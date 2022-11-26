ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves

Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
NFL World Is Praying For Star Quarterback's Wife

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have "no plans" to shut down quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is concerning news, considering the ailments and injuries that the Rams quarterback has been dealing with over the past several weeks. Stafford's wife, Kelly, has taken the injuries particularly hard. She was "not OK" while...
Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Performance Sunday

Longtime NFL on FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw often sparks some reactions on social media for his performance. Bradshaw, a legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has been trending on social media on Sunday afternoon. The Hall of Fame quarterback was part of FOX's pregame show on Sunday, per usual. He's also been...
NFL World Believes Head Coach Will Be Fired Tomorrow

An NFL head coach is going to be fired on Monday. That's what the NFL world is believing following Sunday afternoon's results, anyway. The Denver Broncos lost to the Sam Darnold-led Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Most of the NFL world believes first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett will be fired on Monday.
NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air

You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
The San Francisco 49ers Are Looking Perfect For Tom Brady

The future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is up in the air. Brady is set to be a free agent after the season, but it is anyone’s guess right now as to whether or not he will continue his Hall of Fame career. Could the San Francisco 49ers be in his future if he does keep playing?
Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss

The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move that involved a wide receiver on Monday. The team officially waived receiver Andre Baccellia following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals needed to stop a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to win but were unable to.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Browns Field Photo

The field at FirstEnergy Stadium isn't looking sharp on Sunday morning. There are streaks on the field after a fan broke into the stadium last Monday night and drove a silver Ford F-150 truck around the field. Burglary, theft, and vandalism are listed in the police report, per WTRF.com. The...
Packers Reportedly Cutting Former First Round Pick

Earlier in November, the Packers claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers. He selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft. There was some optimism in Green Bay that Abram could revitalize his career. That won't be the case - at least not for right now. According...
NFL World Stunned By Penalty In Titans vs. Bengals

There have been a couple of crucial penalties in key moments by NFL teams so far on Sunday afternoon. Few, if any, were as bad as the one made by the Tennessee Titans. The Titans had a brutal "hit on a defenseless player" on a Bengals field goal attempt on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee was hit with a flag for hitting the longsnapper.
There's 1 Easy Frontrunner To Replace Ryan Day

If Ohio State were to shock the college football world and part ways with Ryan Day this offseason, there's one first call the Buckeyes would make. It might not be who you think. No, it's not Urban Meyer or Luke Fickell. It's an NFL head coach. Mike Vrabel, who starred...
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England. This is Episode 168 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the fallout of Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership,...
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

