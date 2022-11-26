Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Frederick County Under Investigation
Per the Maryland Attorney General: The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Frederick, Maryland, on Tuesday morning. On November 29, at approximately 2:10 a.m., deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 5800 block of Haller Place after receiving a 911 call for an adult male attacking and stabbing his mother and father. Once on scene, deputies located the mother and father suffering from stab wounds and began providing medical aid. Additional sheriff’s deputies, officers with the Frederick City Police Department, and Maryland State Police Troopers responded to the area and located the suspect in the 5800 block of Zoe Lane. Officers began speaking with the man and gave him commands to “drop the knife.” One officer deployed a less-lethal beanbag shotgun round at the suspect. The suspect then rapidly moved toward officers. At that point, multiple officers deployed their taser and three deputies discharged their firearms, striking the man. Officers rendered aid, and the man was later pronounced dead on scene. A knife was recovered near the suspect at the shooting scene. The mother and father were.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police Release 911 Call Made by Pilot After Plane Crashed Into Power Line Tower
Montgomery County Police have released the 9-1-1 call made by the pilot who crashed a small plane into a power line tower near Goshen Road and Rothbury Drive in Montgomery Village on Sunday evening. Maryland State Police identified the pilot as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C, and the passenger as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. The two were rescued around 12:30am on Monday after spending seven hours in the tower, suspended more than 100ft. In a press briefing on Monday, Fire Chief Scott Goldstein reported that both individuals had been transported to the hospital and their conditions had improved. One patient was still in the hospital as of Monday afternoon. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two young adults identified in fatal North Baltimore crash
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Police have identified the two adults that died in a one-car crash this weekend.Officers responded to the wreck that happened in the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway near Greenhaven Drive on Sunday afternoon.Around 3:30 p.m., a 2008 Nissan was traveling on W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip and flipped over several times. 22-year-old Andre Owens, and 23-year-old Kayla Polley died at the scene, according to police.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police Arrest Rapist in Forty-One-Year-Old Case
Per MCPD: The Montgomery County Department of Police Major Crimes Division – Cold Case Unit has arrested a North Carolina man for a rape and sexual assault committed more than forty-years ago. In March of 2022, Cold Case detectives Alyson Dupouy, Tara Augustin and forensic specialists from the Montgomery County Crime Lab, Biology Unit, identified an open rape case from April 1981 and submitted evidence collected from the rape to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) for additional testing.
Nottingham MD
Perry Hall church vandalized, burglarized; man sets vehicle on fire in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At around 3 a.m. on Friday, November 25, an individual brandished a folding pocket knife during an argument in the 1300-block of Taylor Avenue in Hillendale (21234). At just before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, November...
foxbaltimore.com
Victim found by MTA Police Officer dies of gunshot wounds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man shot over the weekend died from his injuries, police announced Tuesday. The 38-year-old victim was shot Sunday just before 8:30 p.m. while in the 900 block of North Broadway Street. Police say when they arrived, the man was unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the...
WDEL 1150AM
Elkton man dead in Route 40 fatal crash
Delaware State Police are investigating a head-on crash on Route 40 in Glasgow that killed a 45-year old Elkton man. Aetna firefighters were called out around 10:40 Sunday night, November 27, 2022, to the intersection of Route 40 and Pleasant Valley Road. Troopers said the victim was driving eastbound in...
local21news.com
Coroner identifies driver of crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 28, just before 10 a.m., the York County Coroner's Office was sent to N Walnut Street and Orchard Street for a reported single vehicle crash. The coroner's office identified the driver of the vehicle as 81-year-old Isabell Sellers. Sellers was believed to have...
Know Anything? Young Suspects Sought In Connection To Massive Havre De Grace House Fire
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a pair of possible firebugs who may have information about an expensive house fire in mid-November. Investigators have released surveillance photos of two suspects who are wanted in connection...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigating Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven; Surveillance Video of Suspects Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a commercial armed robbery that occurred on Monday, November 14, 2022, at a 7-Eleven in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them. At approximately 3:44 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the 10200 block of New Hampshire Ave. for the report of a robbery. The preliminary investigation by detectives has revealed that two masked suspects entered the business. One suspect produced a handgun, announced the robbery and ordered the employee to the floor. The same suspect then ripped the cash drawer from the register and both suspects left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
Two Dead After Vehicle Flips Several Times In Violent Maryland Crash
Two young adults are dead after a violent crash in Baltimore, authorities say. A 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle they were traveling in flipped over several times near the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway on Sunday, Nov. 27, according to Baltimore police.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Attempted Robbery at Wheaton Metro; Surveillance Video Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating the attempt robbery of a person that occurred on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Wheaton Metro Bus Bay in the 11100 block of Georgia Ave. Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. At approximately 10:35 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of an attempt robbery that just occurred.
mocoshow.com
Maryland State Police: Pilot And Passenger Transported To Area Hospital After Successful Rescue Operation In Montgomery Co.
Per the Maryland State Police: The pilot and passenger of a single engine plane that crashed yesterday into a power line tower in Montgomery County have been rescued and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. The pilot is identified as Patrick Merkle, 66, of Washington, D.C. He was...
foxbaltimore.com
61-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 61-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run Saturday night in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said they responded to a report of a pedestrian being around hit 10 p.m. at I-83 South and E. Fayette Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police...
Police Investigating Three Shootings In Six Hours In Maryland
Baltimore police are investigating several shootings that occurred just hours apart across the city over the weekend, authorities say. At least three people were shot between the hours of 1 p.m., and 9 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, according to Baltimore police. The first shooting occurred just before 2 p.m., in...
Maryland cops find 15-year-old boy sleeping with loaded AR-15
Police in Maryland found a teenager sleeping with an AR-15 is his bed after receiving a call from a concerned person inside the home. Hyattsville Police Department responded just after 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers entering the home entered with a rifle shield. When officers entered the room, they observed the 15-year-old suspect laying on his back, asleep with a short-barreled AR-15-style rifle loaded with a black magazine to the left of his body, police said in a news release. An officer retrieved the weapon from the suspect. Officers were not able to locate a serial number on the rifle because it was covered by a black glue substance. The teen was taken into custody without any issues.
Student with gun, ammo at school arrested in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old boy faces charges after he brought a gun to his high school on Monday. The Prince George’s County Police Department said the student was showing off the gun at Frederick Douglass High School, located in the 8000 block of Croom Rd., in the […]
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Taco Bell/Kentucky Fried Chicken Armed Robbery; Surveillance Video Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a commercial armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in Takoma Park. Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Hotel Death on Monday Afternoon
A person was found dead in a hotel room at Hampton Inn and Suites on North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg at approximately 12:20pm on Monday afternoon. Montgomery County Police is conducting a standard death investigation and as of now, no foul play is suspected, per our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Holiday Alcohol Task Force Arrest 32 People for DUI During Week 3 of Enforcement
Per MCPD: Members of the Montgomery County Police Alcohol Holiday Task Force will be devoting their full time and attention to detecting alcohol-related offenses this holiday season. During the week of November 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27, task force officers arrested 32 people for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs (DUI).
Comments / 2