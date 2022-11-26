Hey guys, it’s Ari Alexander checking in on the 1-8-1 Texans as they move their way toward the #1 overall pick in the NFL draft and likely a new quarterback for 2023. Speaking of QBs, it’s a big week for the Texans on that front as Lovie Smith announced Houston made the change to bring in Kyle Allen to start against the Miami Dolphins.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO