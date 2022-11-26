Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show
Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.
ComicBook
First Cocaine Bear Poster Released
Rather than being a figurative title, the upcoming film Cocaine Bear will instead deliver a more literal adventure, as it focuses on the true-life story of a bear eating cocaine and the group of unlikely victims who are caught in its path, with the new film getting its first poster. The new film comes from director Elizabeth Banks and, like former projects Charlie's Angels and the Pitch Perfect series, aims to blend together genres in unexpected and entirely entertaining ways. You can check out the rampaging first poster for Cocaine Bear below before the film lands in theaters on February 24, 2023.
ComicBook
Surprise Jake Gyllenhaal Movie Dominating on Netflix
Considering the way that Christmas movies have been taking over Netflix subscriber's screens for the past week, a surprising Jake Gyllenhaal movie has started to climb the rankings on the streamer as well. Having arrived on the streaming service back on November 24th, the 2015 movie Southpaw from Antoine Fuqua and featuring a ripped Jake Gyllenhaal has leaped up into the US Top 10 movies. Yesterday the film premiered at the #6 position on the chart, holding onto the same spot again today and beating out several Netflix originals in the process. Take a look at the full Netflix Top 10 below to see the whole picture.
ComicBook
Spider-Man 4: John Malkovich's Vulture in Scrapped Sequel Revealed
Before John Malkovich could take flight as the Vulture in Spider-Man 4, the villain was grounded when Sony scrapped plans for the fourth installment of Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man franchise. Originally slated for release in May 2011, the sequel was reworked and rebooted, with Andrew Garfield taking over as the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man. After comic creator Ken Penders tweeted a viral never-before-seen image of Malkovich's practical Vulture wings, more photos have surfaced to reveal a new behind-the-scenes look at the Spider-Man sequel that almost was.
ComicBook
Strange World Star Breaks Silence on Film Bombing at Box Office
Disney's latest movie, Strange World, is now in theaters, but the film hasn't exactly performed to expectation at the box office. The animated film brought in a mere $18.6 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend, falling far short of the projected $30 million. Now, Gabrielle Union is weighing in on why she thinks the film bombed at the box office. Speaking with Variety at the Gotham Awards on Monday, Union — who voices Meridian Clade in the film — chalked the issue up to people being comfortable at home.
ComicBook
James Gunn Angers Fans After Revealing How Nebula Gets Bucky's Arm in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived on Disney+, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe another Christmas-centric entry to watch during the holidays. The Special Presentation itself also gave watchers and Rocket Raccoon alike the best Christmas present a fan could ask for. During the special's closing moments, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifts Rocket the arm of one Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman's Hat Bought by Nicole Kidman for Six-Figure Price
Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman paid $100,000 for Hugh Jackman's The Music Man hat at an auction benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fight AIDS over the weekend. Jackman shared video of the surprising moment on Twitter on Sunday, revealing not only his own surprise at Kidman's generous bid, but the audience's as well. In the video, Jackman and his costar Nicholas Ward encourage the audience to beat the top bid of $19,000 when Kidman shouts out her six-figure bid.
ComicBook
Is Cocaine Bear Actually Based on a True Story?
Cocaine Bear is taking the internet by storm. Monday, Universal released the first teaser poster for the upcoming thriller, giving the masses their first earnest look at the picture. Across the top of the poster in big, bold letters reads "inspired by true events," akin to something you may see from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre or The Conjuring franchises. While the "true events" banner is often inflated to allow for a feature film, Cocaine Bear is an event, that by all accounts, actually happened. While the Elizabeth Banks film is set to take some creative liberties as it transforms into a thriller following a drug-fueled bear as it. stalks the woods while hunting campers down, the narcotics-related premise is as real as can be.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Confirms DC Exists in the MCU (Again)
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+ and among all the holiday cheer and hijinks, the new Marvel Cinematic Universe special has done something else: confirmed (again) that the DC universe exists in the MCU, at least in terms of some of its more iconic characters. It's a confirmation that makes for a fun little Easter egg of sorts and reinforces references made by previous entries in the MCU as well. Warning: spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special beyond this point.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Has Another Secret Celebrity Cameo
James Gunn has been pretty busy this month with his new role as the Co-CEO of DC Studios after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslav appointed him and Peter Safran to lead their new imprint. Gunn recently revealed that all DC Universe projects will be interconnected including their film, TV, animation, and video games. Before next year is up, the director will finish up his tenure with Marvel Studios with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The latter of the two premiered on Disney+ last week and according to reviews it was á brilliant entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the introduction of Kevin Bacon fans didn't expect another character to appear. When the actor first appears on screen, he's talking to his wife and the voice over the phone just so happens to be Kyra Sedgwick.
