Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
The Importance Of Martin MaldonadoIBWAAHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Injury report: Texans’ Eno Benjamin, Amari Rodgers inactive against Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Texans running back Eno Benjamin is inactive for his second consecutive game since joining the team off waivers. Benjamin has been practicing with the Texans for the past two weeks since claimed off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals. Texans linebacker Garret Wallow is also a...
Click2Houston.com
Texans tight end Jordan Akins’ up-and-down game includes touchdown, lost fumble
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla – Jordan Akins wanted badly to atone for his costly mistake. The Texans’ veteran tight end got popped during the first half of a 30-15 loss Sunday to the Miami Dolphins by safety Eric Rowe, a hard tackle that dislodged the football with the forced fumble returned for a touchdown by cornerback Xavien Howard.
Click2Houston.com
Texans rookie Dameon Pierce stonewalled: Dolphins latest ‘copy cat’ to shut down running game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Dameon Pierce ran into an all too familiar brick wall Sunday, yet another defense copying the blueprint for how to stop him and the Texans’ once formidable running game. The Miami Dolphins’ stout defense became the latest unit that shut down Pierce, a contender...
Click2Houston.com
Texans’ QB shift to Kyle Allen doesn’t have intended effect, ‘embarrassing’ offensive woes continue in loss to Dolphins
Davis Mills was on the bench holding a clipboard, charting plays and removed from the action on the field Sunday afternoon. And Mills, benched as the Texans’ starting quarterback last Wednesday, watched as his replacement, journeyman Kyle Allen, was involved in a nearly identical performance as the lackluster outings Mills delivered during the first nine games of the season.
Inside Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields' journey with epilepsy
November is Epilepsy Awareness Month, and Fields is trying to help raise awareness by sharing his story, which started with his first seizure in the ninth grade.
Click2Houston.com
Jeff Bagwell doesn’t want to be Astros GM (right now), but here’s his master class on baseball consulting
HOUSTON – Former Astros star and baseball legend Jeff Bagwell played a big role in landing José Abreu for the Houston Astros, KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy reported Tuesday, but as we learned through a short interview with Bagwell, he’s been playing a big role for the team in terms of consulting.
Click2Houston.com
Kyle Allen starts today for the Houston Texans offensive offense
Hey guys, it’s Ari Alexander checking in on the 1-8-1 Texans as they move their way toward the #1 overall pick in the NFL draft and likely a new quarterback for 2023. Speaking of QBs, it’s a big week for the Texans on that front as Lovie Smith announced Houston made the change to bring in Kyle Allen to start against the Miami Dolphins.
Click2Houston.com
Texans’ Christian Harris injures shoulder, Kenyon Green in and out of lineup
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Texans rookie starting linebacker Christian Harris injured his shoulder in the first quarter and left the game. Harris immediately went to the blue medical tent to be examined. He remains on the Texans’ sideline. He was replaced by Blake Cashman with Jalen Reeves-Maybin joining...
Click2Houston.com
Lovie Smith on Texans facing Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday: ‘Probably final piece to that story’
HOUSTON – Deshaun Watson was technically a part of the Texans’ roster a year ago as a disgruntled star quarterback who was seeking a trade out of town while dealing with serious legal allegations. It was an extremely awkward situation as the three-time Pro Bowl passer was paid...
Click2Houston.com
A Group To Remember: Seven Seniors Created Incredibly Cohesive Locker Room
WHEN THE WOODLANDS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY PACKS UP THE NETS AND VOLLEYBALLS AFTER THEIR 2022 SEASON, THE END-OF-THE-YEAR BANQUET IS GOING TO BE FILLED WITH GREAT MEMORIES AND LIFE-LONG FRIENDSHIPS. Get out the tissues, because the waterworks will be in full effect. Coach Kori Parker will say goodbye to seven seniors...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Astros sign José Abreu: Reactions and analysis
HOUSTON – José Abreu and the World Series champion Astros agreed to a three-year contract. KPRC Sports Director Randy McIlvoy and Jesus Ortiz, Founder/ Editor in Chief at Our Esquina Media discuss the update and all things Astros.
