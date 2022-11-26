ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Here are the birds seen most commonly in Indiana

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Indiana using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch . Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 103 count sites in Indiana. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here .

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

#43. Turkey Vulture

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%
– Average group size: 1.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. New Jersey: 3%
— #1. Delaware: 3%
— #1. West Virginia: 3%
— #4. Maryland: 2%
— #4. Virginia: 2%

#42. Eastern Towhee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%
– Average group size: 1.83
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. North Carolina: 20%
— #2. Georgia: 19%
— #3. Tennessee: 17%
— #4. South Carolina: 10%
— #4. Alabama: 10%

#41. Field Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%
– Average group size: 2.63
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. West Virginia: 9%
— #2. Tennessee: 8%
— #2. Kentucky: 8%
— #4. Louisiana: 7%
— #5. Oklahoma: 6%

#40. American Tree Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%
– Average group size: 2.98
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Wyoming: 13%
— #1. South Dakota: 13%
— #3. North Dakota: 10%
— #3. Michigan: 10%
— #5. Nebraska: 8%

#39. Mallard

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%
– Average group size: 7.22
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. North Dakota: 10%
— #2. South Dakota: 6%
— #3. South Carolina: 5%
— #4. Utah: 4%
— #5. Delaware: 3%

#38. Evening Grosbeak

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%
– Average group size: 8.74
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. New Mexico: 16%
— #2. Vermont: 9%
— #3. Michigan: 8%
— #3. Maine: 8%
— #5. New Hampshire: 7%

#37. Wild Turkey

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%
– Average group size: 11.1
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Maine: 17%
— #2. Vermont: 16%
— #3. New Hampshire: 15%
— #4. Massachusetts: 14%
— #5. Wyoming: 13%

#35. Red-tailed Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%
– Average group size: 1.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Nebraska: 12%
— #2. Idaho: 9%
— #3. Kansas: 8%
— #4. New Jersey: 7%
— #5. Tennessee: 6%

#35. Northern Mockingbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%
– Average group size: 1.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Alabama: 48%
— #2. Louisiana: 43%
— #3. Florida: 40%
— #4. South Carolina: 38%
— #5. Tennessee: 34%

#34. Cedar Waxwing

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%
– Average group size: 3.96
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. South Dakota: 13%
— #2. Nebraska: 12%
— #3. Kentucky: 10%
— #3. Minnesota: 10%
— #3. North Dakota: 10%

#33. White-crowned Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 5%
– Average group size: 1.14
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Nevada: 93%
— #2. California: 61%
— #3. Arizona: 48%
— #4. New Mexico: 33%
— #5. Washington: 19%

#32. Common Grackle

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%
– Average group size: 2.17
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. New Jersey: 37%
— #2. South Dakota: 31%
— #3. Connecticut: 30%
— #4. Florida: 22%
— #4. Massachusetts: 22%

#31. Red-shouldered Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%
– Average group size: 1.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. North Carolina: 8%
— #1. Florida: 8%
— #1. Rhode Island: 8%
— #4. Virginia: 7%
— #4. Indiana: 7%

#30. Chipping Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%
– Average group size: 1.54
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Georgia: 31%
— #2. South Carolina: 27%
— #3. Texas: 24%
— #4. Alabama: 23%
— #5. Arkansas: 22%

#29. Brown-headed Cowbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%
– Average group size: 2.75
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. New Jersey: 14%
— #2. Delaware: 12%
— #2. Connecticut: 12%
— #4. Tennessee: 11%
— #5. Illinois: 10%

#28. White-throated Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 10%
– Average group size: 1.57
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Arkansas: 67%
— #2. Rhode Island: 58%
— #3. Connecticut: 56%
— #3. New Jersey: 56%
— #5. Virginia: 51%

#27. Pileated Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 11%
– Average group size: 1.17
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Minnesota: 19%
— #2. Wisconsin: 15%
— #3. Vermont: 12%
— #4. Indiana: 11%
— #4. Washington: 11%

#26. American Crow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 12%
– Average group size: 2.79
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Wyoming: 38%
— #2. Maine: 34%
— #2. Washington: 34%
— #4. Arkansas: 33%
— #4. North Carolina: 33%

#25. Cooper’s Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 14%
– Average group size: 1.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Nevada: 47%
— #2. Arizona: 23%
— #3. Indiana: 14%
— #4. Illinois: 13%
— #5. Ohio: 11%

#24. Purple Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 14%
– Average group size: 2.04
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. West Virginia: 22%
— #2. Minnesota: 16%
— #3. Kentucky: 15%
— #3. Arkansas: 15%
— #3. Missouri: 15%

#23. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 15%
– Average group size: 1.07
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Washington: 53%
— #2. Oregon: 48%
— #3. West Virginia: 38%
— #4. Delaware: 32%
— #5. Kentucky: 31%

