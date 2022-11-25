Wayne County's Jaybo Shaw voted SBLive Georgia Coach of the Week

Congratulations to Wayne County head coach Jaybo Shaw, the winner of SBLive Georgia's Coach of Week award as voted by Georgia high school sports fans.

Shaw received 61.39% of our state-wide vote after his knocked off a 10-1 Perry team, on the road, in the second round of the Class AAAA state playoffs. Led by Shaw, a first-year head coach, the Yellow Jackets beat the Panthers 14-7 to earn a spot in the Class AAAA state quarterfinals for the first time since 2013.

Here's a look at the other great coaches who were nominated for this this week's honor:

Daniel Brunner, Walton: Who saw Walton’s upset of nationally ranked Buford coming? Walton head coach Daniel Brunner and his Raiders did. Walton pulled the biggest upset of the week, defeating Buford on the road to advance to the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

Conor Foster, Cartersville: Purple Hurricanes head coach Conor Foster wouldn’t call their second-round win on the road over Cambridge an upset, but it was definitely one of the biggest wins of the night in the Class AAAAA state tournament. Cartersville showed no mercy, defeating Cambridge 37-14 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Todd Winter, Holy Innocents: The Golden Bears had the daunting task of moving up three classifications this season from Class A-Private to Class AAAA and that hasn’t slowed them down one bit. Led by head coach Todd Winter, Holy Innocents won its region and beat Central Carroll 24-14 in the second round of the playoffs Friday night and will host Troup County in the quarterfinals.

Baker Woodward, Savannah Christian: Keep sleeping on the Raiders. Coached by Baker Woodward, Savannah Christian lost just one time in the regular season, yet weren’t picked by many to beat Peach County on the road in the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs. Not only did they beat the Trojans, they beat them handily 23-7 and are headed to the state quarterfinals. The Raiders are another private school that made a big classification jump in the offseason after playing in Class A-Private last year.

Ben Hall, Oconee County: The Warriors aren’t your average No. 3 seed and that showed Friday night when they took down No. 1 seed Adairsville 45-20 to advance to the Class AAAA state quarterfinals. Led by head coach Ben Hall, the Warriors lost a coin toss to wind up as the No. 3 seed out of Region 8 and it has worked out very nicely for them. They’re the only team out of Region 8 still left in the playoffs.