ComicBook
Black Panther 2 Deleted Shuri & Namor Romance Scenes
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever almost included a romance plot between Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta), according to editor Michael P. Shawver, though that plot was ultimately removed. In an interview with Newsweek (via The Direct) Shawver explained that a romance was discussed in an early cut before deciding against it and those more romantic elements — which were reportedly filmed — ended up scrapped from the final cut.
ComicBook
Dirty Dancing Star Confirms Characters Returning for New Sequel
Decades after the release of Dirty Dancing, a much-anticipated sequel is set to arrive in theaters in 2024 with the sequel seeing Jennifer Grey reprising her iconic role of Baby. However, Grey's Baby won't be the only returning Dirty Dancing character fans will get to see in the sequel. Grey told Extra (via PEOPLE) that not only is filming on the project set to kick off in the spring, but there will be some familiar faces in the. new film.
ComicBook
Glass Onion: Netflix Reportedly Considering Putting Knives Out Sequel Back in Theaters After Streaming Debut
For the first time ever, Netflix released an original movie in theaters, giving Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a one-week theatrical run about a month ahead of its streaming premiere. Glass Onion was released in 600 theaters around the country, many more than other Netflix movies but less than a typical wide theatrical release, and it has performed quite well for the streamer. The film has made around $15 million in its one-week, limited engagement, and that success is apparently enough for Netflix to be considering sending it back to the big screen later this year.
ComicBook
New Netflix Star Made Bizarre Prediction Years Before Popular Series Premiere
Jenna Ortega is Wednesday Addams. The Scream star debuted as the Addams Family character earlier this month in a self-titled series on Netflix. Now that Wednesday is setting some pretty major streaming records, the internet is flocking to all things Addams Family. As a result of one of the excursions, a now-viral tweet features a clip from one of Ortega's first acting gigs, one in which she predicted her record-setting role.
ComicBook
Marvel's Sebastian Stan Shares Touching Tribute on Chadwick Boseman's Birthday
It's been just over two years since Academy Award-nominee and Marvel fan-favorite Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away, but his colleagues and friends from the House of Ideas have taken to social media to pay respects to him in a touching way. Boseman's Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War co-star Sebastian Stan posted avideo shared by the Chadwick Boseman Foundation with a inspiring tribute. As noticed by The Direct, Stan's message begins by noting that today, November 29th, is not only Giving Tuesday, but is also Chadwick Boseman's birthday, he would have been 46.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Zoe Saldana Explains Reason for Multiple Gamora Heads
Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 star Zoe Saldaña explained the reason there's multiple Gamora heads floating around. Jimmy Fallon asked the Marvel actress about her excitement about being a part of so many big franchises. She told the host that a bunch of those heads were necessary for costuming and makeup. Another added bonus would be the ability to get the Guardian of the Galaxy into big battle shots where they wouldn't need Saldaña to be running around with so many other actors. She admits that its all a little bit over her head, but the technology undoubtedly helps matters. Fallon is just listening intently as the actress describes the type of movie magic that's necessary to get these big Marvel movies off the ground. While he was impressed by all this talk, her comments about working on Avatar: The Way of Water were also head-spinning too. They're in the video with all of this head talk right here.
ComicBook
Nick Holly, Co-Creator of ABC Comedy Sons & Daughters, Dies at 51
Nick Holly, manager, writer, producer, and co-creator of ABC's Sons & Daughters, died Monday. In a statement released by Holly's family, it was revealed the producer passed after an extended battle with cancer. He was 51. In addition to writing and producing projects, Holly also served as the manager for...
ComicBook
Indiana Jones 5 Star Antonio Banderas Shares Disappointing Update About His Role
Indiana Jones fans are not only looking forward to the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 to get to see the beloved archaeologist brought back to life by Harrison Ford, but also for the various other new additions to the franchise, such as Antonio Banderas. Despite the excitement of Banderas joining the project, the actor recently shared the disappointing news that his involvement in the picture isn't as thorough as some fans would like, and his involvement is little more than a glorified cameo. Still, even a cameo appearance from Banderas will still have viewers excited about the project. Indiana Jones 5 is slated to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.
ComicBook
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Reveals New Posters for Donkey Kong, Peach, and More
Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment are gearing up for The Super Mario Bros. Movie in a major way, and today has seen a lot more information revealed. It all started with the debut of the film's second trailer (which can be found at the top of this page), and now several posters have been revealed featuring the main characters. Six new posters have been released in total, featuring Mario, Luigi, Peach, Bowser, Donkey Kong, and Toad. The six posters give us a much better look at the designs that will be used in the movie, most notably Donkey Kong, whose design wasn't revealed until earlier today.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Comments / 1