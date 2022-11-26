ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans tight end Jordan Akins’ up-and-down game includes touchdown, lost fumble

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla – Jordan Akins wanted badly to atone for his costly mistake. The Texans’ veteran tight end got popped during the first half of a 30-15 loss Sunday to the Miami Dolphins by safety Eric Rowe, a hard tackle that dislodged the football with the forced fumble returned for a touchdown by cornerback Xavien Howard.
Texans’ QB shift to Kyle Allen doesn’t have intended effect, ‘embarrassing’ offensive woes continue in loss to Dolphins

Davis Mills was on the bench holding a clipboard, charting plays and removed from the action on the field Sunday afternoon. And Mills, benched as the Texans’ starting quarterback last Wednesday, watched as his replacement, journeyman Kyle Allen, was involved in a nearly identical performance as the lackluster outings Mills delivered during the first nine games of the season.
Kyle Allen starts today for the Houston Texans offensive offense

Hey guys, it’s Ari Alexander checking in on the 1-8-1 Texans as they move their way toward the #1 overall pick in the NFL draft and likely a new quarterback for 2023. Speaking of QBs, it’s a big week for the Texans on that front as Lovie Smith announced Houston made the change to bring in Kyle Allen to start against the Miami Dolphins.
A Group To Remember: Seven Seniors Created Incredibly Cohesive Locker Room

WHEN THE WOODLANDS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY PACKS UP THE NETS AND VOLLEYBALLS AFTER THEIR 2022 SEASON, THE END-OF-THE-YEAR BANQUET IS GOING TO BE FILLED WITH GREAT MEMORIES AND LIFE-LONG FRIENDSHIPS. Get out the tissues, because the waterworks will be in full effect. Coach Kori Parker will say goodbye to seven seniors...
Houston Astros sign José Abreu: Reactions and analysis

HOUSTON – José Abreu and the World Series champion Astros agreed to a three-year contract. KPRC Sports Director Randy McIlvoy and Jesus Ortiz, Founder/ Editor in Chief at Our Esquina Media discuss the update and all things Astros.
