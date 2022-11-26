ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenwichsentinel.com

Historical Society holiday extravaganza returns

The Historical Society will dazzle for the holidays with a series of events for the entire family to enjoy, beginning December 1 through December 10. “We’ve designed a full roster of specially curated events that will appeal to all age groups,” says Historical Society’s Manager of Marketing and Communications Dianne Niklaus. “A winter wonderland awaits visitors to our campus and to Christ Church where our enormously popular Winter Market takes place. Proceeds from all the activities are crucial for funding our extensive programs in education, arts and historic preservation.”
GREENWICH, CT
ctbites.com

Breaking News: L'escale to Remain Open at Delamar Greenwich Harbor

This just in…Following the announcement this past summer that the popular French restaurant L'escale would close its doors on November 30th, 2022, after 20 years in business, L'escale restaurant and Greenwich Hospitality Group, owners of Delamar hotels, announced today that it will remain open. Greenwich Hospitality Group will operate the restaurant at the Delamar Greenwich Harbor Hotel under a new licensing agreement. Executive Chef Frederic Kieffer, General Manager David Fletcher, and members of the staff will stay in place.
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Gwyneth Paltrow visits New Haven pizza shop

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Legendary actress and Goop businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow stopped in New Haven Tuesday for some of the city’s world-famous pizza. Paltrow visited Sally’s Apizza on Wooster Street and posed with two employees for a photograph. Sally’s Apizza shared photographs of the encounter, including a picture of a pizza box autographed by […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
therealdeal.com

Rockefeller descendants list 54-acre parcel from Greenwich estate

A group of Rockefeller descendants are looking to part with the final piece of a former family estate. The Indian Spring Lake Company, which counts more than 100 of William’s descendants as shareholders, listed a 54-acre parcel of forestland in Greenwich for $21.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The acreage at 181 Glenville Road in the wealthy Connecticut enclave is the last large holding from the former Rockefeller family estate.
GREENWICH, CT
brickunderground.com

I’ve been a NYC doorman for 22 years. This is what I think about holiday tipping

A longtime doorman (22 years!) in a mid-level rental building on the Upper East Side (who asked to be anonymous, for reasons that will soon be obvious) shared his thoughts with Brick on holiday tipping. If you’re new to tipping, or wondering if you should up your game, read on for his perspective. For even more detail, check out Brick Underground’s newly updated Holiday Tipping Guide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

15 EXCITING Museums in New York City (& What to See at Each)

Home to more than 83 museums (including the fifth largest museum in the world), there’s no shortage of great museums in New York City to choose from. The challenge? Choosing which ones to visit can feel overwhelming, but that’s where I come in. In a sea of options,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Shelton, CT

Picture beautiful skies, quaint shops, and cozy farms within the shining city of Shelton, located in Fairfield County, Connecticut. Incorporated in 1915, Sheldon’s rich history features varied tales of growth, decline, and community redevelopment. It thrived as a manufacturing town but declined because of a colossal arson fire. Then,...
SHELTON, CT
newcanaanite.com

1840-Built Old Stamford Home Sells for $955,000

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Town Clerk’s office. For more information about each property from the assessor, click on the street address and click on the ‘Sales’ tab. To get the history of a New Canaan street name, click here. ***. Nov. 18.
STAMFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Double rainbow glimpsed over Stamford Harbor Monday morning

STAMFORD — Waking up Monday morning, residents were treated to a striking sight: a double rainbow. Local resident Diana Hughes shared photos of the meteorological phenomenon with Hearst Connecticut Media on Monday evening. The double rainbow appeared directly over Stamford Harbor around 7 a.m. Monday and lingered in the sky for about 20 minutes before fading away, Hughes said.
STAMFORD, CT
Welcome2TheBronx

Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63

One of the most iconic singers and recognizable voices of the late 20th century, Irene Cara, is dead at 63. Born Irene Cara Escalera, on March 18, 1959, in The Bronx to a Puerto Rican father and a Cuban-American mother, she was taking piano lessons by age five after learning to play the instrument by ear.
BRONX, NY
greenwichsentinel.com

Column: The Importance of Giving Thanks

By now, many of us are resting after having spent some period of giving thanks. For some, that day included watching football, eating way too much, visiting with relatives near and far, or doing some kind of service. For many, this day is the shifting of gears toward the holiday gift-giving season. But let’s not get too much ahead of ourselves. Let’s pause for a bit longer to give a word of thanks.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Holiday Weekend Burglaries Under Investigation by Greenwich Police

The Greenwich Police Dept is investigating 4 separate burglaries which occurred over the past weekend. Hillside Rd at 6:25pm. House was unoccupied and alarm was activated. Glenville Rd at 7:30pm. House was unoccupied and alarm was activated. Greenwich Police were sent to teach residence due to a home alarm activation....
GREENWICH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy