Find thrift stores in and near Mobile for your holiday shopping
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Maybe you’re looking for vintage and unique gifts this holiday season, or maybe you’re just looking to save a little money on your shopping. Either way, thrift stores can be a great shopping choice for budgets large and small.
That's why we're looking at thrift stores in and around Mobile, to help you find places to bargain hunt and shops with unique finds. Check out our list below.
Goodwill retail store locations
Azalea Road: 300 Azalea Road Unit F, Mobile, Ala.
Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m
Phone: (251) 342-6555
Schillinger Road: 2423 Schillinger Road, Mobile, Ala.
Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m
Phone: (251) 375-9190
Moffett Road: 7900 Moffett Road, Semmes, Ala.
Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m
Phone: (251) 645-6190
Saraland: 1016 Highway 43, Saraland, Ala.
Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m
Phone: (251) 679-1800
Fairhope: 199 Highway 98, Fairhope, Ala.
Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed on Sundays
Phone: (251) 928-8087
Spanish Fort: 10718 Eastern Shore Blvd., Spanish Fort, Ala.
Open Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Phone: (251-625-4310
Waterfront Rescue Mission thrift store locations
Mobile Thrift Store: 3985 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile, Ala.
Open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Donation hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Phone: (251) 479-1101
Foley Thrift Store: 2365 North McKenzie Street, Foley Ala.
Open Monday through Saturday, 9 a. m. to 6 p.m.
Donation hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Phone: (251) 943-45-81
Salvation Army Family Store locations
Azalea Road Thrift Store: 1216 Azalea Road, Mobile, Ala.
Phone: (251) 408-9047
Foley Thrift Store: 2015 McKenzie Avenue, Foley, Ala.
Phone: (251) 943-3883
Penelope’s Closet Thrift Store
Mobile: 2907 Old Shell Road, Mobile, Ala.
Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Phone: (251) 450-1200
Open Doors Thrift Store
Mobile: 4125 Government Blvd., Mobile, Ala.
Open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Phone: (251) 661-5661
Kaglen’s Resale
Mobile: 3431 Cottage Hill Rd., Mobile, Ala.
Open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Phone: (251) 666-2000
Plato’s Closet
Mobile: 3690 Airport Blvd, Mobile, Ala.
Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.
Phone: (251) 461-0704
Hertha’s Second Edition
Mobile: 4358 Old Shell Road, Mobile, Ala.
Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Phone: (251) 517-1197
American Pop Midtown
Mobile: 424 Dauphin Island Parkway, Mobile, Ala.
Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Phone: (251) 447-9139
