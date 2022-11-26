Read full article on original website
Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves
Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
NFL World Is Praying For Star Quarterback's Wife
The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have "no plans" to shut down quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is concerning news, considering the ailments and injuries that the Rams quarterback has been dealing with over the past several weeks. Stafford's wife, Kelly, has taken the injuries particularly hard. She was "not OK" while...
Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Performance Sunday
Longtime NFL on FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw often sparks some reactions on social media for his performance. Bradshaw, a legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has been trending on social media on Sunday afternoon. The Hall of Fame quarterback was part of FOX's pregame show on Sunday, per usual. He's also been...
WATCH: Denver Broncos Defensive Lineman Goes Off on Russell Wilson
Things continue to be bad for the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson with frustrations boiling over on both sides of the ball. During Sunday’s NFL game against the Carolina Panthers, the Broncos just looked flat. They had little offensive production, and Wilson was just barely above 50% passing on the day.
NFL World Believes Head Coach Will Be Fired Tomorrow
An NFL head coach is going to be fired on Monday. That's what the NFL world is believing following Sunday afternoon's results, anyway. The Denver Broncos lost to the Sam Darnold-led Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Most of the NFL world believes first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett will be fired on Monday.
NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air
You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
Broncos DL Mike Purcell had a fiery message for Russell Wilson during another ugly game for Denver's offense
When we look back upon the Denver Broncos’ 2022 campaign, almost all of the attention and focus will center around the disappointment of Russell Wilson’s offense. After all, through 11 games, the aging quarterback is on an approximate pace to finish with fewer touchdown passes than restrooms in his Denver area mansion.
NFL Analysis Network
The San Francisco 49ers Are Looking Perfect For Tom Brady
The future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is up in the air. Brady is set to be a free agent after the season, but it is anyone’s guess right now as to whether or not he will continue his Hall of Fame career. Could the San Francisco 49ers be in his future if he does keep playing?
Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss
The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move that involved a wide receiver on Monday. The team officially waived receiver Andre Baccellia following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals needed to stop a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to win but were unable to.
Jordan Love replaces Aaron Rodgers at QB vs. Eagles
An oblique injury suffered by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened the door for Jordan Love to get on the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. Love took over with the Packers down 37-23 and around 10 minutes to go in...
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Browns Field Photo
The field at FirstEnergy Stadium isn't looking sharp on Sunday morning. There are streaks on the field after a fan broke into the stadium last Monday night and drove a silver Ford F-150 truck around the field. Burglary, theft, and vandalism are listed in the police report, per WTRF.com. The...
Packers Reportedly Cutting Former First Round Pick
Earlier in November, the Packers claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers. He selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft. There was some optimism in Green Bay that Abram could revitalize his career. That won't be the case - at least not for right now. According...
NFL World Stunned By Penalty In Titans vs. Bengals
There have been a couple of crucial penalties in key moments by NFL teams so far on Sunday afternoon. Few, if any, were as bad as the one made by the Tennessee Titans. The Titans had a brutal "hit on a defenseless player" on a Bengals field goal attempt on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee was hit with a flag for hitting the longsnapper.
There's 1 Easy Frontrunner To Replace Ryan Day
If Ohio State were to shock the college football world and part ways with Ryan Day this offseason, there's one first call the Buckeyes would make. It might not be who you think. No, it's not Urban Meyer or Luke Fickell. It's an NFL head coach. Mike Vrabel, who starred...
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England. This is Episode 168 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the fallout of Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership,...
NFL Team Has 'Lost Confidence' In Their Starting Quarterback
You know things are going poorly for you when you get the dreaded "loss of confidence" report. The New York Jets benched starting quarterback Zach Wilson this week. The AFC East franchise will be starting Mike White on Sunday afternoon. According to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer, the franchise...
Colts vs. Steelers: Staff picks and predictions in Week 12
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) are just about set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night. The Week 12 matchup features two of the bottom AFC teams. While the Steelers are essentially out of the playoff race, the Colts are inching closer to being in the same tier.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Lamar Jackson crushes one fan for suggesting the team should not pay him, but did he go too far?
The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars today and it pissed off quite a bit of Ravens fans. There was one fan who went on an epic rant punching a pumpkin, to which Lamar Jackson responded the same. Lamar Jackson also told reporters they should have won the game,...
