haven Tuesday for some of the city’s world-famous pizza. Paltrow visited Sally’s Apizza on Wooster Street and posed with two employees for a photograph. Sally’s Apizza shared photographs of the encounter, including a picture of a pizza box autographed by […]
therealdeal.com
Rockefeller descendants list 54-acre parcel from Greenwich estate
A group of Rockefeller descendants are looking to part with the final piece of a former family estate. The Indian Spring Lake Company, which counts more than 100 of William’s descendants as shareholders, listed a 54-acre parcel of forestland in Greenwich for $21.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The acreage at 181 Glenville Road in the wealthy Connecticut enclave is the last large holding from the former Rockefeller family estate.
This new Manhattan hotel is all about the spectacular skyline views
This new Manhattan hotel is all about spectacular views of iconic New York City buildings, like of the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center and even One Times Square—the site of the New Year’s Eve ball drop. Grayson Hotel (30 West 39th Street) is now open in...
brickunderground.com
I’ve been a NYC doorman for 22 years. This is what I think about holiday tipping
A longtime doorman (22 years!) in a mid-level rental building on the Upper East Side (who asked to be anonymous, for reasons that will soon be obvious) shared his thoughts with Brick on holiday tipping. If you’re new to tipping, or wondering if you should up your game, read on for his perspective. For even more detail, check out Brick Underground’s newly updated Holiday Tipping Guide.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
15 EXCITING Museums in New York City (& What to See at Each)
Home to more than 83 museums (including the fifth largest museum in the world), there’s no shortage of great museums in New York City to choose from. The challenge? Choosing which ones to visit can feel overwhelming, but that’s where I come in. In a sea of options,...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Shelton, CT
Picture beautiful skies, quaint shops, and cozy farms within the shining city of Shelton, located in Fairfield County, Connecticut. Incorporated in 1915, Sheldon’s rich history features varied tales of growth, decline, and community redevelopment. It thrived as a manufacturing town but declined because of a colossal arson fire. Then,...
newcanaanite.com
1840-Built Old Stamford Home Sells for $955,000
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Town Clerk’s office. For more information about each property from the assessor, click on the street address and click on the ‘Sales’ tab. To get the history of a New Canaan street name, click here. ***. Nov. 18.
milfordmirror.com
CT’s PopupBagels’ new celebrity ‘angel’ investors include Paul Rudd, Michael Phelps
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. PopupBagels, which started during the pandemic, has built a loyal following for its bagels and "schmears" around Fairfield County, with weekend pickup locations in towns like Greenwich, Redding and Westport. Now, it has celebrity investors. The company announced a...
darientimes.com
Double rainbow glimpsed over Stamford Harbor Monday morning
STAMFORD — Waking up Monday morning, residents were treated to a striking sight: a double rainbow. Local resident Diana Hughes shared photos of the meteorological phenomenon with Hearst Connecticut Media on Monday evening. The double rainbow appeared directly over Stamford Harbor around 7 a.m. Monday and lingered in the sky for about 20 minutes before fading away, Hughes said.
1 Dead, 7 Exposed To ‘Suspicious White Powder’ In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and seven first responders were treated after being exposed to a"suspicious white powder" On Monday, the Washingtonville Police Department and Blooming Grove EMS responded to a call reporting a man in cardiac arrest at a home on Burnett Way. "Suspicious White Powder" Discovered In...
Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63
One of the most iconic singers and recognizable voices of the late 20th century, Irene Cara, is dead at 63. Born Irene Cara Escalera, on March 18, 1959, in The Bronx to a Puerto Rican father and a Cuban-American mother, she was taking piano lessons by age five after learning to play the instrument by ear.
'What In The World?': East Islip Restaurant's Water Charge Leaves Mom Irked (Poll)
A breakfast outing at a New York restaurant left a sour taste in one mother’s mouth after the eatery charged her a “steep” fee for a cup of water. In a post on the Facebook group Long Island Foodies Monday, Nov. 28, Suffolk County resident Jennifer Marie posted her receipt from an East Islip Dunkin’ Donuts, located on Main Street.
Beloved diner forced to close its doors after serving Riverdale community since the 1960s
It will be the end of an era when the owner of Blue Bay Restaurant, Spiridon Katechas, closes the doors of his restaurant for good.
greenwichsentinel.com
Column: The Importance of Giving Thanks
By now, many of us are resting after having spent some period of giving thanks. For some, that day included watching football, eating way too much, visiting with relatives near and far, or doing some kind of service. For many, this day is the shifting of gears toward the holiday gift-giving season. But let’s not get too much ahead of ourselves. Let’s pause for a bit longer to give a word of thanks.
greenwichfreepress.com
Holiday Weekend Burglaries Under Investigation by Greenwich Police
The Greenwich Police Dept is investigating 4 separate burglaries which occurred over the past weekend. Hillside Rd at 6:25pm. House was unoccupied and alarm was activated. Glenville Rd at 7:30pm. House was unoccupied and alarm was activated. Greenwich Police were sent to teach residence due to a home alarm activation....
Danbury Homeowner Inundated With Field Mice, Is the Hat City One Giant Mouse House?
There's a mouse in the house, or many, in this case. That is the issue for one Danbury Homeowner who took to Reddit to see if others were encountering the same issue. u/humanagain12 shared the following post on the Danbury Reddit page a few months back:. "I know someone with...
