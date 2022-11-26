ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska hires ex-Panthers head coach Matt Rhule

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

QUEEN CITY NEWS – The Nebraska Cornhuskers have hired fired Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, the university announced Saturday.

Rhule fired as Panthers head coach after 3 unsuccessful seasons

“It is a privilege to welcome Coach Matt Rhule , his wife Julie, and their family to Nebraska,” the athletic director said. “Coach Rhule has created a winning culture throughout his coaching career, and he will provide great leadership for the young men in our football program. Matt is detail-oriented, his teams are disciplined and play a physical brand of football. Matt also has the personality and relationship-building skills to build a great staff and excel in recruiting.”

Rhule has been out of work less than two months since getting fired five games into his third season with the Panthers.

“It is a tremendous honor to be chosen to lead the Nebraska Football program,” Rhule said. “When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football Nebraska is right at the top of the list.  The fan base is second to none, and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to coach in Memorial Stadium on Tom Osborne Field. My family and I are so grateful to become a part of the Husker Family, and we can’t wait to get started.”

He was 11-27 with Carolina and left with about $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. According to Forbes, the contract made Rhule the sixth-highest-paid coach in the NFL when he signed in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

