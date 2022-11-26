Find thrift stores in and near Mobile for your holiday shopping

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Maybe you’re looking for vintage and unique gifts this holiday season, or maybe you’re just looking to save a little money on your shopping. Either way, thrift stores can be a great shopping choice for budgets large and small.

That’s why we’re looking at thrift stores in and around Mobile, to help you find places to bargain hunt and shops with unique finds. Check out our list below.

Goodwill retail store locations

Azalea Road: 300 Azalea Road Unit F, Mobile, Ala.

Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m

Phone: (251) 342-6555

Schillinger Road: 2423 Schillinger Road, Mobile, Ala.

Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m

Phone: (251) 375-9190

Moffett Road: 7900 Moffett Road, Semmes, Ala.

Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m

Phone: (251) 645-6190

Saraland: 1016 Highway 43, Saraland, Ala.

Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m

Phone: (251) 679-1800

Fairhope: 199 Highway 98, Fairhope, Ala.

Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed on Sundays

Phone: (251) 928-8087

Spanish Fort: 10718 Eastern Shore Blvd., Spanish Fort, Ala.

Open Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: (251-625-4310

Waterfront Rescue Mission thrift store locations

Mobile Thrift Store: 3985 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile, Ala.

Open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Donation hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Phone: (251) 479-1101

Foley Thrift Store: 2365 North McKenzie Street, Foley Ala.

Open Monday through Saturday, 9 a. m. to 6 p.m.

Donation hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Phone: (251) 943-45-81

Salvation Army Family Store locations

Azalea Road Thrift Store: 1216 Azalea Road, Mobile, Ala.

Phone: (251) 408-9047

Foley Thrift Store: 2015 McKenzie Avenue, Foley, Ala.

Phone: (251) 943-3883

Penelope’s Closet Thrift Store

Mobile: 2907 Old Shell Road, Mobile, Ala.

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Phone: (251) 450-1200

Open Doors Thrift Store

Mobile: 4125 Government Blvd., Mobile, Ala.

Open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Phone: (251) 661-5661

Kaglen’s Resale

Mobile: 3431 Cottage Hill Rd., Mobile, Ala.

Open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Phone: (251) 666-2000

Plato’s Closet

Mobile: 3690 Airport Blvd, Mobile, Ala.

Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Phone: (251) 461-0704

Hertha’s Second Edition

Mobile: 4358 Old Shell Road, Mobile, Ala.

Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Phone: (251) 517-1197

American Pop Midtown

Mobile: 424 Dauphin Island Parkway, Mobile, Ala.

Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Phone: (251) 447-9139

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.