#22. Carolina/Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 16%
– Average group size: 1.57
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. West Virginia: 44%
— #2. Missouri: 37%
— #3. Pennsylvania: 27%
— #4. Kentucky: 23%
— #4. Virginia: 23%

#21. Eastern Bluebird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 19%
– Average group size: 2.26
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. North Carolina: 48%
— #2. Georgia: 47%
— #3. Tennessee: 39%
— #4. South Carolina: 38%
— #5. Alabama: 35%

#20. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 20%
– Average group size: 2.05
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Michigan: 29%
— #2. Ohio: 27%
— #3. Illinois: 26%
— #4. West Virginia: 25%
— #5. Kentucky: 23%

#19. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 22%
– Average group size: 1.12
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Montana: 67%
— #2. Colorado: 64%
— #3. Nevada: 60%
— #4. Washington: 57%
— #5. Idaho: 55%

#18. Hairy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 27%
– Average group size: 1.19
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. North Dakota: 70%
— #2. Connecticut: 68%
— #3. Vermont: 63%
— #4. Maine: 61%
— #5. Minnesota: 54%

#17. European Starling

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 28%
– Average group size: 4.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Nebraska: 38%
— #1. South Dakota: 38%
— #1. Delaware: 38%
— #4. New Jersey: 32%
— #5. Iowa: 31%

#16. Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 32%
– Average group size: 2.05
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Vermont: 100%
— #2. New Hampshire: 97%
— #3. Maine: 94%
— #3. Minnesota: 94%
— #3. Connecticut: 94%

#15. American Robin

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 33%
– Average group size: 2.36
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. South Dakota: 63%
— #2. New Mexico: 47%
— #2. Nevada: 47%
— #4. Kentucky: 44%
— #5. Nebraska: 42%

#14. Red-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 35%
– Average group size: 1.2
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Alaska: 68%
— #2. South Dakota: 63%
— #3. Maine: 62%
— #4. Nebraska: 58%
— #4. Michigan: 58%

#13. Carolina Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 35%
– Average group size: 1.76
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Arkansas: 93%
— #2. Alabama: 87%
— #2. South Carolina: 87%
— #4. North Carolina: 78%
— #5. Oklahoma: 76%

#12. Carolina Wren

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 36%
– Average group size: 1.13
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. South Carolina: 82%
— #2. North Carolina: 74%
— #3. Alabama: 71%
— #4. Virginia: 70%
— #4. Georgia: 70%

#11. Mourning Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 50%
– Average group size: 2.9
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. New Jersey: 81%
— #2. Nevada: 80%
— #3. Connecticut: 79%
— #4. Massachusetts: 77%
— #4. Kentucky: 77%

#10. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 56%
– Average group size: 2.76
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Oregon: 93%
— #2. North Dakota: 90%
— #3. Washington: 88%
— #3. Iowa: 88%
— #5. Minnesota: 85%

#9. Red-bellied Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 60%
– Average group size: 1.14
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Connecticut: 86%
— #2. New Jersey: 78%
— #3. Nebraska: 77%
— #4. Ohio: 76%
— #5. Maryland: 70%

#8. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 63%
– Average group size: 3.76
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Iowa: 84%
— #2. Vermont: 81%
— #3. Maine: 73%
— #4. Wisconsin: 72%
— #5. Minnesota: 70%

#7. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 69%
– Average group size: 7.1
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. South Dakota: 88%
— #2. Iowa: 84%
— #2. Illinois: 84%
— #4. Ohio: 75%
— #5. Utah: 73%

#6. Tufted Titmouse

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 71%
– Average group size: 1.67
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. West Virginia: 100%
— #2. Connecticut: 97%
— #3. Vermont: 91%
— #4. Massachusetts: 89%
— #5. Kentucky: 87%

#5. House Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 73%
– Average group size: 2.85
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Nevada: 93%
— #2. Utah: 88%
— #2. New Mexico: 88%
— #4. Alabama: 84%
— #5. Arizona: 82%

#4. White-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 77%
– Average group size: 1.34
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Connecticut: 93%
— #2. Vermont: 89%
— #2. Maine: 89%
— #4. Michigan: 86%
— #5. West Virginia: 84%

#3. Blue Jay

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 77%
– Average group size: 2.04
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Vermont: 96%
— #2. Nebraska: 92%
— #3. Massachusetts: 90%
— #4. South Dakota: 88%
— #4. Connecticut: 88%

#2. Downy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 78%
– Average group size: 1.59
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Connecticut: 92%
— #2. Massachusetts: 84%
— #3. Minnesota: 83%
— #4. Iowa: 82%
— #5. North Dakota: 80%

#1. Northern Cardinal

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 79%
– Average group size: 2.18
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Kentucky: 92%
— #2. Alabama: 90%
— #3. Nebraska: 88%
— #4. Ohio: 87%
— #5. Missouri: 86%

