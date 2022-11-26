Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynews4.com
Man arrested in Sparks after police chase with stolen SUV ended with crash
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested in Sparks after a police pursuit Monday night that ended with the suspect crashing. Sparks Police Department (SPD) officers located a stolen motor vehicle in the 2200 block of Oddie Blvd. on Nov. 28 shortly before 8:30 p.m. The vehicle, a 1998 Honda CRV, left the area while officers were attempting to determine if it was occupied.
mynews4.com
Winter storm to bring feet on snow to Donner Summit, dangerous backcountry conditions
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — A winter storm is expected to bring feet on snow to Donner Summit starting Wednesday night into Friday morning. Experts forecast roughly 2 feet on snow in Sierra mountain passes and the Lake Tahoe Basin starting late Wednesday. The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued an...
mynews4.com
California man arrested after drug bust in Lyon County
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's (LCSO) Office arrested a California man during a drug bust in Yerington on Sunday night. According to LCSO, at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Nov. 27, a K9 Deputy stopped a suspicious vehicle for traffic violations. The driver, 55-year-old Richard Campbell from Victorville, California gave the deputies a different name and the K9 alerted the deputies of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. During the traffic stop, Campbell fled on foot and deputies chased him several blocks before he was caught and arrested.
mynews4.com
California man found guilty of killing Reno man last December
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A California man was found guilty of killing a Reno man in downtown Reno in December 2021, the Washoe County District Attorney announced Monday night. According to Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks, 30-year-old Ladonn Lee from Stockton, California has been...
mynews4.com
New resort-casino in the works near Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new resort-casino could soon be coming to South Virginia Street if approved by the city of Reno. Elevation Entertainment has released its plan to build Firecreek Crossing Resort-Casino on the corner of Kietzke Lane and South Virginia Street. The goal...
mynews4.com
Mark Lawson named new chief of Sparks Fire Department
The city of Sparks has named their new fire chief. Mark Lawson was officially hired on Monday, Nov. 28 by the Sparks City Council. Lawson comes to Sparks after serving more than three decades in the industry most recently with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The Sparks...
mynews4.com
Northern Nevada scouts earning their way to camp one Christmas tree at a time
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Looking for the perfect Christmas tree this holiday season?. Northern Nevada Scout Troop 107 and Troop 4 continue their decades-long tradition of selling Christmas trees to support girls' and boys' scouts and their many adventures. Scout leaders drove to Oregon and...
mynews4.com
City of Reno to host several holiday events in December
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The city of Reno will host several holiday events this December. The annual tree lighting will be held on December 7 at 5:30 p.m. and for those who celebrate Hanukkah, the menorah lighting will be held the following weekend on December 18 at 4 p.m.
mynews4.com
Artown fundraiser to keep concerts free begins Nov. 29
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — On Giving Tuesday, Artown is seeking the public’s support to help keep Artown free. Northern Nevada art and music lovers of all ages can enjoy Artown's summer concerts throughout the month of July. Tax-deductible donations to Artown on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29 through Monday, Dec. 5 will help the community continue experiencing the arts in all disciplines at these concerts.
mynews4.com
Eddy House hopes to raise $11K this Giving Tuesday in honor of 11th anniversary
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — For Giving Tuesday, Reno's Eddy House has set a goal of raising $11,000 in honor of their 11th anniversary. This sum will cover their expenses such as laundry for beds, showers, and utilities for 55 youth per night throughout the month of December.
Comments / 0