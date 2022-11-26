Per the Maryland Attorney General: The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Frederick, Maryland, on Tuesday morning. On November 29, at approximately 2:10 a.m., deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 5800 block of Haller Place after receiving a 911 call for an adult male attacking and stabbing his mother and father. Once on scene, deputies located the mother and father suffering from stab wounds and began providing medical aid. Additional sheriff’s deputies, officers with the Frederick City Police Department, and Maryland State Police Troopers responded to the area and located the suspect in the 5800 block of Zoe Lane. Officers began speaking with the man and gave him commands to “drop the knife.” One officer deployed a less-lethal beanbag shotgun round at the suspect. The suspect then rapidly moved toward officers. At that point, multiple officers deployed their taser and three deputies discharged their firearms, striking the man. Officers rendered aid, and the man was later pronounced dead on scene. A knife was recovered near the suspect at the shooting scene. The mother and father were.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO